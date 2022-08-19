New Wednesday Teaser, and Christina Ricci Is Confirmed As a Major Part of Tim Burton’s Addams Family Series

Wednesday meets Wednesday in Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series. Feud: Capote’s Women finds its Truman Capote in The Night Manager’s Tom Hollander and adds Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart. Sandman’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste will star opposite Colin Farrell in the upcoming private-detective series Sugar. First-look photos are released from Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as from the Emily Blunt– and Chaske Spencer–starring Western The English and Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. Plus, new trailers include Cobra Kai season 5 and Guillermo del Toro’s horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets win big in The Hollywood Critics Association awards and The Dorian Awards, Star Trek Day gets a date, and more of the week’s biggest news in TV and streaming.

TOP STORY

Netflix Releases a New Teaser for Its Wednesday Series, and Movie Wednesday Christina Ricci Is Confirmed as a Cast Member

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

For fans of Tim Burton’s upcoming Wednesday series on Netflix, The Addams Family movies directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, and Christina Ricci, the following news may not be a surprise, as it was previously reported: Ricci, the brilliant scene-stealing star of the 1991 and 1993 Addams Family movies — The Addams Family and Addams Family Values — played the family’s deliciously gothic, murderous daughter Wednesday. And while she won’t be playing the titular Wednesday of Burton’s upcoming Netflix series, Ricci will be playing a new character in the series. Ricci “will be a major part” of Wednesday, and has been secretly filming her role for weeks, Deadline reports.

Ricci joined the new series, according to Deadline, after Thora Birch exited the production, and though details are few, Ricci is playing Marilyn Thornhill, which may be the role Birch was scheduled to play. Ricci recently received an Emmy nomination for her role on Showtime’s hit drama Yellowjackets.

Meanwhile, viewers got a look at the new Wednesday, Stuck in the Middle star Jenna Ortega, in action in the new teaser for Burton’s Netflix series, which tells the story of Wednesday Addams’ teen years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Expelled repeatedly from other institutions, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

It’s a darkly comic adventure, directed by Burton, written by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and executive produced by Bruton, Gough, and Millar. In addition to Ortega and Ricci, the Wednesday cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. Wednesday premieres on Netflix this fall.

NEW TRAILERS: Cobra Kai Season 5: Terry Silver Is in Charge, Kreese Is in Jail, and Daniel and Johnny Need Help

In Cobra Kai season 5, following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver expands the Cobra Kai empire and tries to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. Stars Ralph Macchio, Billy Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio. Peyton List, Martin Kove, Yuji Okumoto, Thomas Ian Griffith, and Sean Kanan. Premieres Sept. 9 (Netflix)

More trailers and teasers released this week:

• Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is the celebrated horror filmmaker’s anthology series, and this first peek of the series, first announced all the way back in 2018, features eight episodes written and directed by filmmakers chosen by del Toro, including Jennifer Kent, Catherine Hardwicke, Vincenzo, Keith Thomas, and Ana Lily Amirpour. Premieres October 25. (Netflix)

• Abbott Elementary, the second season of the Emmy-nominated comedy favorite, promises to offer up more great heart and comedy, complete with a Boyz II Men back-up for their fantastic Philly return. Stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Perfetti. Premieres Sept. 21. (ABC)

• A Friend of the Family is the terrifying true crime limited series from Nick Antosca (Candy, The Act) is about the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived. Stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, McKenna Grace, and Hendrix Yancey. Premieres Oct. 6. (Peacock)

• Sidney is a documentary about legendary Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier, who was also an iconic filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film was made in close collaboration with the Poitier family. produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin. Premieres Sept. 23. (Apple TV+)

• Last Light is the apocalyptic thriller that brings Lost star Matthew Fox back to TV, as petro-chemist Andy Yeats (Fox), who knows how dependent the world is on oil. If something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name. Premieres Sept. 8. (Peacock)

Welcome to Wrexham is the charming docuseries about one of the world’s oldest professional soccer teams and the little Welsh town that desperately wants to see it become a success, which it just may do after being bought by Hollywood stars and pals Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. Premieres Aug. 24. (FX) Dangerous Liaisons is the latest adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ French novel, this time with Alice Englert playing “a young woman who negotiates love, sex, class, and power to navigate an oppressive, unjust establishment on the brink of collapse.” Also stars Nicholas Denton. Premieres Nov. 9. (Starz) American Gigolo stars Jon Bernthal, which is really all we needed to be excited about the series reboot of the 1980 Richard Gere movie, but there’s also an intense new soundtrack, and Julian Kaye (Bernthal) feeling pretty intense himself about having to rejoin his former profession if he has any hope of proving once and for all that he didn’t commit the crime he just finished serving a prison sentence for. Also stars Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, and Wayne Brady. Premieres Sept. 9. (Showtime) Vampire Academy is a YA story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society, one as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage “Strigoi” who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first. Stars Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. Premieres Sept. 15. (Peacock)

CASTING: Feud: Capote’s Women Adds Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart have joined Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote’s Women, the second season of FX’s anthology series, a sequel to season 1’s Feud: Bette and Joan, about Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Capote’s Women will follow the fallout for In Cold Blood author Truman Capote’s publishing of the 1975 short story “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire magazine, a very thinly-veiled account of the personal lives and scandals among the New York society women who were his best friends … until he aired their dirty laundry. Hollander will play Breakfast at Tiffany’s author Capote, while Lane will play fashion icon Slim Keith, Sevigny will play fashion designer, actress, and newspaper columnist C.Z. Guest, and Flockhart will play Jackie Kennedy’s sister, Lee Radziwill. Watts was previously announced as Babe Paley, the wife of CBS network head Bill Paley. Among the other friends known as Capote’s “swans”: Pamela Churchill Harriman (the ex-wife of Winston Churchill’s son and the then-future wife of Slim Keith’s husband), and Gloria Guinness, a Mexican socialite and Harper’s Bazaar contributing editor. Jon Robin Baitz will write all eight episodes of the season and act as the season showrunner, while Gus Van Sant will direct the whole season. (Deadline; Variety)

Still very few details available about Rian Johnson’s Peacock procedural Poker Face, but the already stellar cast his getting yet another infusion of cast members: Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Charles Melton are joining a lineup that already features Natasha Lyonne as the lead, plus Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Chloe Sevigny, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Tim Meadows, Ellen Barkin, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, and Dascha Polanco. (Variety)

Our first look at Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in the new Prime Video western #TheEnglish: pic.twitter.com/5mPD4YgD9m — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 18, 2022

Sopranos alum Annabella Sciorra is joining another mob story, playing Joanne, the sister of Sylvester Stallone’s New York mafia don Dwight “The General” Manifredi in Paramount+’s upcoming Taylor Sheridan drama Tulsa King. The series revolves around Dwight, who gets out of prison and is shipped off to the titular Oklahoma city to set up a new outpost, making him suspicious that he may not be able to trust his old cohorts, so he creates a new crew in Tulsa. Other cast members include Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Max Casella (another Sopranos alum), Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. The series, which reunites Sciorra and Stallone, who co-starred in the 1997 movie Cop Land, also includes Sopranos producer Terence Winter as showrunner and writer, and Sopranos director Allen Coulter as an executive producer, along with Sheridan, Winter, and Stallone. (Deadline)

Charlie Hall, son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall, has signed on for a trio of TV projects: He’s starring opposite Kieran Shipka in the HBO Max romantic comedy movie Sweethearts, will feature in a storyline arc on the second season of Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max comedy The Sex Life of College Girls (he’ll play an Essex College student named Andrew), and he’ll have a recurring role on season 2 of Disney+’s comedy Big Shot, a star player on the Belford High basketball team on the John Stamos series. (Deadline)

Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow will guest star as a judge on the upcoming 14th season of Shark Tank, which premieres live on Sept. 23.

Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass, who plays one of Clark and Lois’s twin sons, Jonathan, and has been in the role since the series premiered two seasons ago, is exiting the role, because of undisclosed “personal reasons.” The role will be recast for season 3.

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell has signed on for season 2 of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, playing the adult version of Lottie Matthews, who is played in teen version by Courtney Eaton, who was promoted to series regular for the sophomore season. The series, nominated for seven Emmys, also recently cast Six Feet Under star Lauren Ambrose as the adult version of Van in season 2.

(Photo by Netflix)

The Good Place and Sandman’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste will star opposite Colin Farrell in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Sugar, an L.A.-set private detective story that, like so many upcoming streaming dramas, is keeping storyline details hush hush. (Deadline)

The Affair star Ruth Wilson, who won a Golden Globe for her work on the Showtime drama but then quit the series because of what she later said were issues with filming intimate scenes on the drama, is returning to Showtime in The Woman in the Wall, a BBC/Showtime collaboration about a woman named Lorna Brady, who wakes up one day and finds a dead woman in her house, with no idea of who the dead person is or whether or not she’s the one who brought her there. Wilson will co-star with Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormack as the gothic thriller’s detective, who’s investigating Brady for other crimes while trying to hide his own dark secrets. The hour-long drama will run for six episodes. (Deadline)

Paramount+ has announced the start of production on its upcoming young adult series School Spirits, along with the reveal of new cast members to star beside Cobra Kai’s Peyton List in the story about a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The eight-episode season is set to debut in 2023, and is based on a graphic novel, also to be released in 2023, by authors Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. The new cast members include Kristian Flores (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), Spencer MacPherson (Degrassi: Next Class), Kiara Pichardo (The Society), Sarah Yarkin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Nick Pugliese (Dramarama), Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds), and Milo Manheim (Zombies 3), with guest stars Josh Zuckerman (The Offer), and Maria Dizzia (13 Reasons Why).

Fox’s upcoming country music drama Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon and real-life music star Trace Adkins as a country music superstar couple, will be joined by real Nashville guest stars like Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martin McBride, and Little Big Town. (The Wrap)

Rory Culkin (Under the Banner of Heaven) has signed on to star in a season 6 episode of Black Mirror on Netflix. (Deadline)

Neve Campbell will star as the lead in Avalon, ABC’s drama series from David E. Kelley, based on Michael Connelly’s short story. The series takes place in Avalon, on Catalina Island, where the sheriff’s detective, Nicole Searcy (Campbell) serves an area that sees more than a million tourists every year. The series follows her as she is drawn into a career-defining mystery that will change life on the island. The series reunites Campbell with Kelley and Connelly; she starred on season 1 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a Kelley production also adapted from a Connelly story. She will also have a recurring guest role on the show’s second season. (Deadline)

Tamera Mowry-Housley will host Amazon’s Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, with pastry chef judges Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell. The best bakers from around the world will compete in challenges based on the stories and characters from the world of Seuss.

PRODUCTION & DEVELOPMENT: John Wick TV Prequel Series The Continental Movies from Starz to Peacock

(Photo by Summit Entertainment)

Peacock has landed the much-anticipated John Wick prequel TV series The Continental, which was originally set to air on Starz. The three-part special event series, set to launch in 2023, will explore the origin story of the Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick universe as a special refuge for assassins. Told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane’s character in the Wick films), is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of NYC. Ayomide Adegun, Peter Greene, Mel Gibson, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, and Nhung Kate also star.

Netflix has announced a series order for The Decameron, a new soapy period drama from executive producer Jenji Kohan and creator/showrunner Kathleen Jordan. The series, set in 1348, revolves around the Black Death, which strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all-out scramble for survival.

New photos of Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge in #EnolaHolmes2 – streaming Nov 4 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IifOPAhFEi — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 18, 2022

The CW has been in play for a while, and the deal is a done one, THR reports: Nexstar is buying 75 percent of the broadcast network, with Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery holding on to 12.5 percent each. (THR)

Weird NJ travel books and magazines, the quirky guides to the more unique places to visit in New Jersey, are being adapted into a live-action horror comedy series. Little Demon co-creator (and Jersey native) Kieran Valla and filmmaker David Kaufmann and Vertigo Entertainment are teaming with Sony Pictures Television for the project. The series will focus on the popular Weird NJ magazines about an estranged family forced to work together to protect New Jersey from evil. “Think It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia meets Stranger Things, but all set in Jersey,” says Deadline.

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are co-starring in a romantic comedy movie that will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Sept. 21. Meet Cute revolves around Sheila (Cuoco), who uses a time machine to repeat the first time she and her boyfriend Gary (Davidson) met so she can create a love at first sight scenario. But when he continues to follow the path she wants after that, she has to head back into the past again to engineer further “fixes.”

Our first look at Mike Flanagan's new horror series #TheMidnightClub – premiering October 7 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RdiCLPuUZx — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 18, 2022

Netflix has ordered a reboot of ABC reality show The Mole, originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, which ran for five seasons between 2001-09. The American show was an adaptation of a Belgian series called De Mol, and, after Cooper hosted the first two seasons, Ahmad Rashad hosted season 3 and 4, while Jon Kelley hosted season 5. The 10-episode remake, expected to debut on Netflix this fall, will once again find players working together in challenges to win money that will be added to a pot that only one of them will win. Twist: one player is a mole who has been tasked to sabotage the other contestants. (Variety)

Star Trek Day Set for September 8

(Photo by James Dimmock/CBS)

The third annual Star Trek Day will stream live on Paramount+’s Twitch page on Sept. 8 (the anniversary of the series premiere of the original Trek series). Taking place from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, the celebration will be highlighted by a tribute to Trek star Nichelle Nichols, who died on July 30. Various Trek series stars, including Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Babs Olusanmokun, will be interviewed, and Wilson Cruz will host a behind-the-scenes tour of the Star Trek: Discovery set. (StarTrek.com)

The White Lotus and Yellowjackets Win Big, as The Hollywood Critics Association and The Dorian Awards Announce 2022 TV Winners

(Photo by Mario Perez/HBO)

The HCA winners:

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

Lego Masters (FOX)

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie

The Survivor (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry – “701N” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Dan Fogelman, This Is Us “The Train” (NBC)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets – “Pilot” (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Cable Network Series, Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC) (TIE)

Succession (HBO) (TIE)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

This Is Us (NBC) –

Best Comedy or Standup Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Best International Series

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Short Form Series

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Best Short Form Live-Action Series

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie

Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

Arcane (Netflix)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Dan Erickson, Severance “The We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Ben Stiller, Severance “The We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) (TIE)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix) (TIE)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Streaming Movie

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

(Photo by Brendan Meadows/Showtime)

The Dorian Awards winners from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics:

Best TV Drama

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best TV Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best LGBTQ TV Show

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Non-English Language TV Show

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Unsung TV Show

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Best TV Performance

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Supporting TV Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best TV Musical Performance

Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC)

Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

Best Current Affairs Program

ZIWE (Showtime)

Best Animated Show

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Best Reality Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Most Visually Striking TV Show

Euphoria (HBO)

Campiest TV Show

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Wilde Wit Award

Jennifer Coolidge

GALECA TV Icon Award (TIE)

Christine Baranski

Cassandra Peterson

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer

Jerrod Carmichael

