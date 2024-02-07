Watch An Exclusive Sneak Preview of Dune: Part Two

If you have been waiting with great anticipation for the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve’s epic 2021 adaptation of Dune, you are certainly not alone. The good news is, Dune: Part Two isn’t too far away — it opens everywhere on March 1 — and before you catch it in theaters, you can watch an exclusive extended sneak preview of the film right here. The best part? You get to see what is sure to be one of the film’s most iconic scenes, as Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides lures out a giant sandworm, hooks it, and takes it for a wild ride while Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem) watch from afar.

Check out the full scene, which also features Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh talking about their experience on the film, and get your tickets to see Dune: Part Two!

Dune: Part Two (2024) opens in theaters on March 1, 2024.

