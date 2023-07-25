Anthony Mackie and the Twisted Metal Cast on Stunt Driving, ’90s References, and Laughter on Set

Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie (John Doe), Stephanie Beatriz (Quiet), Joe Seanoa (Sweet Tooth), and Thomas Haden Church (Agent Stone) talk to Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak about crafting their characters, getting to film inside an abandoned mall and amusement park, their chemistry on set, and their favorite ice cream. The series, a half-hour live-action series based on the PlayStation video game franchise, follows deliveryman John Doe across a post-apocalyptic wasteland as he attempts to deliver a mysterious package. John battles marauders and a deranged clown in pursuit of a better life.

- - Twisted Metal: Season 1 (2023) begins streaming July 27 on Peacock.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.