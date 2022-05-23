Video Interviews

Top Gun: Maverick Cast on Tom Cruise, Call Signs, and 'G Faces'

Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, their costars, and director Joseph Kosinski on working with star Tom Cruise and more.

by | May 23, 2022 | Comments

It has been 36 years since the release of 1986’s Top Gun, and for a film that permeated pop culture so thoroughly, it’s difficult to believe we’re only now getting a sequel. The wait has been worth it, though, as Top Gun: Maverick is Certified Fresh and ready to blow audiences away when it debuts on May 27. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with director Joseph Kosinski and stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, and Bashir Salahuddin – whew! – to offer revealing behind-the-scenes stories and, unsurprisingly, gush about working with Tom Cruise. Check out the video to hear how Ellis, Barbaro, and Pullman earned their call signs, how Powell got “18 of his friends and family” into a scene in the film, and how Connelly confronted her fear of flying with Cruise, plus a whole lot more.

96% Top Gun: Maverick (2022) debuts on Friday, May 27.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

