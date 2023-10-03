New Tomatometer Scores: Latest Ratings on Movies and Shows

Here are the latest updates on Tomatometer scores all around Rotten Tomatoes, from current releases at theaters and on streaming to classic films and TV shows with freshly added reviews.

CURRENT AND UPCOMING RELEASES

10/2: A look at movies post-opening:

10/1: Upcoming TV and movies:

MORE HIGHLIGHTS & CLASSIC SCORE UPDATES

10/1: Hispanic Heritage Month: Along with our feature on 12 trailblazing Latin actors and the breakout roles that made them stars, the celebration continues with Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family and best Spanish-language horror movies.

Movies whose Tomatometer scores increased in October:

38% Heavyweights (1995) +9 percentage points on the Tomatometer

48% Bride of Chucky (1998) +2

69% Desperado (1995) +2

24% Caligula (1979) +2

19% Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) +1

73% Gangs of New York (2002) +1

55% Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) +1

40% Batman Forever (1995) +1

82% Carlito's Way (1993) +1

69% Red Heat (1988) +1

39% Rocky IV (1985) +1

69% Streets of Fire (1984) +1

83% Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983) +1

79% The Driver (1978) +1

Movies whose Tomatometer scores decreased in October:



96% Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022) -1

51% Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) -1

31% The Expendables 3 (2014) -1

76% The Longest Yard (1974) -1

65% Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) -2

88% A Woman Under the Influence (1974) -3

83% The Getaway (1972) -3

79% The Poseidon Adventure (1972) -3

89% Sleuth (1972) -4

72% Papillon (1973) -5

Why do Tomatometers change over time? Because critics are always doing what they do best: Watching and reviewing. Plus, our team is always researching and highlighting reviews and essays from throughout movie history, often from overlooked or forgotten sources. The Tomatometer scores then becomes a living, breathing number, documenting thought and expression both then and now.

