Thor: Love and Thunder First Reactions: Wacky, Surprisingly Moving, and Possibly One of the Best Marvel Movies Yet

Here’s what critics are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder:

Where does Thor: Love and Thunder rank in the MCU?

Thor: Love and Thunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm.

– Therese Lacson, Collider

Thor: Love and Thunder might be my favorite Marvel movie, and it also might be their very best.

– Drew Taylor, The Playlist

Thor: Love and Thunder just cemented itself as one of my favorite MCU films… It’s got everything you could ever want from a Marvel movie!

– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

The best Thor film yet!

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

My favorite Thor movie of the four… Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home.

– Kirsten Acuna, Insider

Feels right in line with most of the MCU Phase 4 movies. To have the best time temper expectations and laugh.

– Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

(Photo by Marvel Entertainment)

Is it hilarious?

There’s a lot of unhinged, unrestrained, completely out-of-the-box lunacy in Thor: Love and Thunder that I’m still shocked they snuck in and got away with. And BLESS UP that they did.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Thor: Love and Thunder is… a wacky, high-energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts).

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

This is definitely one of the funnier Marvel films.

– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

WAY more comedy than drama. It’s basically silly.

– Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

Most of the humor doesn’t land as well as it did [in Ragnarok], but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale do the best with it.

– Andrew J. Salazar, Geeks of Color

There were some moments where the comedy and story fell flat.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

Will it give you all the feels?

I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order.

– Kirsten Acuna, Insider

I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing.

– Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

So many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative.

– Therese Lacson, Collider

Bursting with so much heart, emotion, and sincerity, I teared up, I smiled from ear to ear. This film is a warm hug and plea to cherish the present, live in the moment do something that matters. I adore this film!

– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

(Photo by Marvel Entertainment)

How does it look?

Thor: Love and Thunder is a vivid and vibrant blast.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Thor: Love and Thunder [has] some of the most visually inventive set pieces in the MCU.

– Drew Taylor, The Playlist

Visually it is also one of the best-looking MCU films we’ve gotten recently.

– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

The use of color in this movie is just so well done.

– Kirsten Acuna, Insider

How is Taika Waititi as director?

One of Thor: Love and Thunder’s best qualities is that it’s pure Taika. He continues to be a one-of-a-kind voice that I can’t get enough of.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

You could tell they gave Taika Waititi full creative control, which pays off in many ways.

– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

Thor: Love and Thunder is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one.

– Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

What I love most about Thor: Love and Thunder is that it’s a Taika Waititi film THROUGH and THROUGH. His writing is the real star. Got the free-spiritedness, life-affirming heart of his non-blockbusters, and some terrific spectacle that is a BIG improvement from Ragnarok.

– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

I had a blast with Thor: Love and Thunder and I hope Taika Waititi makes more MCU movies.

– Steven Weintraub, Collider

If not quite as much of a surprise as Ragnarok, this is more evidence that Taika Waititi knows how to make Thor a blast.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

It’s very Taika Waititi and is tonally all over the place.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)

So it has a good script?

Thor: Love and Thunder has a… great story, stakes, and character-building.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Thor: Love and Thunder has… a profound story on absent gods and our desire for love.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Thor: Love and Thunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Thor: Love and Thunder falls into the third act curse.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

How is Chris Hemsworth?

Truly the best he’s been yet.

– Rachel, Leishman, The Mary Sue

Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Chris Hemsworth is perfect.

– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

How is it seeing Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster?

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, a.k.a. Mighty Thor, is just such a home run. Her whole story here is powerful and fulfilling.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Natalie Portman is fantastic as the Mighty Thor.

– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.

– Kirsten Acuna, Insider

Natalie Portman does an incredible job as the Mighty Thor. Her chemistry with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson was one of the film’s highlights.

– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top-notch pairing.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

The beating heart of this film is Thor and Jane Foster. I mean my god, the romance was so real, so relatable, I felt every moment of it, the passion. Might be my second favorite MCU romance because of how genuine it was, and the actors deliver their best performances as these heroes.

– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)

How about Christian Bale as the villain?

Christian Bale is perfectly terrifying as Gorr.

– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

Christian Bale is phenomenal as Gorr.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing as Thor: Love and Thunder’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point.

– Kirsten Acuna, Insider

Christian Bale’s Gorr arrives as a top-tier MCU villain (possibly the best?) whose arc packs an emotional wallop in the climax. He’s fiendish and terrifying yet incredibly sympathetic. GREAT antagonist!

– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

Christian Bale is creepy good as Gorr. He could’ve benefitted from a little more screen time but lands really well. Great villain.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Very standard cookie-cutter villain with Christian Bale.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Are there any other standouts?

Get ready to love those goats!

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

The goats were great.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

The goats are GOATS.

– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)

We should stay through the credits, right?

Stay all the way through the credits. You knew that.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Those post-credits? OH MY GOD.

– Therese Lacson, Collider

Post credits are EPIC!

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

