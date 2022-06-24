Thor: Love and Thunder First Reactions: Wacky, Surprisingly Moving, and Possibly One of the Best Marvel Movies Yet

Here’s what critics are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder:
Thor: Love and Thunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
Thor: Love and Thunder might be my favorite Marvel movie, and it also might be their very best.
– Drew Taylor, The Playlist
Thor: Love and Thunder just cemented itself as one of my favorite MCU films… It’s got everything you could ever want from a Marvel movie!
– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist
The best Thor film yet!
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
My favorite Thor movie of the four… Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
Feels right in line with most of the MCU Phase 4 movies. To have the best time temper expectations and laugh.
– Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog
(Photo by Marvel Entertainment)
There’s a lot of unhinged, unrestrained, completely out-of-the-box lunacy in Thor: Love and Thunder that I’m still shocked they snuck in and got away with. And BLESS UP that they did.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Thor: Love and Thunder is… a wacky, high-energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts).
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
This is definitely one of the funnier Marvel films.
– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color
WAY more comedy than drama. It’s basically silly.
– Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog
Most of the humor doesn’t land as well as it did [in Ragnarok], but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale do the best with it.
– Andrew J. Salazar, Geeks of Color
There were some moments where the comedy and story fell flat.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing.
– Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue
So many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
Bursting with so much heart, emotion, and sincerity, I teared up, I smiled from ear to ear. This film is a warm hug and plea to cherish the present, live in the moment do something that matters. I adore this film!
– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist
(Photo by Marvel Entertainment)
Thor: Love and Thunder is a vivid and vibrant blast.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
Thor: Love and Thunder [has] some of the most visually inventive set pieces in the MCU.
– Drew Taylor, The Playlist
Visually it is also one of the best-looking MCU films we’ve gotten recently.
– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color
The use of color in this movie is just so well done.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
One of Thor: Love and Thunder’s best qualities is that it’s pure Taika. He continues to be a one-of-a-kind voice that I can’t get enough of.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
You could tell they gave Taika Waititi full creative control, which pays off in many ways.
– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color
Thor: Love and Thunder is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one.
– Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue
What I love most about Thor: Love and Thunder is that it’s a Taika Waititi film THROUGH and THROUGH. His writing is the real star. Got the free-spiritedness, life-affirming heart of his non-blockbusters, and some terrific spectacle that is a BIG improvement from Ragnarok.
– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist
I had a blast with Thor: Love and Thunder and I hope Taika Waititi makes more MCU movies.
– Steven Weintraub, Collider
If not quite as much of a surprise as Ragnarok, this is more evidence that Taika Waititi knows how to make Thor a blast.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
It’s very Taika Waititi and is tonally all over the place.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)
Thor: Love and Thunder has a… great story, stakes, and character-building.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Thor: Love and Thunder has… a profound story on absent gods and our desire for love.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Thor: Love and Thunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected.
– Clayton Davis, Variety
Thor: Love and Thunder falls into the third act curse.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
Truly the best he’s been yet.
– Rachel, Leishman, The Mary Sue
Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
Chris Hemsworth is perfect.
– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, a.k.a. Mighty Thor, is just such a home run. Her whole story here is powerful and fulfilling.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Natalie Portman is fantastic as the Mighty Thor.
– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
Natalie Portman does an incredible job as the Mighty Thor. Her chemistry with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson was one of the film’s highlights.
– Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color
Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top-notch pairing.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
The beating heart of this film is Thor and Jane Foster. I mean my god, the romance was so real, so relatable, I felt every moment of it, the passion. Might be my second favorite MCU romance because of how genuine it was, and the actors deliver their best performances as these heroes.
– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist
(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)
Christian Bale is perfectly terrifying as Gorr.
– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
Christian Bale is phenomenal as Gorr.
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing as Thor: Love and Thunder’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
Christian Bale’s Gorr arrives as a top-tier MCU villain (possibly the best?) whose arc packs an emotional wallop in the climax. He’s fiendish and terrifying yet incredibly sympathetic. GREAT antagonist!
– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist
Christian Bale is creepy good as Gorr. He could’ve benefitted from a little more screen time but lands really well. Great villain.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
Very standard cookie-cutter villain with Christian Bale.
– Clayton Davis, Variety
Get ready to love those goats!
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
The goats were great.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
The goats are GOATS.
– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)
Stay all the way through the credits. You knew that.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Those post-credits? OH MY GOD.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
Post credits are EPIC!
– Clayton Davis, Variety
Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.