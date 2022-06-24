News

Thor: Love and Thunder First Reactions: Wacky, Surprisingly Moving, and Possibly One of the Best Marvel Movies Yet

Film journalists on social media say the latest MCU entry is a Taika Waititi film through and through, with plenty of hilarious shenanigans, a phenomenal villain, and powerful chemistry between its stars.

The 29th installment of the MCU might just be one of the best yet, according to critics sharing their first thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder. Returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi reportedly delivers another outrageously funny and epic thrill ride for the Marvel crowd while also bringing back Natalie Portman to steal the movie away from star Chris Hemsworth. Also: is Christian Bale on the level of his Dark Knight foe as the latest MCU villain?

Here’s what critics are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder:

Where does Thor: Love and Thunder rank in the MCU?

Thor: Love and Thunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm.
– Therese Lacson, Collider

Thor: Love and Thunder might be my favorite Marvel movie, and it also might be their very best.
– Drew Taylor, The Playlist

Thor: Love and Thunder just cemented itself as one of my favorite MCU films… It’s got everything you could ever want from a Marvel movie!
– Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

The best Thor film yet!
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

My favorite Thor movie of the four… Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider

Feels right in line with most of the MCU Phase 4 movies. To have the best time temper expectations and laugh.
– Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

(Photo by Marvel Entertainment)

Is it hilarious?

There’s a lot of unhinged, unrestrained, completely out-of-the-box lunacy in Thor: Love and Thunder that I’m still shocked they snuck in and got away with. And BLESS UP that they did.
Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Thor: Love and Thunder is… a wacky, high-energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts).
Perri Nemiroff, Collider

This is definitely one of the funnier Marvel films.
Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

WAY more comedy than drama. It’s basically silly.
Emmanuel Noisette, The Movie Blog

Most of the humor doesn’t land as well as it did [in Ragnarok], but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale do the best with it.
Andrew J. Salazar, Geeks of Color

There were some moments where the comedy and story fell flat.
Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

Will it give you all the feels?

I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order.
Kirsten Acuna, Insider

I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing.
Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

So many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative.
Therese Lacson, Collider

Bursting with so much heart, emotion, and sincerity, I teared up, I smiled from ear to ear. This film is a warm hug and plea to cherish the present, live in the moment do something that matters. I adore this film!
Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

Thor: Love and Thunder

(Photo by Marvel Entertainment)

How does it look?

Thor: Love and Thunder is a vivid and vibrant blast.
Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Thor: Love and Thunder [has] some of the most visually inventive set pieces in the MCU.
Drew Taylor, The Playlist

Visually it is also one of the best-looking MCU films we’ve gotten recently.
Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

The use of color in this movie is just so well done.
Kirsten Acuna, Insider

How is Taika Waititi as director?

One of Thor: Love and Thunder’s best qualities is that it’s pure Taika. He continues to be a one-of-a-kind voice that I can’t get enough of.
Perri Nemiroff, Collider

You could tell they gave Taika Waititi full creative control, which pays off in many ways.
Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

Thor: Love and Thunder is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one.
Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

What I love most about Thor: Love and Thunder is that it’s a Taika Waititi film THROUGH and THROUGH. His writing is the real star. Got the free-spiritedness, life-affirming heart of his non-blockbusters, and some terrific spectacle that is a BIG improvement from Ragnarok.
Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

I had a blast with Thor: Love and Thunder and I hope Taika Waititi makes more MCU movies.
Steven Weintraub, Collider

If not quite as much of a surprise as Ragnarok, this is more evidence that Taika Waititi knows how to make Thor a blast.
Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

It’s very Taika Waititi and is tonally all over the place.
Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth behind the scenes on set of Thor: Love and Thunder

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)

So it has a good script?

Thor: Love and Thunder has a… great story, stakes, and character-building.
Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Thor: Love and Thunder has… a profound story on absent gods and our desire for love.
Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Thor: Love and Thunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected.
Clayton Davis, Variety

Thor: Love and Thunder falls into the third act curse.
Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

How is Chris Hemsworth?

Truly the best he’s been yet.
Rachel, Leishman, The Mary Sue

Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown.
Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Chris Hemsworth is perfect.
Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

How is it seeing Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster?

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, a.k.a. Mighty Thor, is just such a home run. Her whole story here is powerful and fulfilling.
Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Natalie Portman is fantastic as the Mighty Thor.
Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.
Kirsten Acuna, Insider

Natalie Portman does an incredible job as the Mighty Thor. Her chemistry with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson was one of the film’s highlights.
Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color

Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top-notch pairing.
Simon Thompson, The Playlist

The beating heart of this film is Thor and Jane Foster. I mean my god, the romance was so real, so relatable, I felt every moment of it, the passion. Might be my second favorite MCU romance because of how genuine it was, and the actors deliver their best performances as these heroes.
Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)

How about Christian Bale as the villain?

Christian Bale is perfectly terrifying as Gorr.
Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

Christian Bale is phenomenal as Gorr.
Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing as Thor: Love and Thunder’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point.
Kirsten Acuna, Insider

Christian Bale’s Gorr arrives as a top-tier MCU villain (possibly the best?) whose arc packs an emotional wallop in the climax. He’s fiendish and terrifying yet incredibly sympathetic. GREAT antagonist!
Griffin Schiller, The Playlist

Christian Bale is creepy good as Gorr. He could’ve benefitted from a little more screen time but lands really well. Great villain.
Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy.
Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Very standard cookie-cutter villain with Christian Bale.
Clayton Davis, Variety

Are there any other standouts?

Get ready to love those goats!
Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

The goats were great.
Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

The goats are GOATS.
Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios 2022)

We should stay through the credits, right?

Stay all the way through the credits. You knew that.
Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Those post-credits? OH MY GOD.
Therese Lacson, Collider

Post credits are EPIC!
Clayton Davis, Variety

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

