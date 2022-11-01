Jennifer Coolidge and The White Lotus Season 2 Cast on Reinventing the Series in Italy

The stars of season 2 of HBO comedy The White Lotus tell Rotten Tomatoes about working in a scenic paradise with stellar castmates and Emmy-winning creator Mike White. Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as wealthy heiress Tanya in season 1, returns to the role as an honored frequent guest of The White Lotus resorts in season 2. Coolidge is joined by her costars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Jon Gries, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Simona Tabasco in a chat with RT correspondent Nikki Novak about season 2’s new story and scenery, which character is the nicest, and which is the most heinous.

96% The White Lotus: Season 2 (2022) new episodes premiere every Sunday on HBO.

