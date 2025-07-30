The Naked Gun First Reviews: "The Funniest Movie of the Year"

Big laughs are back on the big screen, according to the first reviews of The Naked Gun. The legacy sequel resurrects the comedy franchise initially spun off from the short-lived TV series Police Squad!, and it honors the original creative team of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker. Not only are critics saying it’s the funniest movie of the year, but also that it’s the first great spoof film in decades. Some reviews nitpick the plot and pace, particularly in the third act, but most recommend seeing this theatrically necessary comedy with a crowd.

Here’s what critics are saying about The Naked Gun:

Should comedy fans be excited for this movie?

One of the funniest movies in recent history… It is just what I have been missing with comedies.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

One of the most audacious comedies in years; one that evoked the biggest laughs of any press screening I’ve ever attended.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

It’s the funniest godd–n thing in years.

— Siddhant Adlakha, Inverse

The flick achieves what few comedies these days even attempt.

— Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

There’s enough inspired nonsense here to keep comedy-starved theatrical audiences engaged.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Other 2025 films have jokes; this one is jokes, and most of those jokes are really, really, really f—ing funny.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Is this going to “save” big screen comedy?

The big-screen comedy has grown almost nonexistent lately. So it would be easy to hail The Naked Gun as something better than it is, since it simply existing is cause for celebration.

— Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Whether it can save the big-screen comedy remains to be seen, but it’s just what the summer movie season needed.

— Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

How does it compare to the original Naked Gun movies?

Akiva Schaffer’s The Naked Gun really is The Naked Gun, not some halfhearted rehash or itemized nostalgia checklist.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

It’s arguably just as funny as the first three.

— Aidan Kelley, Collider

[It has] the kind of retrograde, politically incorrect humor that makes the movie feel almost like the old Naked Gun.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

The original Naked Gun was hilarious. It was a film that practically had audiences wetting their pants. The new Naked Gun, by contrast, is amusing.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Not everything lands, but on the whole, the film’s batting average is higher than 1994’s The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.

— Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Is the spoof genre back?

The film proves that the spoof still has life as a genre, especially for the way it ribs our love of the overblown action blockbusters.

— Justin Clark, Slant Magazine

Schaffer and company… resurrect a style of humor that’s been desperately missed. If this is what a modern parody can look like, sign me up for more.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

[It] could re-launch an entire style of cinematic comedy.

— Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

While not on the same level as its predecessors, this attempt to bring back the genre is a solid start.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

Does it do justice to the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker legacy?

The relaunch of the classic comedy series captures exactly what made the original, and other movies from the team behind Airplane!, so essential.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

It features as many jokes per minute as the trio’s Airplane! and Top Secret!

— Siddhant Adlakha, Inverse

The movie, in its hit-or-miss way, lacks the fundamental quality of aggression the ZAZ films had.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

How does it compare to other legacy sequels in general?

It never feels like a tired, cash-grab legacy sequel. Instead, it plays like a genuine continuation of the series.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

The Naked Gun is at least a step up from the lifeless Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, to name one recent example.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

In the constant barrage of legacy sequels and franchise reboots… the new Naked Gun is everything you could possibly want from a so-called “requel.”

— Aidan Kelley, Collider

This Naked Gun revival is a rare kind of reboot: one that truly understands the original, honors its tone, and manages to deliver something that stands on its own.

— Linda Marric, HeyUGuys

Like most reboots, particularly comedy ones, the best thing about the new Naked Gun is that it might send you back to the original.

— Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Is it not just a rehash of the original?

Every moment of this reimagining of the franchise is unique and isn’t trying to make fun of the original movies or be like them to a T.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

[It’s] a pitch-perfect homage to Leslie Nielsen’s ’80s comedy classic—without ever feeling like a tired cover band.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

The Naked Gun reboot isn’t trying to be the same movie. It’s new in many ways, but at its core, it shares the same DNA. The love for the original franchise shines through.

— Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

(Photo by Frank Masi/©Paramount Pictures)

Do you need to be a fan of the old Naked Gun movies?

[It] offers a welcome new entry for a new generation.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

This isn’t a film that plays much inside baseball.

— Justin Clark, Slant Magazine

Will the film connect with audiences unfamiliar with Police Squad! or the original trilogy? I don’t know. What I do know is that it works.

— Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

Are we going to laugh a lot?

I can’t remember the last time I laughed this hard and this consistently in a theater. It’s an absolute riot.

— Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

The Naked Gun‘s joke-per-minute ratio is truly astounding, and the fact that so many of them hit as well as they do makes that even more impressive. For goodness’ sake, even the credits have jokes in them!

— Aidan Kelley, Collider

[It’s] an almost non-stop onslaught of silly and random moments, rejecting any attempt at logic to instead go for the gut — which is to say, the belly laugh.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

The frame is filled with stealth jokes at every turn, extending far into the background, even out of focus. There’s barely a shot or line of dialogue that isn’t a joke, and the film has a stunning (and eye-watering) success rate.

— Siddhant Adlakha, Inverse

While I wish the whole thing could have been even denser with throwaway sight gags and liminal ADR soundbites…every comic setpiece is a total home run.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

Not every joke is going to land for everyone, but you won’t go more than a minute or two without some kind of joke or Easter egg, and a good majority of them will break through to at least earn a chuckle, while a solid number earned true laugh-out-loud moments for me.

— Michael Balderston, What to Watch

The Naked Gun has enough honest laughs to get by.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Is there more serious commentary this time?

The filmmakers are smart enough to know not to kill the vibe with a state-of-humanity address.

— Justin Clark, Slant Magazine

The film’s approach to… heavy political themes is as serious as a whoopee cushion.

— Siddhant Adlakha, Inverse

How is Liam Neeson compared to Leslie Nielsen?

As with Leslie Nielsen, Liam Neeson was born for comedic roles of this nature… Neeson delivers a pitch-perfect comedic performance.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

Liam Neeson isn’t Leslie Nielsen, and he doesn’t need to be—he honors the spirit without imitating it.

— Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

Neeson’s unruly Drebin doesn’t seek to be anything like Nielsen’s more centered and straightforward incarnation. It’s a much more unruly take on the parody detective.

— Siddhant Adlakha, Inverse

Neeson’s deadpan delivery is reminiscent of Nielsen’s but never quite reaches the same gravitas that made Nielsen’s portrayal so funny.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

Neeson… is not a natural comedian, and you can feel that. His Drebin doesn’t flow the way Nielsen’s did.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

It’s a near-impossible task for anyone to take the mantle from Nielsen, whose deadpan delivery and pseudo-seriousness were perfect for these movies. Neeson does about as good as anyone could, though.

— Michael Balderston, What to Watch

(Photo by Frank Masi/©Paramount Pictures)

How is Pamela Anderson?

Pamela Anderson proves a surprisingly ideal match.

— Linda Marric, HeyUGuys

Anderson displays impeccable comic timing.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Anderson reveals her best path forward in her second act may be as a comedic actress…[she’s] one of the few things in the reboot I think exceeds the original trilogy.

— Michael Balderston, What to Watch

Matching Neeson joke for joke is Pamela Anderson… reminding us that she is, and always was, a skilled comedian.

— William Bibbiani, TheWrap

Anderson matches [Neeson] line for line in reeling off the noirish dialogue.

— Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood Daily

While Anderson isn’t quite as deft a comedian, she’s up for loopiness.

— Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

What about their chemistry?

Neeson and Anderson have enough spark to carry the film, not to mention great chemistry… Their scenes together are the high points throughout.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Anderson and Neeson have comedy chemistry, to be sure, but also just chemistry in general.

— Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

They play off each other beautifully… There’s a warmth and playfulness in their scenes that lifts the comedy without ever becoming sentimental.

— Linda Marric, HeyUGuys

(Photo by Frank Masi/©Paramount Pictures)

Does anyone else stand out?

Among the standouts are Paul Walter Hauser and WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, whose appearances leave a lasting impression.

— David Gonzalez, The Cinematic Reel

Are there any problems with the movie?

The movie kind of stalls midway as Schaffer struggles to balance the gags with the action of an overly elaborate crime plot.

— David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

The jokes in the final act of the movie aren’t as consistently strong (there are a few gems in there) as it puts a little more focus on action and making sure the thin plot gets wrapped up.

— Michael Balderston, What to Watch

There were times when the movie turned boring, even though it was only 85 minutes long.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

While it’s a mild shame The Naked Gun peters out a little bit toward the end, it’s even more of a shame that it has to end at all.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Are we going to want more?

If this is the start of a new rebooted franchise’s legacy, it’d be difficult to complain.

— Aidan Kelley, Collider

I am more than happy to come back to this franchise time and time again.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

Is this one of the best movies of the year?

The Naked Gun is almost objectively the funniest movie of the year.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

It’s the funniest film of the year.

— Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

One of the most consistently funny films of 2025.

— Aidan Kelley, Collider

The Naked Gun is one of my favorite movies of 2025.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

The Naked Gun opens in theaters on August 1, 2025.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.