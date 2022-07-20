The Gray Man Cast on the Film's Extreme, Excessive Action

Joe and Anthony Russo are best known for directing some of the biggest, most successful movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they took their talents to Netflix for their latest film, an explosive, relentless action film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Based on the novel of the same name, The Gray Man centers on a CIA operative played by Gosling who becomes the target of an international manhunt — and one lethal assassin in particular (Evans) — when he discovers dark secrets about the agency. Ahead of the film’s debut on Netflix, RT correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with the Russo brothers, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and their co-stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, and Billy Bob Thornton to break down their characters and their approach to crafting such an impressive action extravaganza. Gosling explains how The Gray Man is extreme even by action movie standards, and the Russos back that up by describing how they wanted to make a propulsive movie that would “make you forget to eat your popcorn.” Check out the rest of the interviews to see Ana de Armas tease her upcoming Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page talk about why it’s fun to play villains, and more.

The Gray Man debuts on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.