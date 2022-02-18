News

5 Reasons to Watch Sexy Psychological Thriller The Girl Before

Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessica Plummer, David Oyelowo, and Ben Hardy explain why their four-episode limited series is the perfect binge.

by | February 18, 2022 | Comments

(Photo by HBO Max)

The real estate market is cutthroat in pretty much every major city in the world — so it makes sense that the characters in The Girl Before would be willing to live under a strict set of rules in order to live in a gorgeous, modern home in London. The four-episode thriller stars David Oyelowo as a mysterious architect who will only rent his masterpiece house to people who agree to his very long list of rules, and Jessica Plummer (Emma) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Jane) as two women who pass his ultra-selective screening process.

The story follows Emma and her boyfriend, Simon (Ben Hardy), as they move into the home — and Jane as she occupies the house a few years later and learns that the woman who lived there before, Emma, died under mysterious circumstances. The limited series is available to stream now on HBO Max — and at four episodes, it’s a satisfying (and quick) binge. Read on for five reasons to watch the psychological thriller.

1. The house is really beautiful.

Some of architect Edward’s rules for living in his home — not bringing in outside furniture, for example — are pretty reasonable. But the list is as strict as it is long. Promising a stranger that you’ll never leave clothes on the floor when you go to bed? Less reasonable. Giving up your personal privacy by regularly answering questions about your personality and individual preferences? Also kinda weird. But Edward’s modern masterpiece — filled with minimalist concrete and glass features, and a built-in courtyard — is potentially worth the sacrifice.

“The house, the architecture, the production design to a certain extent, the clothes, the fashion — we’re in a world that is glossy and luxurious,” Mbatha-Raw says. But both Emma and Jane see the house as a place where they feel safe and cared for, even if it does require a somewhat invasive background check. It’s not just a pretty house for them, it’s a place where they can heal from recent personal trauma. “There is a substance beneath it all with all of the characters’ emotional journeys. There’s a nice balance — it’s sort of shiny to look at, but also has some substance behind it,” the star continues.

(Photo by Amanda Searle/ HBO Max)

2. It goes deep.

This psychological thriller tackles more than just standard-issue manipulation — as the episodes progress, we see how both Emma and Jane are working through recent traumatic events in their lives, and how the house and its enigmatic creator help both women on their journeys. But we also see how society has failed these women, whether by incompetent medical care or police work, or partners and friends who ignore signs of pain and distress.

“Therapy is a big theme of this show. Trauma is a big theme in the show. Loss is a theme in the show, the varying versions of that all of which add up to pain and a need to alleviate pain, to dissect it in order to be able to heal from it,” Oyelowo explains.

(Photo by Amanda Searle/ HBO Max)

3. It questions the basics of digital life.

While the questions that Edward asks of his tenants seem somewhat invasive, he does reiterate throughout that none of the information or technology the house is using is any different from the information we provide to big corporations on the internet every day, from browsing habits to scanning your face to open your phone.

“Moving into this house, you’re much more cognizant of the fact that you’re doing that because you’re answering this questionnaire, as opposed to just kind of ticking ‘yes, you can monitor me.’ It’s very much you are part of a social experiment living in that house, which to me, the thought of that just makes my spine shiver,” Hardy says. “It does make you question how you feel about your own activity online, but I’m not gonna lie to you —  probably after this call I’ll go on a website and they’ll say ‘do you accept the cookies?’ And I’ll be in a rush and I’ll say, ‘Yeah, sure, go for it.'”

(Photo by Amanda Searle/ HBO Max)

4. Thrillers are an enduring genre for a reason.

Audiences have been drawn to thrillers since the invention of cinema — and star Hardy says he’s no different.

“I’ve always loved thrillers,” he admits. “As a young drama school student watching Hitchcock, but also those great thrillers of the ’90s and the naughties — that was very much my teenage years — I think it’s a great form of escapism as well because these things are so fast-paced, generally speaking, and they really keep you hooked and really keep you entertained, but also they often have some great universal themes within them as well. It’s definitely something I was keen to be a part of. It’s one of my favorite genres as a viewer.”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in THE GIRL BEFORE

(Photo by The Girl Before © 42 / photographer Amanda Searle)

5. It’s the perfect length.

Listen, time is precious. This series tells a complete story in four episodes — which means you can binge it in a single evening and not feel guilty at all. Plus, as mentioned before, thrillers are a universally beloved genre. Admits Plummer, “My attention span isn’t the greatest so if there’s something that can keep me on the edge of my seat and keep me guessing, then yeah, thrillers will be my go-to if ever I’m unsure of what to read or what to watch.”

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

MTV live action documentaries Superheroe kids TV movies marvel cinematic universe Extras TV Country Sundance sports Britbox south america Pop TV films The Arrangement Tags: Comedy Awards Warner Bros. Pirates ratings Thanksgiving unscripted USA CBS All Access Shudder dc live event spanish language scorecard Ovation DC Comics Musicals Heroines Sundance TV BBC Vudu new star wars movies children's TV crime thriller Disney Plus Video Games finale HBO Go VH1 zero dark thirty Pop child's play aliens police drama Academy Awards Amazon Prime Video toy story TV One golden globes Captain marvel slashers comic book movie mutant Avengers sequel TLC crossover know your critic screenings Martial Arts mcc FX on Hulu comic books Kids & Family hollywood Esquire X-Men Universal Pictures blockbuster classics Hulu 24 frames Apple TV+ comic book movies Black History Month diversity OWN golden globe awards First Reviews venice Sundance Now Polls and Games Mary Poppins Returns disaster comiccon Character Guide See It Skip It trophy SXSW international Best and Worst zombies scene in color Tarantino rom-coms spanish book Grammys anthology Animation target Apple TV Plus Peacock Christmas spy thriller APB DGA Pride Month Film kong Classic Film cars serial killer a nightmare on elm street RT History olympics fresh BET Awards dreamworks mockumentary critic resources Hallmark Christmas movies The Witch worst movies Schedule Comic-Con@Home 2021 foreign VOD SundanceTV Amazon Best Actress joker Sci-Fi asian-american docudrama anime justice league Paramount Plus festival Television Academy italian historical drama stand-up comedy breaking bad war TCA Legendary CNN Lifetime Christmas movies royal family Teen Cosplay high school saw natural history suspense Lifetime adaptation batman zombie Biopics cats theme song Crackle Premiere Dates crime 71st Emmy Awards IMDb TV Showtime chucky mission: impossible Lionsgate biography TCM YA witnail rotten movies we love telelvision Tomatazos LGBTQ Acorn TV San Diego Comic-Con Starz art house Infographic popular mob Nominations The Walking Dead rotten cartoon rt labs critics edition Wes Anderson Sony Pictures 2020 Interview Funimation Fox News Calendar 79th Golden Globes Awards Red Carpet news Best Picture psychological thriller remakes Reality black television genre hist basketball Mary Tyler Moore doctor who christmas movies LGBT Trophy Talk Year in Review Baby Yoda WarnerMedia based on movie Western australia Disney streaming service El Rey Fargo king kong criterion king arthur concert worst The Walt Disney Company FOX Spectrum Originals biopic DirecTV binge USA Network latino 99% South by Southwest Film Festival Rock American Society of Cinematographers Trailer dogs Rocketman psycho Columbia Pictures Watching Series Tumblr black comedy Opinion YouTube dragons ViacomCBS razzies nbcuniversal 45 japanese romantic comedy Cannes comic National Geographic Countdown series Rocky Netflix A&E PaleyFest science fiction Holidays posters documentary Musical obituary Exclusive Video superhero 72 Emmy Awards Spike CW Seed Pet Sematary marvel comics Arrowverse teaser political drama Broadway TCA 2017 Creative Arts Emmys football franchise adventure gangster harry potter blaxploitation Rom-Com james bond Fantasy video richard e. Grant Nat Geo revenge 21st Century Fox monster movies indiana jones Brie Larson Super Bowl werewolf Disney ABC critics social media reboot Adult Swim Mindy Kaling blockbusters Horror stoner DC Universe Pixar scary singing competition Television Critics Association Amazon Studios GLAAD canceled TV shows Anna Paquin nfl Cartoon Network cinemax HBO boxing versus TCA Awards Election Marvel Studios Superheroes 20th Century Fox sopranos Best Actor cancelled TV series Bravo Walt Disney Pictures The Academy aapi TIFF kaiju Disney+ Disney Plus 4/20 Marvel Television MSNBC halloween 2019 ESPN Elton John talk show adenture TNT independent elevated horror Family cancelled television RT21 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt dexter wonder woman crime drama rt labs miniseries Spring TV Trivia Stephen King OneApp Alien Paramount Network VICE twilight Comics on TV japan what to watch best tv talk true crime Nickelodeon Music halloween tv award winner Winners FX 93rd Oscars Paramount A24 dramedy Tubi 73rd Emmy Awards Lucasfilm slasher action-comedy satire universal monsters game show robots Disney Channel discovery heist movie 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards cops casting Action Syfy book adaptation Universal video on demand festivals Ellie Kemper Chilling Adventures of Sabrina dark SXSW 2022 toronto Turner Food Network Holiday GIFs First Look Shondaland TV renewals cults superman Podcast Valentine's Day technology 1990s Sneak Peek pirates of the caribbean ITV 2021 Reality Competition jurassic park women Tokyo Olympics Star Trek HBO Max Marathons ghosts comics free movies thriller directors Masterpiece Chernobyl NBA strong female leads spider-verse PlayStation Drama streaming movies Apple sitcom The Purge IFC NBC New York Comic Con Emmys Netflix Christmas movies cooking lord of the rings The CW leaderboard HFPA movie 2018 legend Set visit romance Writers Guild of America quibi travel History Oscars Amazon Prime Comedy Central dceu Mudbound vs. Box Office laika ID Hollywood Foreign Press Association spider-man deadpool Quiz reviews 2017 hidden camera BAFTA Mary poppins feel good GoT boxoffice game of thrones TruTV Hear Us Out AMC Plus spinoff comedies TBS name the review sag awards trailers Travel Channel MCU WGN 007 Ghostbusters CMT DC streaming service renewed TV shows movies BET 2016 Fall TV Women's History Month space rt archives Best Director parents TCA Winter 2020 SDCC Mystery Comedy archives jamie lee curtis Crunchyroll Black Mirror Discovery Channel godzilla streaming screen actors guild Pacific Islander prank Song of Ice and Fire cancelled Epix Binge Guide politics Instagram Live TV Land young adult die hard 90s Toys facebook Emmy Nominations ABC Family Certified Fresh ABC Signature period drama Film Festival animated Neflix Star Wars Dark Horse Comics BBC One Prime Video Endgame YouTube Red all-time Winter TV composers spain Image Comics medical drama canceled IFC Films hispanic Logo President Summer fast and furious new york cancelled TV shows emmy awards Marvel supernatural Fox Searchlight Awards Tour transformers E! french docuseries FXX NYCC hispanic heritage month Comic Book E3 green book AMC Photos sequels vampires Turner Classic Movies debate scary movies stop motion 2015 Freeform new zealand CBS YouTube Premium PBS Hallmark indie nature BBC America
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy