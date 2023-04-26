The Flash First Reactions: A Winning Mix of Humor, Heart, Nostalgia, and Great Performances

Well, that was appropriately fast. The movie doesn’t come out until mid-June, but The Flash has already screened for critics — in a slightly unfinished form, that is. Select press attended an early showing of a near-complete cut of the DC movie at CinemaCon, and the first reactions are very positive. With praises going to the ambitious scope, star Ezra Miller’ s multifaceted performance, and the heart and humor of the story, The Flash is even being called one of the best superhero movies ever made.

Here’s what critics on social media are saying about The Flash:

How does it compare to the other DC movies?

It’s one of DC’s best, and fits nicely as a bridge story between the old and new DCEU franchises. It’s also the funniest DC movie.

– Rob Keyes, Screen Rant

By far the funniest DC movie.

– Brian Truitt, USA Today

It’s a real love letter to DC!

– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk

The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Is The Flash one of the best superhero movies ever? I dunno, need to think on that… There are a lot of strong ones at this point! But it’s a major standout for DC and feels like a really fitting/poignant way to close out the insane peaks and valleys that has been the DCEU to date.

– Eric Goldman, Fandom

The Flash is definitely not the best superhero movie ever made, so let’s get that out of the way, but it’s an impressive DC movie with lots of emotion and loads of surprises.

– Jason Guerrasio, Insider

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Pictures)

So the hype is real?

Yeah, The Flash is legit great!

– Eric Goldman, Fandom

The Flash is as good as rumored.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Damn, The Flash is good!…Well done.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

The Flash is fantastic… Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up.

– Steve Weintraub, Collider

Yet another winner for Andy Muschietti.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

I honestly can’t believe The Flash actually exists. It’s magical. It presses every button. I’ll see it 1,000 times.

– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

The Flash is very good, especially given how oversaturated we are with multiverse stories.

– Dan Casey, Nerdist

This is a film that audiences will be watching over and over again… There are some really incredible surprises that will truly blow you away. I cannot wait to see this again!

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

It has some stuff in it you will not believe.

– Rob Keyes, Screen Rant

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Pictures)

How would you describe it?

Nostalgic. HILARIOUS… tons of heart.

– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

Super inventive both visually and in concept.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Does this movie really have it all?

It has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor, and plenty of nostalgia.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

It’s a successful mix of heartfelt coming-of-age components, stellar action (really loved the style of Flash’s powers & the creativity in those scenes), and a whole bunch of BIG laughs.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

The Flash is a compelling, character-driven flick with a real emotional core amd game-changing stakes. With heart and humor aplenty – along with some shocks and surprises – there’s so much to be excited for.

– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk

It’s got a big heart and is by far the funniest DC movie. Gets a little complicated but Sasha Calle’s a fantastic Supergirl and, hoo boy, Michael Keaton reminds us why he’s the best Batman of them all.

– Brian Truitt, USA Today

It delivers some notably thrilling, fun, and creative moments I felt I hadn’t seen in a million other superhero movies.

– Eric Goldman, Fandom

Some genuinely delightful set pieces too!

– Dan Casey, Nerdist

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Pictures)

What else can we compare it to?

Justice League gone Back to the Future.

– Brian Truitt, USA Today

It’s Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home with all the humor and heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

It’s Spider-Man: No Way Home for DC/Batman fans.

– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

Obvious comparison is Spider-Man: No Way Home, but I think this does a better job with similar beats.

– Dan Casey, Nerdist

Any word on the actors?

Two outstanding performances by Ezra Miller.

– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

Ezra Miller is the heart and soul of the film. Ezra’s performance carries the entire weight of the story. It is a dual performance and really showcases Ezra’s incredible talent as a performer. They bring such rich emotion and depth to the role of Barry Allen.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes, but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton.

– Steve Weintraub, Collider

Performance-wise, [Miller is] excellent, and I loved Keaton. Sasha Calle is a very cool, intense presence that feels very much her own Supergirl.

– Eric Goldman, Fandom

Sasha Calle is a fantastic Supergirl and, hoo boy, Michael Keaton reminds us why he’s the best Batman of them all.

– Brian Truitt, USA Today

If that’s the last we see of Keaton and Affleck’s Batmans they went out on a high. Miller is great.

– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist

Keaton steals the show with a terrific performance.

– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Pictures)

Are there any complaints?

If anything, it might be a tad too ambitious.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Gets a little complicated.

– Brian Truitt, USA Today

It’s a lot of movie, and there were moments when I could somewhat feel it caving under the pressure of the mechanics of the concept and the themes it’s exploring.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

It’s also bloated at times and jam-packed with Easter eggs.

– Therese Lacson, Collider

I do have criticisms at times of it… Some stuff along the way didn’t work super well but overall, it gave me a lot to enjoy.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Sasha Calle is fantastic as Supergirl but unfortunately quite underused (so far!) And yes, I’m aware of – and conflicted by – the very problematic nature of certain stars & elements.

– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk

Final thoughts?

The Flash is the ultimate movie-going experience.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

The Flash opens in theaters everywhere on June 16, 2023.

