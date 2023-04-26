The Flash First Reactions: A Winning Mix of Humor, Heart, Nostalgia, and Great Performances

TAGGED AS: DC Universe, First Reactions, movies
Here’s what critics on social media are saying about The Flash:
It’s one of DC’s best, and fits nicely as a bridge story between the old and new DCEU franchises. It’s also the funniest DC movie.
– Rob Keyes, Screen Rant
By far the funniest DC movie.
– Brian Truitt, USA Today
Top 3.
– Dan Casey, Nerdist
It’s a real love letter to DC!
– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk
The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Is The Flash one of the best superhero movies ever? I dunno, need to think on that… There are a lot of strong ones at this point! But it’s a major standout for DC and feels like a really fitting/poignant way to close out the insane peaks and valleys that has been the DCEU to date.
– Eric Goldman, Fandom
The Flash is definitely not the best superhero movie ever made, so let’s get that out of the way, but it’s an impressive DC movie with lots of emotion and loads of surprises.
– Jason Guerrasio, Insider
Yeah, The Flash is legit great!
– Eric Goldman, Fandom
The Flash is as good as rumored.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Damn, The Flash is good!…Well done.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
The Flash is fantastic… Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up.
– Steve Weintraub, Collider
Yet another winner for Andy Muschietti.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
I honestly can’t believe The Flash actually exists. It’s magical. It presses every button. I’ll see it 1,000 times.
– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
The Flash is very good, especially given how oversaturated we are with multiverse stories.
– Dan Casey, Nerdist
This is a film that audiences will be watching over and over again… There are some really incredible surprises that will truly blow you away. I cannot wait to see this again!
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
It has some stuff in it you will not believe.
– Rob Keyes, Screen Rant
Nostalgic. HILARIOUS… tons of heart.
– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
Incredibly satisfying, heartwarming, and fun.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Super inventive both visually and in concept.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
It has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor, and plenty of nostalgia.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
It’s a successful mix of heartfelt coming-of-age components, stellar action (really loved the style of Flash’s powers & the creativity in those scenes), and a whole bunch of BIG laughs.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
The Flash is a compelling, character-driven flick with a real emotional core amd game-changing stakes. With heart and humor aplenty – along with some shocks and surprises – there’s so much to be excited for.
– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk
It’s got a big heart and is by far the funniest DC movie. Gets a little complicated but Sasha Calle’s a fantastic Supergirl and, hoo boy, Michael Keaton reminds us why he’s the best Batman of them all.
– Brian Truitt, USA Today
It delivers some notably thrilling, fun, and creative moments I felt I hadn’t seen in a million other superhero movies.
– Eric Goldman, Fandom
Some genuinely delightful set pieces too!
– Dan Casey, Nerdist
Justice League gone Back to the Future.
– Brian Truitt, USA Today
It’s Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home with all the humor and heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
It’s Spider-Man: No Way Home for DC/Batman fans.
– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
Obvious comparison is Spider-Man: No Way Home, but I think this does a better job with similar beats.
– Dan Casey, Nerdist
Two outstanding performances by Ezra Miller.
– Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
Ezra Miller is the heart and soul of the film. Ezra’s performance carries the entire weight of the story. It is a dual performance and really showcases Ezra’s incredible talent as a performer. They bring such rich emotion and depth to the role of Barry Allen.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes, but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton.
– Steve Weintraub, Collider
Performance-wise, [Miller is] excellent, and I loved Keaton. Sasha Calle is a very cool, intense presence that feels very much her own Supergirl.
– Eric Goldman, Fandom
Sasha Calle is a fantastic Supergirl and, hoo boy, Michael Keaton reminds us why he’s the best Batman of them all.
– Brian Truitt, USA Today
If that’s the last we see of Keaton and Affleck’s Batmans they went out on a high. Miller is great.
– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
Keaton steals the show with a terrific performance.
– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk
If anything, it might be a tad too ambitious.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Gets a little complicated.
– Brian Truitt, USA Today
It’s a lot of movie, and there were moments when I could somewhat feel it caving under the pressure of the mechanics of the concept and the themes it’s exploring.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
It’s also bloated at times and jam-packed with Easter eggs.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
I do have criticisms at times of it… Some stuff along the way didn’t work super well but overall, it gave me a lot to enjoy.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Sasha Calle is fantastic as Supergirl but unfortunately quite underused (so far!) And yes, I’m aware of – and conflicted by – the very problematic nature of certain stars & elements.
– Nicola Austin, We Have a Hulk
The Flash is the ultimate movie-going experience.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
The Flash opens in theaters everywhere on June 16, 2023.