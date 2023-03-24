Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-Winners The Daniels Helmed Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode

Oscar-winning directing duo The Daniels have directed an episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. First-look photos: Outlander season 7 and Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne comedy Platonic. Jamie Lee Curtis to guest star in Amazon’s heist comedy The Sticky. New details on The White Lotus season 3. Plus, trailers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more of the biggest news in TV and streaming of the past week.

Everything Everywhere All at Once’s The Daniels Directed an Episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Fresh off their Oscar wins for Best Picture, Directing, and Original Screenplay for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — better known as The Daniels — helmed an episode of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series before their genre-smashing blockbuster hit theaters last spring.

The upcoming small-screen installment in the growing Star Wars franchise follows the adventures of four kids lost in the galaxy doing their best to find their way home. It takes place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and stars Jude Law.

According to Kwan, who addressed the news on an Instagram story, the duo “guest directed one episode.” Creator Jon Watts (Spider-Man) “approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes. We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew and im excited for you all to see it.”

Kwan ended his post with a career update for him and Scheinert: “Our next film will be an original daniels project so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it).”

Starz Drops First Look At Outlander Season 7

The droughtlander is nearly over. Starz has shared the first official trailer and images for season 7 of its sweeping time-travel romance adventure series.

Caitríona Balfe’s Claire Foster, Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton’s Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin’s Roger MacKenzie, and John Bell’s Young Ian will all be returning, as shown in the first-look images.

The upcoming installment will be presented in two halves, with the first eight episodes set to drop on June 16. The remaining eight are slated to premiere sometime in 2024.

Once the seventh season ends, Outlander fans can expect at least one more installment of the series, adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s hit book series.

An eighth and final Outlander season has been ordered, with prequel Blood of My Blood, which explores the lives of Jamie Fraser’s parents, in development at Starz.

New Trailers: Bridgerton Turns Back the Clock for Queen Charlotte Origin Story

After long wait, Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The first spinoff to expand the story of Julia Quinn’s book series it’s based on, the highly-anticipated prequel stars India Amarteifio as the young queen-to-be, as she sets off to marry King George — against her wishes, mind you.

The arranged marriage is the focal point of the three-minute trailer, with Charlotte facing an identity crisis of sorts as she questions her newfound position as English royalty.

Starring alongside Amarteifio is Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as young King George, Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the royal doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as older Brimsley.

Tethering the prequel to Netflix’s popular Shondaland series is Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell, who return to reprise the roles of older Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4 on Netflix.

More trailers and teasers released this week:

• In Dave season 3, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. Premieres April 5. (FX on Hulu)

• Lucky Hank follows Professor Hank Devereaux (Bob Odenkirk), an English department chairman at an underfunded college, who toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown, navigating the offbeat chaos in his personal and professional life – oddly proving tantrums get better with age. Premieres March 26 (AMC)

• Titans season 4’s final episodes put the heroes in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before. Premieres April 13. (HBO Max)

• Quasi is a medieval comedy about a hapless hunchback who yearns for love but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France. The film, from the guys who brought you Super Troopers, premieres April 20. (Hulu)

• Mighty Morphin’ Power Ranges: Once & Always finds the classic Rangers reuniting to battle a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Premieres April 19. (Netflix)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 picks up with Midge Maisel persisting through burned bridges to rebuild her career and reputation. With nothing left to lose, Midge takes her quick wit and sharp tongue to fight her way to stardom. In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away. Premieres April 14. (Prime Video)

• Primo ia a coming-of-age, single-camera comedy that follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the Southside of San Antonio, Texas. Premieres May 19. (Amazon Freevee)

• Love & Death takes a close look at Candy Montgomery’s shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all. Premieres April 27. (HBO Max)

• Sweet Tooth season 2 finds a deadly new wave of the Sick bearing down on humanity and Gus and a band of other child hybrids are held captive. The villainous General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) uses them for experiments, while Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) tries to find a cure to save his ailing wife, and humanity. Premieres April 27. (Netflix)

• Solo Leveling is a thrilling new anime series based on the hit webcomic that follows a weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo as he does everything he can to survive. Premieres Winter 2024. (Crunchyroll)

Casting: Oscar-Winner Jamie Lee Curtis to Executive Produce and Guest Star in Amazon Heist Series, The Sticky

The recent Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once will appear in heist series The Sticky for Prime Video. She joins three-time Emmy-winning actress Margo Martindale, who will play maple syrup farmer Ruth Landry; Chris Diamantopoulos, as low-level mobster Mike Byrne; and Guillaume Cyr, playing mild-mannered security guard Remy Bouchard in Prime Video’s heist comedy. The show will explore the true story of “The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist.” In 2011, the crime made global headlines when thieves stole roughly 70 percent of the world’s maple syrup supply, which is about $18 million dollars worth of syrup.

Oscar, Tony, and BAFTA award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne will step into the lead role of anonymous hitman, the Jackal, in Peacock and Sky’s updated take on The Day of the Jackal. With novelist and screenwriter Ronan Bennett attached as writer and showrunner, and Game of Thrones and Luther director Brian Kirk helming, the series is being described as a bold, modern reimagining of Frederick Forsyth’s classic novel, which followed the assassin as he is hired to kill French President Charles de Gaulle after Algiers gains independence. The book spawned the award-winning 1973 movie that starred Edward Fox and the 1997 remake starring Bruce Willis and Sidney Poitier. According to the press release, the contemporary, cat-and-mouse thriller will stay true to the DNA of the original story, but will delve deeper into the chameleon like anti-hero at the heart of the story.

Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon and eight more join the cast of Roland Emmerich’s epic gladiator series Those About to Die, which stars Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian. He will replace Lorenzo Richelmy as crime boss Tenax. Joining him are Liraz Charhi, who will play Berenice, Queen of the conquered Judeans; Rupert Penry-Jones, who will play retired general Marsus; Johannes Haukur Johannesson as Norse gladiator Viggo; Eneko Sagardoy as chariot driver Andria; Pepe Barroso as Fonsoa, a man who dreams of becoming a chariot driver; Gonçalo Almeida who will play a horse trainer named Elia; Kyshan Wilson as female gladiator Aura; and Alicia Edogamhe who will play Jula, a slave who was sold to Marsus. (Variety)

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, and Jack Reynor are in talks to star in six-episode Netflix murder-mystery series The Perfect Couple. Details about the roles each actor would play have not been revealed. (Deadline)

Neil Patrick Harris will return as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father‘s two-episode mid-season finale, which will air on Hulu on Tuesday, March 28. (Deadline)

Fargo alum Allison Tolman has been cast in NBC’s comedy pilot St. Denis Medical. In the mockumentary-style series, she will play Alex, the supervising nurse in the emergency department of the incredibly underfunded Oregon hospital. (Variety)

The Shield alum Michael Chiklis will star alongside Danny Pino in MGM+ drama Hotel Cocaine. The Emmy-winner will play Agent Zulio, a man who will do whatever it takes (legal or otherwise) to shut down the drug trade. (Deadline)

HBO Max’s crime drama series Duster, which hails from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, has added Evan Jones in a recurring guest star role. (Variety)

Prime Video drama The Devil’s Hour, from Tom Moran and Sherlock creator Steven Moffat, has cast Saffron Hocking as detective sergeant Sam Boyd for season 2. (Variety)

Walker: Independence star Justin Johnson Cortez will appear as a future guest star on mothership series Walker. He will play Detective Sonny Alcala in the present-day series, which may have a connection to Calian, the Indigenous character he plays on the spin-off. (Deadline)

Paolo Montalban will play King Charming in the Disney+ original film Descendants: The Rise of Red. He’ll be reuniting with Brandy, who will reprise her role of Cinderella in the movie. (Variety)

Production & Development: The White Lotus Season 3 Pitch Is ‘A Really Fun Idea,’ HBO CEO Casey Bloys Revealed

Casey Bloys revealed the creative wheels are already turning on the third season of HBO’s anthology hit, The White Lotus. “[Mike White] just pitched us the idea for the third season, and it’s great, a really fun idea,” Bloys said during his Thursday keynote address at Series Mania festival in Lille, France. Story details and cast for the third installment have not been announced but White previously expressed interest in taking the show to Asia, previously telling Deadline, “it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality.” (Deadline)

A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede is developing comedy series Disengagement at HBO. The half-hour program follows the esteemed Cole family as they face an embarrassing business failure, leading to the the destruction of their picture-perfect Midwest image. (Variety)

Bridget Bardot event series, simply titled Bardot, takes place between 1949 and 1960 and explores the life and story of the iconic French sex symbol. The six-episode program, which premiered at Series Mania festival to unanimous acclaim, is being described as “The French The Crown” and has been pre-sold nearly worldwide. (Variety)

Eva Longoria will produce and direct Spanish-speaking America’s version of hit French series Call My Agent! The original program, which has since become an international sensation, centers on the world of celebrity agents at a top Paris talent agency. (Deadline)

The plot details for Amazon’s Butch & Sundance series, which was first announced in September 2022 and will star Regé-Jean Page as Cassidy and Glen Powell as Sundance, are now released. This updated take on the movie Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid (which starred Robert Redford and Paul Newman) will take place in “an alternate version of America” as “legendary outlaws Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid take on their biggest heist yet — this time with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.” (Variety)

Amazon has ordered an adaptation of E. Lockhart’s YA novel We Were Liars, from producers Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie. The program is being described as, “a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts.” (Variety)

HBO Max is developing a scripted series about Heidi Fleiss with The Staircase co-showrunner Maggie Cohn. The yet-to-be-titled drama will explore the life of the notorious madame with Fleiss attached as consultant. (Variety)

HAVOC! is a new animated comedy series that’s in development at Fox Entertainment and Bento Box. Peabody-winning writer Michael Glouberman created the series which follows a brilliant super-villain who compiles a ragtag team of misfits to try, once again, to take over the world. (Deadline)

Jean Kwok’s 2014 novel “Mambo in Chinatown” and her upcoming book “The Leftover Woman” is being developed to series by Fifth Season, the production company behind noteworthy dramas Severance and Tokyo Vice. Mambo in Chinatown follows a young woman torn between family and ballroom dancing. Family drama, The Leftover Woman is a mystery that explores the role of motherhood for two very different women. (Variety)

New York Times bestseller The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion With No Name, written by Brian Muraresku, is being developed by Stone Village Television for TV. The epic series is being described as “Game of Thrones but with psychedelics.” (Variety)

HGTV has ordered Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a new competition series set to premiere before Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, which hits theaters on July 21. Hosted by Ashley Graham, the four-episode series will feature eight teams of HGTV superstars as they come together to transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. (Variety)

