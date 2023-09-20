The Creator First Reactions: The Best Sci-Fi Movie of the Year

Whether you think Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One is one of the best Star Wars movie or one of the worst, you’re likely to love his new sci-fi movie, The Creator . Critics have begun to see the film, and they’re saying it’s one of the best sci-fi movies in a long time. From its visuals and action to its AI-focused story, The Creator is said to be the next big, spectacular must-see movie of the year.

Here’s what critics are saying about The Creator:

Is The Creator a new sci-fi classic?

“Been looking forward to the next great epic sci-fi film, and The Creator definitely nabs that title. Gareth Edwards’ nifty exploration of AI, war, and life itself, is a big-screen spectacle, that delivers on thrills, mind and heart.” – Fico Cangiano, CineXpress

“Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, The Creator is 1 of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling & profound on every level.” – Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

”As you learn about the way Gareth Edwards made The Creator you’ll understand how it’s a revolution in sci-fi filmmaking… I’m blown away.” – Steven Weintraub, Collider

”The Creator is astonishingly good. Best film of the year and best sci-fi film in ages, in my opinion.” – Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

(Photo by ©20th Century Studios)

How does it look?

“The Creator is visually stunning.”– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

“The Creator is cinematically gorgeous.” – Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

“Visually The Creator is PHENOMENAL. If you want a cinematographer on the rise to keep your eye on, it’s Oren Soffer. This movie is one stunning frame after the next.” – Perri Nemiroff, Colllider



“Beautifully designed and shot and richly rewarding.” – Drew Taylor, The Playlist

What about the action?

“The soulfulness and spirituality of Gareth Edwards’ The Creator make every go-for-broke action set piece, every genuinely dazzling visual effect (by ILM and others), every gritty chase sequence resonate that much more.” – Drew Taylor, The Playlist

(Photo by ©20th Century Studios)

How is the story?

“The Creator is a bold, fun, sci-fi delight. It has an engrossing story…resonant themes.” – Germain Lussier, io9.com

“Gareth Edwards flips expectations really impressively for a visceral, touching, and creative story of humanity. Genuinely loved it. You have to see this one.” – Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

“Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world & fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical.” – Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

“The Creator is incredibly ambitious and presents an immersive new science fiction universe. It feels both epic and intimate, consistently building momentum. I’m not sure I totally ‘got’ all of the third act, but I was thoroughly compelled and entertained.” – Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

“The story is really emotional, too. I was completely captivated pretty early on. Alphie is adorable! I totally fell in love with her! Love the important underlying themes of accepting those who are different from you.” – Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

(Photo by ©20th Century Studios)

Are there any problems with it?

“My main problem is it didn’t make me cry. It tries. VERY hard. But a tiny lack of connection means it *JUST* misses being a perfect package. But only *just.*” – Germain Lussier, io9.com

“There were some disturbing moments, one of imperialistic nature, that I’m upset about.” – Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

“I felt the relationship between John David Washington’s Joshua and Alphie was contrived and lacking.” – John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor

The Creator opens in theaters everywhere on September 29, 2023.

