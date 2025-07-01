The Cast of Jurassic World Rebirth on the Film’s Amped-Up Horror and Jonathan Bailey’s Scene-Stealing Glasses

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and director Gareth Edwards sit down with RT’s Jacqueline Coley to talk about their upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth, set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022), explores a future where dinosaurs survive only in isolated equatorial zones, thriving in climates similar to their prehistoric past. A team led by Zora Bennet (Johansson) along with Duncan Kincaid (Ali) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) embark on a mission to extract a life-saving drug found within three colossal dinosaurs. In the interview, the cast shared a lively conversation about their experiences on set, highlighting Jonathan Bailey’s glasses as an unexpected scene-stealer. They reflected on filming in Thailand and uncovered a few hidden easter eggs fans might have missed. Additionally, director Gareth Edwards talks taking the film’s horror to another level.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters July 2.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: I’ve seen it, it’s brilliant. But it’s so scary! I’ve heard that was kind of a mandate from you from the beginning because you really wanted to bring the frights back. Talk a little bit about that.

Gareth Edwards: Yeah, it was like — the first movie is very much a horror film sort of disguised as a family adventure. It scared the hell out of me, even as a 17-year-old when it came out. Now, everyone who got inspired by that movie and became filmmakers are now adults and it’s a lot harder to scare them. We sort of upped the ante a little bit and kind of pushed the horror element a little bit. And I couldn’t wait for the studio to tap me on the shoulder and say, “You can’t do that.” And they never did, I think because they felt the same way. But it’s that kind of fun scare, like a rollercoaster, like when you leave, it’s all okay. But if you came to Jurassic and weren’t scared, then I’ve probably failed at my job.

