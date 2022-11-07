The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast on Sharing Grief and Building New Worlds

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes out the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 with a bang, but it had to overcome enormous challenges to make it to the big screen. The tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman, aka King T’Challa, not only meant the story had to be rewritten, but cast a shroud of grief over the cast and crew of Wakanda Forever. RT editor Jacqueline Coley sat down with director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Alex Livinalli, and Mabel Cadena to talk about how they processed that grief, both in the film and in their real lives, and how they were still able to deliver a grand spectacle for Marvel fans to enjoy. Check out the interviews to see them explain how they formed new bonds, trained for intense fights and underwater scenes, and made sure to honor their own histories as they created exciting new worlds.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens everywhere on November 11, 2022.

