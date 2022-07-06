The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of July 2022

We’re only about halfway through the summer movie season, but it already looks unlikely that anything is going to top the runaway (flyaway?) success of Top Gun: Maverick, which has officially become Tom Cruise’s very first $1 billion-earning film ever (hard to believe, isn’t it?). But just because we likely won’t see anything match the success of Pete Mitchell and his motley crew of ace pilots, it doesn’t mean we don’t have some great titles lined up in the month of July.

We polled the Rotten Tomatoes audience on all of our social media platforms to find out what films everyone was looking forward to the most, and while the top two on the list will shock absolutely nobody, the absence of any Minions is a bit of a surprise. Read on for the most anticipated movies of July 2022!

#1 on Facebook and Instagram, #2 on Twitter and YouTube

In theaters on July 22

We had a rare tie for first place in our polls this month, with two rather dissimilar films vying for everyone’s attention at the top. The first we’ll cover is Jordan Peele’s latest horror epic, which, after an effective campaign to keep details under wraps, we now know is about the residents of a small desert town visited by a UFO. This one ranked first in two of our polls and second in the other two.

#1 on Twitter and YouTube, #2 on Facebook and Instagram

In theaters on July 8



The other film that came out on top this month — also ranking first in two of our polls and second in the other two — is only related to Nope insofar as it’s about aliens. Specifically, we’re talking about the otherworldly heroes known as Thor, Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and a bunch of others we don’t really need to name here. Taika Waititi is back to infuse the next chapter of Thor’s journey with his trademark wacky sense of humor, and Natalie Portman also returns in a much more significant role.

#3 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, #4 on YouTube

In select theaters on July 15, streaming on Netflix on July 22

Speaking of Marvel movies, the directors of that franchise’s biggest entries, Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame), have taken their talents — and Captain America himself — to Netflix for this spy thriller based on the novel of the same name. Ryan Gosling stars as a CIA operative who becomes the target of his own agency and several other assassins (including the aforementioned Captain America, aka Chris Evans) when he uncovers some dark secrets he wasn’t meant to uncover. Seems like pretty standard stuff, but the big names involved are more than enough to get people excited.

#4 on Facebook and Instagram, #5 on YouTube

In theaters on July 29



If you’ve ever wondered what Superman and Batman’s pets get up to when their heroic masters are off fighting evil, this movie will give you your answer. For those who are unfamiliar, these superpowered pups and critters are actual characters from the comics, here voiced by people like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Natasha Lyonne, and they must band together to save their famous owners when they are captured by a guinea pig voiced by Kate McKinnon. In other words, probably the next big family film of the year.

#4 on Twitter, #5 on Instagram and YouTube

In theaters on July 15



Lastly, we have another film based on a book, but one a bit more grounded than anything about international assassins or superpowered pets. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in this 1950s-set drama about an abandoned North Carolina girl named Kya who learns to live on her own in the marshes. Kya eventually becomes the prime suspect in a local murder, and as the investigation unfolds, the mystery behind the death deepens and threatens to reveal secrets about the town.

