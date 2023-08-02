The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of August

Looking at the release calendar for August 2023, it doesn’t appear likely that any weekend will come close to the box office phenomenon that is/was Barbenheimer, but that’s a pretty high bar, and there’s a strong chance it won’t be cleared by any remaining weekend this year. With that said, even if August is a bit of a muted month, we’ve still got some fun titles to close out the summer. Read on for the most anticipated movies opening in August 2023!

#1 on Facebook and Twitter, #2 on Instagram and Youtube

Release Date: August 18

Say what you will about the DC Extended Universe coming to an end, but according to our social media polls, Blue Beetle is still the most anticipated film of the month by a small margin. Of course, we don’t know for certain that Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes won’t show up in James Gunn’s rebooted cinematic universe somewhere, but it stands to reason there’s a better chance of that happening if the film performs at the box office. And if our polls are any indication, it might actually be just fine.

#1 on Instagram and YouTube, #2 on Facebook, #3 on Twitter

Release Date: August 2



Speaking of reboots, say what you will about the various iterations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles we’ve gotten over the years, but the franchise continues to endure, and this latest version may be one of the best. Superfans Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg helped usher in this highly stylized animated comedy, choosing to focus a bit more on the “teenage” and “mutant” aspect of the eponymous comics, and so far, both critics and audiences have lavished enthusiastic praise upon it.

#2 on Twitter, #3 on Facebook and YouTube, #4 on Instagram

Release Date: August 4

Say what you will about 2018’s The Meg, but it knew exactly what it was, and it delivered. For fans of schlocky B-movie thrills and eye-winkingly self-aware creature features, Meg 2: The Trench looks to offer just enough turn-your-brain-off popcorn excitement to get you through a couple hours on a hot weekend.

#3 on Instagram, #4 on YouTube, #5 on Twitter

Release Date: August 25



Say what you will about video game movies, but they’ve been getting better, and despite what you may think, Gran Turismo is actually based on a real-life story related to the iconic racing game of its title. David Harbour and Orlando Bloom headline Neill Blomkamp’s action-drama about an elite gamer (Archie Madekwe) who gets the chance to put his skills to the test for real when he enters a competition to become a full-fledged professional race car driver. It’s the stuff dreams are made of, and it snuck its way onto our list at No. 4.

#4 on Facebook and Twitter, #5 on YouTube

Release Date: August 11



Say what you will about movie adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, but you’ve never quite seen one like The Last Voyage of the Demeter before. Helmed by André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe), Demeter adapts a single chapter from the famous novel, during which the crew of the titular ship transporting Dracula’s body is terrorized by the legendary bloodsucker. It’s an interesting, fresh take on a familiar story, and it inspired enough excitement to make this month’s list.

