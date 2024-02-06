TCA 2024: Apple TV+ Showcases Loot: Season 2, The New Look, and More

Now is the winter of our, well, content.

We’re barely into the second month of 2024, and already we have Certified Fresh shows like the Netflix crime dramedy The Brothers Sun, HBO’s horror-tinged crime drama True Detective: Night Country, and Prime Video’s re-imagined caper Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

But there’s more new (and returning) TV to come. These next few weeks bring us the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Here, networks and streamers will promote their latest and greatest winter and spring programming to journalists. And Rotten Tomatoes is on the ground for it all. We’ll update this list with all the news that’s fit to print from that press tour, which runs Feb. 5 to 15 in Pasadena, Calif. Check back regularly for updates.

APPLE TV+

Constellation Traces a Freaky, Familiar Pattern

In Constellation, a new conspiracy-based psychological thriller series created by Doctor Who alum Peter Harness, Noomi Rapace plays an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster while in orbit, only to learn that key pieces of her life are missing.

Although director Michelle MacLaren stressed that this program is “based in reality,” it does “pull on drama, thriller [and] horror.”

“The more you can get your audience to connect to the reality of it, the grounded-ness, to connect emotionally with the characters, the more we get to take you on an adventure,” she said.

To add to the fear factor: there is a bit of truth to this story.

Harness said the impetus for the story was his “being desperate to find out what happens to people after they come back from space, after they’ve seen Earth beneath them and been completely separate from anything they’ve ever known.” In doing this, he said, “I began to understand that there were these odd, little, spooky stories about what astronauts go through in space … they do hear dogs barking and sometimes they see weird things outside the capsules.”

“Obviously, that [sounds like] a sci-fi show,” he continued. “But that has spooky elements in it as well, and that leads almost naturally into a conspiracy about facts being covered up. But for me, what I think is a fairly relatable story of a parent trying to reach a child, and a child trying to reach a parent, and the kind of fault lines in that relationship.”

Constellation: Season 1 (2024) premieres Feb. 21 on Apple TV+.

Loot Season 2 Shows Us the Money

Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster star in Loot on Apple TV+ (Photo by Apple TV+)

The Apple TV+ comedy Loot, which is created by Parks and Recreation and Forever writers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, stars Maya Rudolph as the scorned ex-wife of a tech wiz (Adam Scott). The first season saw Rudolph’s Molly coming to terms with her divorce, her single life, and the massive fortune she accrued in the divorce settlement. The second season picks up after the first season’s cliffhanger: with Molly deciding how best to give away her money.

In that sense, Loot sets itself apart from other shows that skewer the rich, like the HBO shows Succession and The White Lotus.

“I think we’re the only show that explicitly says billionaires should not exist,” deadpanned Joel Kim Booster, who plays Molly’s trusted assistant Nicholas.

Yang said that this comes down to “a question of tone.”

“We want to be a hard comedy in a lot of ways,” he adds. “We want to satirize, but we also … think about how can any of this change and how does that begin? So, I think, the speech that Molly gives at the end of Season 1 is just putting it all out there … And then sort of tonally again, it’s this sort of bigger, faster, funnier, audience-friendly comedy that we really enjoy writing, and I think really suits our cast.”

(Photo by Apple TV+)

By this, he meant, that Loot is also a workplace comedy. Molly founded a charitable foundation, a fact she’d forgotten about until after she’d gone on a divorce bender. In addition to Nicholas, her workplace colleagues include foundation director Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), Molly’s cousin Howard (Ron Funches) and the slightly square but lovable accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon).

And Hubbard said that this season will be about showing Molly’s team activating her vision.

“It’s actually one thing to say ‘I’m going to give away my fortune’ [and] it’s another thing to do it in a way that makes sense,” he said, adding that “it’s that challenge of doing this the right way. I think what’s so fun about how Maya plays Molly is that you can say that ‘I’m going to be better, and I don’t care about these things, and I don’t love some of these like trappings of wealth,’ and trying to remove them from your life is hard, you know? And that’s something we have fun with, the character of Molly.”

The creators and cast also appreciate the irony that this show airs on the streamer wing of one of the biggest, and most profitable, companies in the world.

“They let us do it!,” laughed Yang.

Loot: Season 2 (2024) premieres on Apr. 3 on Apple TV+.

Get The Look

In The New Look, Damages and Bloodline co-creator Todd A Kessler examines the life of French fashion designer Christian Dior (portrayed here by Ben Mendelsohn). But this isn’t just about runways and making it work. Dior lived and worked in Nazi-occupied France. He also had two important women in his life: The French fashion designer Coco Chanel (played by Juliette Binoche), a legendarily self-made business woman and covert Nazi agent, and his much younger sister, Catherine (portrayed by Maisie Williams), a French Resistance fighter.

“This is a time in history where every person who was alive was affected, and what we’re experiencing in the story is two extraordinary individuals and how they survived, the choices that they made, and then what happened after the war, or after France was liberated,” Kessler said of his historical drama, which is based on actual events. “They’re all in the same crucible, and we then follow the stories of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel.”

The show also brings up the debate of whether it’s possible to like the art and detest the artist.

“There is the work itself, and then there is the person and/or the journey, and then there is also, crucially in the context of what we’re doing, a narrative that we’re laying out,” Mendelsohn said of this debate. “I think that you can admire the work, you can be moved by the creation, and you can have a sense of that person behind it or not. It doesn’t stop the power of the creation.”

He added that personal feelings about the creator are “dependent on any number of things.”

(Photo by Apple TV+)

“We’re not trying to paint sort of a moral story here,” Mendelsohn said. “We’re just really trying to look at the circumstances and people that are trying to find their way through it and how they do it, coming from where they come from. We’re not waving a finger. And I think that’s really important to understand that we love them, we love these people, and you can have all sorts of things that you get wrong, and c’est la vie.”

And, especially for Chanel, it’s hard to ignore the impact she had not just on fashion but on women’s liberation.

“She really changed women’s behaviors and the way of seeing women,” Binoche said of Chanel. “During World War I, she got rid of the corsets, made the dresses a little shorter, cut her hair. Wearing pants was a big thing for her. She changed women’s behavior because, during the first war, women had to be the active ones because the men were at war with the Germans, and so she really took that occasion in order to really make a big movement. That’s why at the beginning of the second war, then she stopped everything. But she’s always had a sense of elegance and behavior.”

The New Look: Season 1 (2024) premieres Feb. 14 on Apple TV+.

Premiere Dates and First-Look Photos

Joel Edgerton stars in Dark Matter on Apple TV+. (Photo by Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ released its first images for Dark Matter , the sci-fi thriller series that Blake Crouch adapted from his own 2016 novel. Joel Edgerton plays Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. It premieres May 8 and other stars include Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley.

, the sci-fi thriller series that Blake Crouch adapted from his own 2016 novel. Joel Edgerton plays Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. It premieres May 8 and other stars include Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley. Colin Farrell stars in Sugar , a new take on the private detective story from creator Mark Protosevich. Farrell plays John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of a powerful Hollywood producer. But saving Olivia means unearthing family secrets. It premieres Apr. 5.

, a new take on the private detective story from creator Mark Protosevich. Farrell plays John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of a powerful Hollywood producer. But saving Olivia means unearthing family secrets. It premieres Apr. 5. The 10-part documentary series The Dynasty: New England Patriots premieres Feb. 16.

premieres Feb. 16. Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin , an origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, premieres Feb. 16.

, an origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, premieres Feb. 16. The four-part documentary special Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will premiere Feb. 21.

Michael Douglas stars in Franklin on Apple TV+. (Photo by Apple TV+)

Michael Douglas stars in the biographical drama Franklin about the founding father’s secret mission to broker a deal with France ahead of the American Revolution. It premieres Apr. 12.

about the founding father’s secret mission to broker a deal with France ahead of the American Revolution. It premieres Apr. 12. The second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres Mar. 29.

Kristen Wiig stars as a woman desperate to break into 1960s Floridian high society in the dramedy Palm Royale . The stacked cast also includes Laura Dern, Carol Burnett and Ricky Martin. It premieres Mar. 20.

. The stacked cast also includes Laura Dern, Carol Burnett and Ricky Martin. It premieres Mar. 20. Manhunt , an historical drama about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, premieres Mar. 15. Created by Monica Beletsky, it stars Anthony Boyle as Booth, Hamish Linklater as Lincoln and Tobias Menzies as the man on the hunt to bring the killer to justice.

, an historical drama about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, premieres Mar. 15. Created by Monica Beletsky, it stars Anthony Boyle as Booth, Hamish Linklater as Lincoln and Tobias Menzies as the man on the hunt to bring the killer to justice. The second season of the Chris O’Dowd series The Big Door Prize premieres Apr. 24.

The third season of bilingual comedy Acapulco premieres May 1.

The fourth season of parenting comedy Trying premieres May 22.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed-Innocent on Apple TV+. (Photo by Apple TV+)

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new series Presumed Innocent from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich, a chief deputy prosecutor investigating a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love. It premieres Jun. 14.

from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich, a chief deputy prosecutor investigating a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love. It premieres Jun. 14. This summer, Eva Longoria will star in Land of Women. A New York empty nester, Longoria’s Gala finds her life turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties. She is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Carmen Maura) and college-age daughter (Victoria Bazúa).

Noel Fielding stars in the new, six-episode comedy adventure series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. It premieres Mar. 1.

The second season of the reality travel series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy premieres Mar. 8 and will be set in Europe.

