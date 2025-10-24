RT Recommends: Our Favorite on-Screen Dogs

The latest: Good Boy is now available to watch on Fandango at Home!

Dogs: scene-stealers, sidekicks, saviors, and often the real stars of the story. These pups have left lasting marks on the films and shows they’ve appeared in. To celebrate, Rotten Tomatoes staff rounded up some of our favorite on-screen dogs, featuring the unforgettable four-legged characters who’ve made us laugh, cry, and root for them through it all. These aren’t strictly dog movies, they’re stories that just wouldn’t be the same without their canine co-stars.

And speaking of good boys, Good Boy is now streaming on Fandango at Home. For more dog-driven favorites, check out our list of the 100 Best Dog Movies, ranked by Tomatometer.

Below, you’ll find our picks, along with where to watch each movie or show. Keep reading to the end for a few honorable mentions that deserve a shoutout of their own.

Arthur, Arthur the King

Where to Watch: Hulu

Synopsis: Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro-adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur.

Apollo, The Friend

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Synopsis: In The Friend, writer and teacher Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Bill Murray) dies suddenly and bequeaths her his beloved 150 lb. Great Dane.

Balto, Balto

Where to Watch: Fandango At Home

Synopsis: In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located hundreds of miles away, the residents decide to send out a sled-dog team.

Beeethoven, Beethoven

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: When the family of George Newton (Charles Grodin) decides to adopt a cute St. Bernard puppy, the patriarch soon feels displaced by the dog. Before long, the adorable canine, dubbed Beethoven, has grown considerably, leading to household mishaps.

Blue, Blue’s Clues

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Synopsis: A human host welcomes his preschool audience to the Blue’s Clues house, where his animated puppy, Blue, helps find three clues to something they are trying to figure out.

Bluey, Bluey

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: The adventures of a blue heeler puppy, Bluey, who lives with her mother, father and sister; her energy and spirit gets her into all kinds of funny and unpredictable situations.

Bruiser, Legally Blonde

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, Tubi

Synopsis: Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has it all. She wants nothing more than to be Mrs. Warner Huntington III. But there is one thing stopping him (Matthew Davis) from proposing: She is too blond. Elle rallies all of her resources and gets into Harvard, determined to win him back.

Brandy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Where to Watch: Hulu

Synopsis: Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn’t recognize anymore.

Bug, Strays

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, he is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once he falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug, Reggie finally begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Chance and Shadow, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: Before the Seavers leave for a family vacation to San Francisco, they drop off their pets — Chance (Michael J. Fox), an adventurous American bulldog; Shadow (Don Ameche), a wise golden retriever; and Sassy (Sally Field), a cautious cat — at a friend’s ranch. But when the animals start to worry that they’ve been left for good, the three embark together on a treacherous and thrilling journey to find their way back home through the California wilderness.

Charlie B. Barking, All Dogs Go To Heaven

Where to Watch: Tubi, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Canine casino owner Charlie (Burt Reynolds) is killed by gambler Carface (Vic Tayback), but returns to Earth from heaven thanks to the powers of a magical, rewindable watch. Charlie sets out to take his revenge on Carface by means of an elaborate plan that involves an orphan girl, Anne-Marie..

Cheddar, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Where to Watch: Peacock

Synopsis: The detectives of Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct — hotshot Jake Peralta, overachiever Amy Santiago, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz, sweetheart Charles Boyle, devoted family man Sgt. Terry Jeffords and clueless best friends Scully and Hitchcock — make up a loveable and offbeat squad that must get its act together when the office gets a new captain, the no-nonsense, unflappable Raymond Holt.

Clifford, Clifford the Big Red Dog

Where to Watch: Hulu, Paramount+

Synopsis: Clifford, a 20-foot-tall red dog who loves stories, and his owner, Emily Elizabeth, enjoy new adventures as they explore their island home on Birdwell Island.

Comet, Full House

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: When Danny Tanner’s wife dies, the San Francisco sportscaster gets support in the form of two new roommates: brother-in-law and party boy Jesse, and his stand-up comic friend, Joey. The duo help out with raising the three Tanner daughters: D.J, Stephanie and Michelle. Content expanded. fandango-at-home.

Cujo, Cujo

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, AMC+

Synopsis: In this tale of a killer canine, man’s best friend turns into his worst enemy. When sweet St. Bernard Cujo is bitten by a bat, he starts behaving oddly and becomes very aggressive. As Cujo morphs into a dangerous beast, he goes on a rampage in a small town.

Daisy, John Wick

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, AMC+

Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden death leaves John in deep mourning. When sadistic mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John’s prized car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife, John unleashes the remorseless killing machine within and seeks vengeance.

Eddie, Frasier

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Dr. Frasier Crane, a successful Boston therapist, moves to Seattle to get a new start on life; he has a radio talk show, which he uses to relay his wit and wisdom to others, but at times he struggles with his own problems with his salt-of-the-earth father, his pretentious brother and his friends and co-workers. Content expanded.

Einstein, Back to the Future

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ’50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist.

Enzo, The Art of Racing in the Rain

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate everyday life. Besides his career, Denny has three loves of his life — his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. Content expanded. fandango-at-home.

is best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. Content expanded. fandango-at-home.

Fluffy, Harry Potty and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Harry Potter, a boy who learns on his eleventh birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful hachs and possesses unique magical powers of his own, is summoned from his life as an unwanted child to become a student at Hogwarts, an English boarding school for wizards.

Frank the pug, Men in Black

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Kay and Jay are the Men in Black, providers of immigration services and regulators of all things alien on Earth. While investigating a series of unregistered close encounters, the agents uncover the deadly plot of an intergalactic terrorist who is on a mission to assassinate two ambassadors from opposing galaxies currently in residence in New York City.

Hachiko, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Where to Watch: A college professor forms a deep, lasting bond with a dog he unexpectedly discovers abandoned on a lonely train platform, transforming both their lives. Content collapsed. fandango-at-home

Synopsis: Prime Video, Fandango at Home

Hagen, White God

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Failing in his efforts to find his beloved owner (Zsófia Psotta), an abandoned dog eventually joins a canine revolt against their human abusers. Content collapsed. fandango-at-home

Hercules, The Sandlot

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: When Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) moves to a new neighborhood, he manages to make friends with a group of kids who play baseball at the sandlot. Together they go on a series of funny and touching adventures. The boys run into trouble when Smalls borrows a ball from his stepdad that gets hit over a fence. Content expanded.

Indy, Good Boy

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner–and best friend–Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering.

Krypto, Superman

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Synopsis: When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman’s four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it’s too late?

Lady and The Tramp, Lady and The Tramp

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: This Disney animated classic follows a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady whose comfortable life slips away once her owners have a baby. When, after some tense circumstances, Lady finds herself on the loose and out on the street, she is befriended and protected by the tough stray mutt Tramp.

Marley, Marley & Me

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan leave behind snowy Michigan and move to Florida, where they buy their first home and find jobs at competing newspapers. Soon afterward, the Grogans adopt Marley, a yellow Labrador pup. But Marley soon grows up to be a mischievous handful.

Milo, The Mask

Where to Watch: Netflix, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki, his entire life changes. While wearing the mask, Ipkiss becomes a supernatural playboy exuding charm and confidence which allows him to catch the eye of local nightclub singer Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz).

Odie, Garfield

Where to Watch: Peacock

Synopsis: This lazy cat has fun with his friends, his human, and his dog.

Pete the Pup, The Little Rascals

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: Mischievous youngsters Spanky (Travis Tedford) and Buckwheat (Ross Elliot Bagley) lead an anti-girl organization, and they pick their buddy Alfalfa (Bug Hall) to represent them in an all-important soapbox car rally.

Samantha, I Am Legend

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Robert Neville, a scientist, is a survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into mutants. He wanders alone through New York City, calling out for other possible survivors and works on finding a cure for the plague using his own immune blood. Neville knows he is badly outnumbered and the odds are against him. The infected wait for him to make a mistake that will deliver Neville into their hands.

Snoop, Anatomy of a Fall

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel’s suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect.

Tiger, The Brady Bunch

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Synopsis: Here’s the story … of a man named Brady, an architect widower with three sons: oldest Greg, middle son Peter and youngest Bobby. He meets and marries Carol, with three daughters of her own: oldest Marcia, middle girl Jan and little one Cindy. Tending to them is a wacky maid named Alice.

Toto, The Wizard of Oz

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) that needs a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) who wants courage.

Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo Where Are You!

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Brainiac Velma, jock Fred, fashionista Daphne, hippie Shaggy, and Shaggy’s highstrung, talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, climb into their green van, the Mystery Machine, and hit the road in search of weird phenomena to solve.

Snoopy, A Boy Named Charlie Brown

Where to Watch: AMC+, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: When Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) enters the school spelling bee, the perpetually crabby Lucy (Pamelyn Ferdin) predicts his humiliation. But with the help of his best friend, Linus (Glenn Gilger), and faithful dog, Snoopy (Bill Melendez), Charlie Brown not only wins the spelling bee, he’s chosen to attend the national spelling bee in New York City, leading to many misadventures in the big city.

Spike, Old Yeller

Where to Watch: Disney+, Fandango at Home

Synopsis: While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy Kirk) and Arliss (Kevin Corcoran), are left behind on their Texas ranch. When a runaway dog named Old Yeller causes damage in one of their fields, Travis tries to drive him away. However, Travis and Katie both warm to Old Yeller when he saves Arliss from a bear attack.

Spike, Rugrats

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Synopsis: Rugrats reveals the world from a baby’s point of view. Everything looks bigger, more mysterious, and uncontrollable.

Squeaky Dog, Snatch

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Illegal boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) convinces gangster Brick Top (Alan Ford) to offer bets on bare-knuckle boxer Mickey (Brad Pitt) at his bookie business. When Mickey does not throw his first fight as agreed, an infuriated Brick Top demands another match. Meanwhile, gangster Frankie Four Fingers (Benicio del Toro) comes to place a bet for a friend with Brick Top’s bookies, as multiple criminals converge on a stolen diamond that Frankie has come to London to sell.

Spunky, Rocco’s Modern Life

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Synopsis: Rocko is a wallaby who has moved from his native Australia to the United States with his dog Spunky. But life in the US isn’t as idyllic as he had hoped it would be, for he is surrounded by annoying neighbors, tons of laundry, and life’s issues in general.

Stella, Modern Family

Where to Watch: Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life.

Synopsis: copy

Wishbone, Wishbone

Where to Watch: The Roku Channel, Plex

Synopsis: Clever and adventurous, Wishbone the Jack Russell Terrier can do just about anything! Wishbone brings classic literature to life and imagines himself as the live action hero in each tale. Friends and viewers join him in stories such as “Romeo and Juliet,” “Frankenstein,” and “Treasure Island.” Content expanded.

Zero, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When he accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role.

Happy, 7th Heaven

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Synopsis: Eric Camden is a reverend and the father of numerous children who faces the challenges of raising a family during permissive times. Both he and wife Annie deal with the problems of a large family while keeping their romance alive.

Max, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Based on a Dr. Seuss book, this beloved story follows the Christmas-hating Grinch who wants to make everyone as miserable on Christmas as he is. The poor, small-hearted Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas through the loving Whos in Whoville.

Sachmo, White Collar

Where to Watch: Hulu

Synopsis: The third time turns out to be the charm for criminal Neal Caffrey. He has been eluding FBI agent Peter Burke for years, a run that finally comes to an end with his capture. But after the resourceful prisoner escapes from a maximum-security facility, then is nabbed once again by Burke, Caffrey suggests a different end-game: In return for freedom, he’ll help the Feds catch long-sought criminals. Though skeptical, Burke soon realizes that Caffrey’s instincts and insight are a rare commodity. Caffrey’s trusted friend and co-conspirator with ties to the criminal underworld, Mozzie, also becomes a useful source for Burke and the FBI.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Direwolves, Game of Thrones

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Synopsis: George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series “A Song of Ice and Fire” is brought to the screen as HBO sinks its considerable storytelling teeth into the medieval fantasy epic. It’s the depiction of two powerful families — kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men — playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Frank, Good Boy (2022)

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Synopsis: Sigrid thinks she’s met the perfect match with the charming and handsome Christian, but there is one catch — he lives with a man who acts like his pet dog. Trying to be open-minded, Sigrid continues the relationship but begins to notice an insidious undertone to Christian. Maybe ‘puppy play’ isn’t as innocent as it seems. A chilling feature debut from up-and-coming Scandinavian filmmakers Viljar Bøe and Karl Oskar Åsli.

(Photo by Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

Slinky Dog, Toy Story

Where to Watch: Disney+

Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position as Andy’s favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. Even worse, the arrogant Buzz thinks he’s a real spaceman on a mission to return to his home planet. When Andy’s family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must escape the clutches of maladjusted neighbor Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten) and reunite with their boy.

Sirius Black, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Askaban

Where to Watch: Peacock

Synopsis: Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) third year at Hogwarts starts off badly when he learns deranged killer Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) has escaped from Azkaban prison and is bent on murdering the teenage wizard. While Hermione’s (Emma Watson) cat torments Ron’s (Rupert Grint) sickly rat, causing a rift among the trio, a swarm of nasty Dementors is sent to protect the school from Black. A mysterious new teacher helps Harry learn to defend himself, but what is his secret tie to Sirius Black?

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.