67 Best Dog Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Dogs: Man’s best friend, movie’s most endangered hero. Seriously, how many times have we gone into a dog movie hoping we didn’t just get suckered into another one where the dog dies in the end? But some of those movies make up the classics. And some of those movies where the dog lives happily after ever, with a nice house and a bowl of kibble and a robust 401k, are also classics. And some dog movies ain’t so classic, but people love ’em anyways, so we’re including those, and all the other good boys and girls of canine cinema for our guide to the 80 Best Dog Movies, ranked by Tomatometer!

First, we’ve retrieved all the golden films of yesteryear, like Old Yeller, Lassie, and The Incredible Journey. Then we rescued those nearly forgotten from the kennels of history, including Wendy and Lucy, Sounder, and Megan Leavey. After that, we introduced them to the tearjerkers of today, such as Hachi: A Dog’s Tale and Marley and Me.

Because dogs can take on new dimensions of ferocity and cuteness in animation, there’s plenty to see here in this list. Take the Disney classics (The Fox and the Hound, Bolt). Add a little stop-motion (Isle of Dogs, Frankenweenie). And, of course, bring along the ones that can solve mysteries (Scooby-Doo), hold a job (Wallace, he of Gromit), and pilot their house (Snoopy, Come Home).

The latest additions include Channing Tatum’s Dog. We’ve also included Rotten movies that fans have embraced, like Clifford the Big Red Dog, A Dog’s Purpose, Balto. Now, time to let all of them off the leash for the 67 Best Dog Movies, ranked by Tomatometer!

#1 Old Yeller (1957) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 102012% Critics Consensus: Old Yeller is an exemplary coming of age tale, packing an emotional wallop through smart pacing and a keen understanding of the elemental bonding between humanity and their furry best friends. Synopsis: While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy... While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy... [More] Starring: Dorothy McGuire, Fess Parker, Tommy Kirk, Kevin Corcoran Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#12 Togo (2019) 92% #12 Adjusted Score: 93952% Critics Consensus: An endearing and exciting underdog story that benefits greatly from its stars (canine and human alike), Togo is a timeless tale, well-told. Synopsis: "Togo" is the true story set in the winter of 1925 of champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala and his lead... "Togo" is the true story set in the winter of 1925 of champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala and his lead... [More] Starring: Willem Dafoe, Michael Greyeyes, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl Directed By: Ericson Core

#19 White God (2014) 88% #19 Adjusted Score: 92017% Critics Consensus: White God isn't an easy watch, but its soaring ambition and powerful acting -- human and canine alike -- make it well worth the effort. Synopsis: Failing in his efforts to find his beloved owner (Zsófia Psotta), an abandoned dog eventually joins a canine revolt against... Failing in his efforts to find his beloved owner (Zsófia Psotta), an abandoned dog eventually joins a canine revolt against... [More] Starring: Zsófia Psotta, Sándor Zsótér, Szabolcs Thuróczy, Lili Monori Directed By: Kornél Mundruczó

#21 Frankenweenie (2012) 87% #21 Adjusted Score: 96909% Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story. Synopsis: Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... [More] Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan Directed By: Tim Burton

#24 Megan Leavey (2017) 86% #24 Adjusted Score: 92436% Critics Consensus: Megan Leavey honors its real-life subjects with a sensitive, uplifting drama whose honest emotion more than makes up for its mild approach to the story. Synopsis: The true life story of Megan Leavey, a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with a military combat... The true life story of Megan Leavey, a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with a military combat... [More] Starring: Kate Mara, Edie Falco, Ramon Rodriguez, Tom Felton Directed By: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

#28 Alpha (2018) 80% #28 Adjusted Score: 87655% Critics Consensus: Well-acted and beautifully filmed, Alpha offers a canine-assisted epic adventure that blends rousing action with an extra helping of canine charm. Synopsis: Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he's left for dead during his first hunt with his... Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he's left for dead during his first hunt with his... [More] Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Marcin Kowalczyk, Jens Hultén Directed By: Albert Hughes

#31 Dog (2022) 78% #31 Adjusted Score: 82252% Critics Consensus: Dog's dramatic breed is far from exotic, but solid narrative bones and well-trained work from co-director/star Channing Tatum make for a fetching viewing experience. Synopsis: DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the... DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the... [More] Starring: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher Directed By: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

#33 Eight Below (2006) 73% #33 Adjusted Score: 78512% Critics Consensus: Featuring a stellar cast of marooned mutts, who deftly display emotion, tenderness, loyalty and resolve, Eight Below is a heartwarming and exhilarating adventure film. Synopsis: The frozen wasteland of Antarctica serves as the background for a tale about the bonds of friendship and loyalty. Three... The frozen wasteland of Antarctica serves as the background for a tale about the bonds of friendship and loyalty. Three... [More] Starring: Paul Walker, Bruce Greenwood, Moon Bloodgood, Jason Biggs Directed By: Frank Marshall

#34 My Dog Skip (2000) 73% #34 Adjusted Score: 75518% Critics Consensus: Critics say My Dog Skip is cute, wholesome entertainment for the family. It's especially designed to appeal to your sentiment, but you might find yourself choking up just the same. Synopsis: Who says best friends have to be human? Not Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz), who receives a talented terrier named Skip... Who says best friends have to be human? Not Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz), who receives a talented terrier named Skip... [More] Starring: Frankie Muniz, Diane Lane, Luke Wilson, Kevin Bacon Directed By: Jay Russell

#41 White Fang (1991) 65% #41 Adjusted Score: 65732% Critics Consensus: This glossy edition of White Fang shaves off the rough-hewn edges that made Jack London's epic story so distinct, but gorgeous photography and heartfelt performances make this an appealing adventure. Synopsis: This adaptation of Jack London's wilderness tale focuses on young Jack Conroy (Ethan Hawke), who has arrived in Alaska to... This adaptation of Jack London's wilderness tale focuses on young Jack Conroy (Ethan Hawke), who has arrived in Alaska to... [More] Starring: Klaus Maria Brandauer, Ethan Hawke, Seymour Cassel, Susan Hogan Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#46 Dog Days (2018) 62% #46 Adjusted Score: 65490% Critics Consensus: Dog Days is frivolous but frothy, sporting a forgettable cast of human characters but a lovable troupe of pooches that ought to delight viewers looking for a gentle affirmation of humanity's bond with their furry friends. Synopsis: Elizabeth is a charming anchorwoman who seeks advice from her dog's therapist. Tara is a spunky barista who dreams of... Elizabeth is a charming anchorwoman who seeks advice from her dog's therapist. Tara is a spunky barista who dreams of... [More] Starring: Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria Directed By: Ken Marino

#55 Balto (1995) 54% #55 Adjusted Score: 54869% Critics Consensus: Balto is a well-meaning adventure with spirited animation, but mushy sentimentality and bland characterization keeps it at paw's length from more sophisticated family fare. Synopsis: In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located... In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located... [More] Starring: Miriam Margolyes, Lola Bates-Campbell, Kevin Bacon, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Simon Wells

#62 Max (2015) 38% #62 Adjusted Score: 41579% Critics Consensus: Max has good intentions and tries to hearken back to classic family-friendly features, but its disjointed, manipulative plot overwhelms the efforts of its talented human and canine stars. Synopsis: After U.S. Marine Kyle Wincott is killed in Afghanistan, Max, his highly trained service dog, is too traumatized to remain... After U.S. Marine Kyle Wincott is killed in Afghanistan, Max, his highly trained service dog, is too traumatized to remain... [More] Starring: Josh Wiggins, Lauren Graham, Thomas Haden Church, Robbie Amell Directed By: Boaz Yakin