67 Best Dog Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
Dogs: Man’s best friend, movie’s most endangered hero. Seriously, how many times have we gone into a dog movie hoping we didn’t just get suckered into another one where the dog dies in the end? But some of those movies make up the classics. And some of those movies where the dog lives happily after ever, with a nice house and a bowl of kibble and a robust 401k, are also classics. And some dog movies ain’t so classic, but people love ’em anyways, so we’re including those, and all the other good boys and girls of canine cinema for our guide to the 80 Best Dog Movies, ranked by Tomatometer!
First, we’ve retrieved all the golden films of yesteryear, like Old Yeller, Lassie, and The Incredible Journey. Then we rescued those nearly forgotten from the kennels of history, including Wendy and Lucy, Sounder, and Megan Leavey. After that, we introduced them to the tearjerkers of today, such as Hachi: A Dog’s Tale and Marley and Me.
Because dogs can take on new dimensions of ferocity and cuteness in animation, there’s plenty to see here in this list. Take the Disney classics (The Fox and the Hound, Bolt). Add a little stop-motion (Isle of Dogs, Frankenweenie). And, of course, bring along the ones that can solve mysteries (Scooby-Doo), hold a job (Wallace, he of Gromit), and pilot their house (Snoopy, Come Home).
The latest additions include Channing Tatum’s Dog. We’ve also included Rotten movies that fans have embraced, like Clifford the Big Red Dog, A Dog’s Purpose, Balto. Now, time to let all of them off the leash for the 67 Best Dog Movies, ranked by Tomatometer!
#1
Adjusted Score: 102012%
Critics Consensus: Old Yeller is an exemplary coming of age tale, packing an emotional wallop through smart pacing and a keen understanding of the elemental bonding between humanity and their furry best friends.
Synopsis:
While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 83566%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An 11-year-old boy strikes up a friendship with a scrappy dog which will one day become an Australian legend.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 102952%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of pooches and a memorable villain (Cruella De Vil), this is one of Disney's most enduring, entertaining animated films.
Synopsis:
In a Disney animation classic, Dalmatian Pongo is tired of his bachelor-dog life. He spies lovely Perdita and maneuvers his... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 100144%
Critics Consensus: Of a piece with much of director Laurie Anderson's idiosyncratic output, Heart of a Dog delves into weighty themes with lyrical, haunting grace.
Synopsis:
Musician and performance artist Laurie Anderson reflects on the deaths of her husband Lou Reed, her mother and her beloved... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 102155%
Critics Consensus: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a subtly touching and wonderfully eccentric adventure featuring Wallace and Gromit.
#6
Adjusted Score: 94702%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a small Yorkshire village during the Great Depression, financial pressures cause the parents of young Joe Carraclough (Roddy McDowall)... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 96977%
Critics Consensus: A fine example of writer-director-star Christopher Guest's gift for improv comedy, Best in Show boasts an appealingly quirky premise and a brilliantly talented cast.
Synopsis:
The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 94436%
Critics Consensus: A beautifully-made retelling of the classic collie tale, one need not be a dog-lover to fall for Lassie.
Synopsis:
Young Joe Carraclough (Jonathan Mason) and his family (Samantha Morton, John Lynch) love their faithful collie, Lassie. However, when Joe's... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 97198%
Critics Consensus: A nostalgic charmer, Lady and the Tramp's token sweetness is mighty but the songs and richly colored animation are technically superb and make for a memorable experience.
Synopsis:
This Disney animated classic follows a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady (Barbara Luddy) whose comfortable life slips away once her... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 93453%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An animal-trainer (Paul Winfield) tries to deprogram an actress's (Kristy McNichol) found dog, trained for racial attacks.... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 92728%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charlie Brown's (Chad Webber) beloved dog Snoopy (Bill Melendez) receives a letter from his original owner, Lila (Johanna Baer), who... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 93952%
Critics Consensus: An endearing and exciting underdog story that benefits greatly from its stars (canine and human alike), Togo is a timeless tale, well-told.
Synopsis:
"Togo" is the true story set in the winter of 1925 of champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala and his lead... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 112012%
Critics Consensus: The beautifully stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs finds Wes Anderson at his detail-oriented best while telling one of the director's most winsomely charming stories.
Synopsis:
When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island,... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 91725%
Critics Consensus: A beautifully animated diversion, My Dog Tulip is as comforting and delightful as cuddling with your own canine companion.
Synopsis:
Despite a lack of affinity for dogs, a confirmed bachelor (Christopher Plummer) adopts an Alsatian and forms a close bond... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 91623%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Morgans, a family of poor black sharecroppers in the Depression-plagued South, struggle to find enough to eat despite the... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 96483%
Critics Consensus: Bolt is a pleasant animated comedy that overcomes the story's familiarity with strong visuals and likable characters.
Synopsis:
The days of canine superstar Bolt (John Travolta) are filled with danger and intrigue ... until the cameras stop rolling.... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 88050%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An unlikely trio of pets -- aging bull terrier Bodger, spry Labrador retriever Luath, and Siamese cat Tao -- begin... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 39238%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A bull terrier observes the behavior of an old lady, a young couple and a troubled boy and adapts his... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 92017%
Critics Consensus: White God isn't an easy watch, but its soaring ambition and powerful acting -- human and canine alike -- make it well worth the effort.
Synopsis:
Failing in his efforts to find his beloved owner (Zsófia Psotta), an abandoned dog eventually joins a canine revolt against... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 34463%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scooby (Scott Innes) and the rest of the Mystery, Inc., crew encounter creepy characters at a haunted house on a... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 96909%
Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story.
Synopsis:
Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 87866%
Critics Consensus: Disney's remake of The Incredible Journey successfully replicates, and in some ways improves upon, the simple charms of the original, with its cross-country animal odyssey sure to delight kids.
Synopsis:
Before the Seavers leave for a family vacation to San Francisco, they drop off their pets -- Chance (Michael J.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 86570%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A chicken farmer and his granddaughter train a dog to protect a penguin sanctuary from foxes.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 92436%
Critics Consensus: Megan Leavey honors its real-life subjects with a sensitive, uplifting drama whose honest emotion more than makes up for its mild approach to the story.
Synopsis:
The true life story of Megan Leavey, a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with a military combat... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 92832%
Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams gives a heartbreaking performance in Wendy and Lucy, a timely portrait of loneliness and struggle.
Synopsis:
Wendy (Michelle Williams), a near-penniless drifter, is traveling to Alaska in search of work, and her only companion is her... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 88910%
Critics Consensus: James L. Brooks and Jack Nicholson, doing what they do best, combine smart dialogue and flawless acting to squeeze fresh entertainment value out of the romantic-comedy genre.
Synopsis:
Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson) is an obsessive-compulsive writer of romantic fiction who's rude to everyone he meets, including his gay... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 83762%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A dog unites a fractured community while searching for its master.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 87655%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and beautifully filmed, Alpha offers a canine-assisted epic adventure that blends rousing action with an extra helping of canine charm.
Synopsis:
Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he's left for dead during his first hunt with his... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 52038%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young boy befriends a half-breed wolf as he searches for his father, who has mysteriously gone missing during the... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 73541%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A cat and a dog find perils and mates after straying from their farm in Japan. Narrated by Dudley Moore.... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 82252%
Critics Consensus: Dog's dramatic breed is far from exotic, but solid narrative bones and well-trained work from co-director/star Channing Tatum make for a fetching viewing experience.
Synopsis:
DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 77445%
Critics Consensus: An offbeat, eccentric black comedy, A Boy and His Dog features strong dialogue and an oddball vision of the future.
Synopsis:
Vic (Don Johnson) is a libidinous 18-year-old traversing the post-apocalyptic desert of 2024, in the company of his telepathic dog,... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 78512%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a stellar cast of marooned mutts, who deftly display emotion, tenderness, loyalty and resolve, Eight Below is a heartwarming and exhilarating adventure film.
Synopsis:
The frozen wasteland of Antarctica serves as the background for a tale about the bonds of friendship and loyalty. Three... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 75518%
Critics Consensus: Critics say My Dog Skip is cute, wholesome entertainment for the family. It's especially designed to appeal to your sentiment, but you might find yourself choking up just the same.
Synopsis:
Who says best friends have to be human? Not Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz), who receives a talented terrier named Skip... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 38881%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young Marty Preston (Blake Heron) wants to keep a beagle dog that followed him home. He even names him Shiloh.... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 87111%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and blessed with a talented voice cast, The Secret Life of Pets offers a beautifully animated, cheerfully undemanding family-friendly diversion.
Synopsis:
Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 71475%
Critics Consensus: The Fox and the Hound is a likeable, charming, unassuming effort that manages to transcend its thin, predictable plot.
Synopsis:
After his mother is killed, Tod the fox (Mickey Rooney) is taken in by the kindly Widow Tweed (Jeanette Nolan).... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 68734%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young Marty (Zachary Browne) adopts Shiloh, a beagle mistreated by its former owner, local hunter and town drunk Judd (Scott... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 77745%
Critics Consensus: I Am Legend overcomes questionable special effects and succeeds largely on the strength of Will Smith's mesmerizing performance.
Synopsis:
Robert Neville (Will Smith), a brilliant scientist, is a survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants.... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 41582%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
His father's demise leaves young Will Stoneman (Mackenzie Astin) and his mother struggling to save their farm from financial ruin.... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 65732%
Critics Consensus: This glossy edition of White Fang shaves off the rough-hewn edges that made Jack London's epic story so distinct, but gorgeous photography and heartfelt performances make this an appealing adventure.
Synopsis:
This adaptation of Jack London's wilderness tale focuses on young Jack Conroy (Ethan Hawke), who has arrived in Alaska to... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 64258%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A college professor (Richard Gere) forms a lasting bond with a dog that he finds on a train platform.... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 67689%
Critics Consensus: Pet owners should love it, but Marley and Me is only sporadically successful in wringing drama and laughs from its scenario.
Synopsis:
Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan (Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston) leave behind snowy Michigan and move to Florida, where they buy... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 50304%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animation, Snitter (John Hurt) and Rowf (Christopher Benjamin) are two dogs trapped in a lab where they are... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 76590%
Critics Consensus: It's undermined by distracting and unnecessary CGI, but this heartwarming Call of the Wild remains a classic story, affectionately retold.
Synopsis:
Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 65490%
Critics Consensus: Dog Days is frivolous but frothy, sporting a forgettable cast of human characters but a lovable troupe of pooches that ought to delight viewers looking for a gentle affirmation of humanity's bond with their furry friends.
Synopsis:
Elizabeth is a charming anchorwoman who seeks advice from her dog's therapist. Tara is a spunky barista who dreams of... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 69861%
Critics Consensus: The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn't teach its animated stars any new narrative tricks -- but for fans of the original, this funny, energetic sequel should still satisfy.
Synopsis:
Explore the emotional lives of pets and the deep bond between them and the families that love them as Max,... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 38574%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a boy and his sister stumble into... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 14855%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Transported into a video game, the gang must survive different levels of difficulty to solve a mystery.... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 11126%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Swifty the fox discovers a devious plan by Otto Von Walrus to drill beneath the Arctic surface to unleash enough... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 63231%
Critics Consensus: A Dog's Way Home may not quite be a family-friendly animal drama fan's best friend, but this canine adventure is no less heartwarming for its familiarity.
Synopsis:
As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 61516%
Critics Consensus: It may get younger viewers to sit and stay, but Clifford the Big Red Dog is nowhere near as charming as its classic source material.
Synopsis:
When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy,... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 58888%
Critics Consensus: An old-fashioned, if bland, adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's novel.
Synopsis:
Abandoned by her mother years ago, Opal (AnnaSophia Robb), a 10-year-old girl, moves with her preacher father (Jeff Daniels) to... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 29162%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a shipwreck separates the courageous dog Benji from his trainer (Frank Inn), the crafty canine must brave the dangers... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 54869%
Critics Consensus: Balto is a well-meaning adventure with spirited animation, but mushy sentimentality and bland characterization keeps it at paw's length from more sophisticated family fare.
Synopsis:
In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 54628%
Critics Consensus: A Dog's Journey is as sentimental as one might expect, but even cynical viewers may find their ability to resist shedding a tear stretched to the puppermost limit.
Synopsis:
Bailey is living the good life on the Michigan farm of his boy, Ethan and Ethan's wife Hannah. He even... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 53481%
Critics Consensus: Predictable and stodgy, Oliver & Company isn't one of Disney's best, though its colorful cast of characters may be enough to entertain young viewers looking for a little adventure.
Synopsis:
In this animated update of the classic "Oliver Twist" tale, Oliver (Joey Lawrence) is an orphaned kitten taken in by... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 14360%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scooby and friends investigate creepy goings-on and a mystery involving a famous horror writer in a small Massachusetts town.... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 50947%
Critics Consensus: Its heartstring-tugging overtures may be difficult for dog lovers to resist, but The Art of Racing in the Rain is sentimental and contrived.
Synopsis:
Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 44655%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated feature, canine casino owner Charlie (Burt Reynolds) is killed by gambler Carface (Vic Tayback), but returns to... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 32137%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young Christian Davis finds a stray dog named Pluto and decides to bring it home to his parents and two... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 41579%
Critics Consensus: Max has good intentions and tries to hearken back to classic family-friendly features, but its disjointed, manipulative plot overwhelms the efforts of its talented human and canine stars.
Synopsis:
After U.S. Marine Kyle Wincott is killed in Afghanistan, Max, his highly trained service dog, is too traumatized to remain... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 39924%
Critics Consensus: Firehouse Dog's cute premise is ruined with endless fart and poop jokes, and an overlong run time.
Synopsis:
When a commercial shoot goes terribly wrong, Rex, Hollywood's biggest canine star, goes missing and is presumed dead by his... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 36080%
Critics Consensus: The aggressively wholesome Saving Shiloh has honorable intentions, but this simple story of a boy and his dog is overwhelmed by its heavy-handed approach.
Synopsis:
Following a devastating accident, a youth (Jason Dolley) tries to help the former owner (Scott Wilson) of his beloved dog... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 45890%
Critics Consensus: A Dog's Purpose offers an awkward blend of sugary sentiment and canine suffering that tugs at animal-loving audiences' heartstrings with shameless abandon.
Synopsis:
A devoted dog (Josh Gad) discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 13348%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Workaholic Thomas P. Johnson (Matthew Modine) has achieved professional success at the expense of his family life, having neglected his... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 3946%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Dracula transforms Shaggy into a canine horror when the werewolf drops out of the annual Transylvania car race.... [More]