(Photo by Consolidated Pictures Group/courtesy Everett Collection)

67 Best Dog Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Dogs: Man’s best friend, movie’s most endangered hero. Seriously, how many times have we gone into a dog movie hoping we didn’t just get suckered into another one where the dog dies in the end? But some of those movies make up the classics. And some of those movies where the dog lives happily after ever, with a nice house and a bowl of kibble and a robust 401k, are also classics. And some dog movies ain’t so classic, but people love ’em anyways, so we’re including those, and all the other good boys and girls of canine cinema for our guide to the 80 Best Dog Movies, ranked by Tomatometer!

First, we’ve retrieved all the golden films of yesteryear, like Old Yeller, Lassie, and The Incredible Journey. Then we rescued those nearly forgotten from the kennels of history, including Wendy and Lucy, Sounder, and Megan Leavey. After that, we introduced them to the tearjerkers of today, such as Hachi: A Dog’s Tale and Marley and Me.

Because dogs can take on new dimensions of ferocity and cuteness in animation, there’s plenty to see here in this list. Take the Disney classics (The Fox and the Hound, Bolt). Add a little stop-motion (Isle of Dogs, Frankenweenie). And, of course, bring along the ones that can solve mysteries (Scooby-Doo), hold a job (Wallace, he of Gromit), and pilot their house (Snoopy, Come Home).

The latest additions include Channing Tatum’s Dog. We’ve also included Rotten movies that fans have embraced, like Clifford the Big Red Dog, A Dog’s Purpose, Balto. Now, time to let all of them off the leash for the 67 Best Dog Movies, ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

Old Yeller (1957)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 102012%
Critics Consensus: Old Yeller is an exemplary coming of age tale, packing an emotional wallop through smart pacing and a keen understanding of the elemental bonding between humanity and their furry best friends.
Synopsis: While Jim Coates (Fess Parker) is off on a cattle drive, his wife, Katie (Dorothy McGuire), and sons, Travis (Tommy... [More]
Starring: Dorothy McGuire, Fess Parker, Tommy Kirk, Kevin Corcoran
Directed By: Robert Stevenson

#2

Red Dog: True Blue (2016)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 83566%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An 11-year-old boy strikes up a friendship with a scrappy dog which will one day become an Australian legend.... [More]
Starring: Jason Isaacs, Thomas Cocquerel, Levi Miller, Bryan Brown
Directed By: Kriv Stenders

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 102952%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of pooches and a memorable villain (Cruella De Vil), this is one of Disney's most enduring, entertaining animated films.
Synopsis: In a Disney animation classic, Dalmatian Pongo is tired of his bachelor-dog life. He spies lovely Perdita and maneuvers his... [More]
Starring: Rod Taylor, Betty Lou Gerson, Cate Bauer, Lisa Daniels
Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton S. Luske, Clyde Geronimi

#4

Heart of a Dog (2015)
96%

#4
Adjusted Score: 100144%
Critics Consensus: Of a piece with much of director Laurie Anderson's idiosyncratic output, Heart of a Dog delves into weighty themes with lyrical, haunting grace.
Synopsis: Musician and performance artist Laurie Anderson reflects on the deaths of her husband Lou Reed, her mother and her beloved... [More]
Starring: Jason Berg, Paul Davidson, Laurie Anderson, Sasha Grossman
Directed By: Laurie Anderson

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 102155%
Critics Consensus: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a subtly touching and wonderfully eccentric adventure featuring Wallace and Gromit.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Peter Kay
Directed By: Steve Box

#6

Lassie Come Home (1943)
94%

#6
Adjusted Score: 94702%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a small Yorkshire village during the Great Depression, financial pressures cause the parents of young Joe Carraclough (Roddy McDowall)... [More]
Starring: Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp, Dame May Whitty, Edmund Gwenn
Directed By: Fred M. Wilcox

#7

Best in Show (2000)
93%

#7
Adjusted Score: 96977%
Critics Consensus: A fine example of writer-director-star Christopher Guest's gift for improv comedy, Best in Show boasts an appealingly quirky premise and a brilliantly talented cast.
Synopsis: The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air as hundreds... [More]
Starring: Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: Christopher Guest

#8

Lassie (2005)
93%

#8
Adjusted Score: 94436%
Critics Consensus: A beautifully-made retelling of the classic collie tale, one need not be a dog-lover to fall for Lassie.
Synopsis: Young Joe Carraclough (Jonathan Mason) and his family (Samantha Morton, John Lynch) love their faithful collie, Lassie. However, when Joe's... [More]
Starring: Peter O'Toole, Samantha Morton, John Lynch, Peter Dinklage
Directed By: Charles Sturridge

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 97198%
Critics Consensus: A nostalgic charmer, Lady and the Tramp's token sweetness is mighty but the songs and richly colored animation are technically superb and make for a memorable experience.
Synopsis: This Disney animated classic follows a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady (Barbara Luddy) whose comfortable life slips away once her... [More]
Starring: Peggy Lee, Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Bill Thompson
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

#10

White Dog (1982)
93%

#10
Adjusted Score: 93453%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An animal-trainer (Paul Winfield) tries to deprogram an actress's (Kristy McNichol) found dog, trained for racial attacks.... [More]
Starring: Kristy McNichol, Paul Winfield, Burl Ives
Directed By: Samuel Fuller

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 92728%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Charlie Brown's (Chad Webber) beloved dog Snoopy (Bill Melendez) receives a letter from his original owner, Lila (Johanna Baer), who... [More]
Starring: Chad Webber, Robin Kohn, Stephen Shea, David Carey
Directed By: Bill Melendez

#12

Togo (2019)
92%

#12
Adjusted Score: 93952%
Critics Consensus: An endearing and exciting underdog story that benefits greatly from its stars (canine and human alike), Togo is a timeless tale, well-told.
Synopsis: "Togo" is the true story set in the winter of 1925 of champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala and his lead... [More]
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Michael Greyeyes, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl
Directed By: Ericson Core

#13

Isle of Dogs (2018)
90%

#13
Adjusted Score: 112012%
Critics Consensus: The beautifully stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs finds Wes Anderson at his detail-oriented best while telling one of the director's most winsomely charming stories.
Synopsis: When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island,... [More]
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#14

My Dog Tulip (2009)
90%

#14
Adjusted Score: 91725%
Critics Consensus: A beautifully animated diversion, My Dog Tulip is as comforting and delightful as cuddling with your own canine companion.
Synopsis: Despite a lack of affinity for dogs, a confirmed bachelor (Christopher Plummer) adopts an Alsatian and forms a close bond... [More]
Starring: Christopher Plummer, Isabella Rossellini, Lynn Redgrave, Peter Gerety
Directed By: Paul Fierlinger, Sandra Fierlinger

#15

Sounder (1972)
90%

#15
Adjusted Score: 91623%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Morgans, a family of poor black sharecroppers in the Depression-plagued South, struggle to find enough to eat despite the... [More]
Starring: Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield, Kevin Hooks, Carmen Mathews
Directed By: Martin Ritt

#16

Bolt (2008)
89%

#16
Adjusted Score: 96483%
Critics Consensus: Bolt is a pleasant animated comedy that overcomes the story's familiarity with strong visuals and likable characters.
Synopsis: The days of canine superstar Bolt (John Travolta) are filled with danger and intrigue ... until the cameras stop rolling.... [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, Susie Essman, Mark Walton
Directed By: Chris Williams, Byron Howard

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 88050%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An unlikely trio of pets -- aging bull terrier Bodger, spry Labrador retriever Luath, and Siamese cat Tao -- begin... [More]
Starring: Emile Genest, John Drainie, Tommy Tweed, Sandra Scott
Directed By: Fletcher Markle

#18

Baxter (1989)
89%

#18
Adjusted Score: 39238%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bull terrier observes the behavior of an old lady, a young couple and a troubled boy and adapts his... [More]
Starring: Lise Delamare, Jean Mercure, Jacques Spiesser, Catherine Ferran
Directed By: Jérôme Boivin

#19

White God (2014)
88%

#19
Adjusted Score: 92017%
Critics Consensus: White God isn't an easy watch, but its soaring ambition and powerful acting -- human and canine alike -- make it well worth the effort.
Synopsis: Failing in his efforts to find his beloved owner (Zsófia Psotta), an abandoned dog eventually joins a canine revolt against... [More]
Starring: Zsófia Psotta, Sándor Zsótér, Szabolcs Thuróczy, Lili Monori
Directed By: Kornél Mundruczó

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 34463%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Scooby (Scott Innes) and the rest of the Mystery, Inc., crew encounter creepy characters at a haunted house on a... [More]
Starring: Scott Innes, Billy West, Mary Kay Bergman, Frank Welker
Directed By: Jim Stenstrum

#21

Frankenweenie (2012)
87%

#21
Adjusted Score: 96909%
Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story.
Synopsis: Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... [More]
Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan
Directed By: Tim Burton

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 87866%
Critics Consensus: Disney's remake of The Incredible Journey successfully replicates, and in some ways improves upon, the simple charms of the original, with its cross-country animal odyssey sure to delight kids.
Synopsis: Before the Seavers leave for a family vacation to San Francisco, they drop off their pets -- Chance (Michael J.... [More]
Starring: Don Ameche, Michael J. Fox, Sally Field, Don Adler
Directed By: Duwayne Dunham

#23

Oddball (2015)
87%

#23
Adjusted Score: 86570%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A chicken farmer and his granddaughter train a dog to protect a penguin sanctuary from foxes.... [More]
Starring: Alan Tudyk, Sarah Snook, Coco Jack Gillies, Deborah Mailman
Directed By: Stuart McDonald

#24

Megan Leavey (2017)
86%

#24
Adjusted Score: 92436%
Critics Consensus: Megan Leavey honors its real-life subjects with a sensitive, uplifting drama whose honest emotion more than makes up for its mild approach to the story.
Synopsis: The true life story of Megan Leavey, a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with a military combat... [More]
Starring: Kate Mara, Edie Falco, Ramon Rodriguez, Tom Felton
Directed By: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

#25

Wendy and Lucy (2008)
85%

#25
Adjusted Score: 92832%
Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams gives a heartbreaking performance in Wendy and Lucy, a timely portrait of loneliness and struggle.
Synopsis: Wendy (Michelle Williams), a near-penniless drifter, is traveling to Alaska in search of work, and her only companion is her... [More]
Starring: Michelle Williams, Will Patton, Will Oldham, John Robinson
Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 88910%
Critics Consensus: James L. Brooks and Jack Nicholson, doing what they do best, combine smart dialogue and flawless acting to squeeze fresh entertainment value out of the romantic-comedy genre.
Synopsis: Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson) is an obsessive-compulsive writer of romantic fiction who's rude to everyone he meets, including his gay... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr.
Directed By: James L. Brooks

#27

Red Dog (2011)
83%

#27
Adjusted Score: 83762%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A dog unites a fractured community while searching for its master.... [More]
Starring: Josh Lucas, Rachael Taylor, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Noah Taylor
Directed By: Kriv Stenders

#28

Alpha (2018)
80%

#28
Adjusted Score: 87655%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and beautifully filmed, Alpha offers a canine-assisted epic adventure that blends rousing action with an extra helping of canine charm.
Synopsis: Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he's left for dead during his first hunt with his... [More]
Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Marcin Kowalczyk, Jens Hultén
Directed By: Albert Hughes

#29

White Fang (2018)
80%

#29
Adjusted Score: 52038%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young boy befriends a half-breed wolf as he searches for his father, who has mysteriously gone missing during the... [More]
Starring: Virginie Efira, Raphaël Personnaz, Dominique Pinon, Florian Wormser
Directed By: Alexandre Espigares

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 73541%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A cat and a dog find perils and mates after straying from their farm in Japan. Narrated by Dudley Moore.... [More]
Starring: Dudley Moore, Kyôko Koizumi
Directed By: Masanori Hata

#31

Dog (2022)
78%

#31
Adjusted Score: 82252%
Critics Consensus: Dog's dramatic breed is far from exotic, but solid narrative bones and well-trained work from co-director/star Channing Tatum make for a fetching viewing experience.
Synopsis: DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher
Directed By: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 77445%
Critics Consensus: An offbeat, eccentric black comedy, A Boy and His Dog features strong dialogue and an oddball vision of the future.
Synopsis: Vic (Don Johnson) is a libidinous 18-year-old traversing the post-apocalyptic desert of 2024, in the company of his telepathic dog,... [More]
Starring: Don Johnson, Susanne Benton, Jason Robards, Alvy Moore
Directed By: L.Q. Jones

#33

Eight Below (2006)
73%

#33
Adjusted Score: 78512%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a stellar cast of marooned mutts, who deftly display emotion, tenderness, loyalty and resolve, Eight Below is a heartwarming and exhilarating adventure film.
Synopsis: The frozen wasteland of Antarctica serves as the background for a tale about the bonds of friendship and loyalty. Three... [More]
Starring: Paul Walker, Bruce Greenwood, Moon Bloodgood, Jason Biggs
Directed By: Frank Marshall

#34

My Dog Skip (2000)
73%

#34
Adjusted Score: 75518%
Critics Consensus: Critics say My Dog Skip is cute, wholesome entertainment for the family. It's especially designed to appeal to your sentiment, but you might find yourself choking up just the same.
Synopsis: Who says best friends have to be human? Not Willie Morris (Frankie Muniz), who receives a talented terrier named Skip... [More]
Starring: Frankie Muniz, Diane Lane, Luke Wilson, Kevin Bacon
Directed By: Jay Russell

#35

Shiloh (1997)
73%

#35
Adjusted Score: 38881%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Young Marty Preston (Blake Heron) wants to keep a beagle dog that followed him home. He even names him Shiloh.... [More]
Starring: Michael Moriarty, Rod Steiger, Blake Heron, Scott Wilson
Directed By: Dale Rosenbloom

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 87111%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and blessed with a talented voice cast, The Secret Life of Pets offers a beautifully animated, cheerfully undemanding family-friendly diversion.
Synopsis: Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner... [More]
Starring: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper
Directed By: Chris Renaud

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 71475%
Critics Consensus: The Fox and the Hound is a likeable, charming, unassuming effort that manages to transcend its thin, predictable plot.
Synopsis: After his mother is killed, Tod the fox (Mickey Rooney) is taken in by the kindly Widow Tweed (Jeanette Nolan).... [More]
Starring: Mickey Rooney, Kurt Russell, Pearl Bailey, Jack Albertson
Directed By: Ted Berman, Richard Rich, Art Stevens

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 68734%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Young Marty (Zachary Browne) adopts Shiloh, a beagle mistreated by its former owner, local hunter and town drunk Judd (Scott... [More]
Starring: Michael Moriarty, Scott Wilson, Zachary Browne, Ann Dowd
Directed By: Sandy Tung

#39

I Am Legend (2007)
68%

#39
Adjusted Score: 77745%
Critics Consensus: I Am Legend overcomes questionable special effects and succeeds largely on the strength of Will Smith's mesmerizing performance.
Synopsis: Robert Neville (Will Smith), a brilliant scientist, is a survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants.... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Alice Braga, Dash Mihok, Charlie Tahan
Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#40

Iron Will (1994)
67%

#40
Adjusted Score: 41582%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: His father's demise leaves young Will Stoneman (Mackenzie Astin) and his mother struggling to save their farm from financial ruin.... [More]
Starring: Mackenzie Astin, Kevin Spacey, David Ogden Stiers, August Schellenberg
Directed By: Charles Haid

#41

White Fang (1991)
65%

#41
Adjusted Score: 65732%
Critics Consensus: This glossy edition of White Fang shaves off the rough-hewn edges that made Jack London's epic story so distinct, but gorgeous photography and heartfelt performances make this an appealing adventure.
Synopsis: This adaptation of Jack London's wilderness tale focuses on young Jack Conroy (Ethan Hawke), who has arrived in Alaska to... [More]
Starring: Klaus Maria Brandauer, Ethan Hawke, Seymour Cassel, Susan Hogan
Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 64258%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A college professor (Richard Gere) forms a lasting bond with a dog that he finds on a train platform.... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Jason Alexander
Directed By: Lasse Hallström

#43

Marley & Me (2008)
63%

#43
Adjusted Score: 67689%
Critics Consensus: Pet owners should love it, but Marley and Me is only sporadically successful in wringing drama and laughs from its scenario.
Synopsis: Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan (Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston) leave behind snowy Michigan and move to Florida, where they buy... [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Dane, Kathleen Turner
Directed By: David Frankel

#44

The Plague Dogs (1982)
63%

#44
Adjusted Score: 50304%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animation, Snitter (John Hurt) and Rowf (Christopher Benjamin) are two dogs trapped in a lab where they are... [More]
Starring: John Hurt, Christopher Benjamin, James Bolam, Nigel Hawthorne
Directed By: Martin Rosen

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 76590%
Critics Consensus: It's undermined by distracting and unnecessary CGI, but this heartwarming Call of the Wild remains a classic story, affectionately retold.
Synopsis: Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Cara Gee, Karen Gillan
Directed By: Chris Sanders

#46

Dog Days (2018)
62%

#46
Adjusted Score: 65490%
Critics Consensus: Dog Days is frivolous but frothy, sporting a forgettable cast of human characters but a lovable troupe of pooches that ought to delight viewers looking for a gentle affirmation of humanity's bond with their furry friends.
Synopsis: Elizabeth is a charming anchorwoman who seeks advice from her dog's therapist. Tara is a spunky barista who dreams of... [More]
Starring: Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria
Directed By: Ken Marino

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 69861%
Critics Consensus: The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn't teach its animated stars any new narrative tricks -- but for fans of the original, this funny, energetic sequel should still satisfy.
Synopsis: Explore the emotional lives of pets and the deep bond between them and the families that love them as Max,... [More]
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet
Directed By: Chris Renaud

#48

Benji (2018)
60%

#48
Adjusted Score: 38574%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a boy and his sister stumble into... [More]
Starring: Gabriel Bateman, Darby Camp, Jerod Haynes, Gralen Bryant Banks
Directed By: Brandon Camp

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 14855%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Transported into a video game, the gang must survive different levels of difficulty to solve a mystery.... [More]
Starring: Joe Alaskey, Bob Bergen, Grey DeLisle, Scott Innes
Directed By: Jim Stenstrum

#50

Arctic Dogs (2019)
12%

#50
Adjusted Score: 11126%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Swifty the fox discovers a devious plan by Otto Von Walrus to drill beneath the Arctic surface to unleash enough... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, John Cleese
Directed By: Aaron Woodley

#51

A Dog's Way Home (2019)
59%

#51
Adjusted Score: 63231%
Critics Consensus: A Dog's Way Home may not quite be a family-friendly animal drama fan's best friend, but this canine adventure is no less heartwarming for its familiarity.
Synopsis: As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good... [More]
Starring: Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp
Directed By: Charles Martin Smith

#52
#52
Adjusted Score: 61516%
Critics Consensus: It may get younger viewers to sit and stay, but Clifford the Big Red Dog is nowhere near as charming as its classic source material.
Synopsis: When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy,... [More]
Starring: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, Izaac Wang
Directed By: Walt Becker

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 58888%
Critics Consensus: An old-fashioned, if bland, adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's novel.
Synopsis: Abandoned by her mother years ago, Opal (AnnaSophia Robb), a 10-year-old girl, moves with her preacher father (Jeff Daniels) to... [More]
Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Jeff Daniels, Cicely Tyson, Eva Marie Saint
Directed By: Wayne Wang

#54

Benji the Hunted (1987)
55%

#54
Adjusted Score: 29162%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a shipwreck separates the courageous dog Benji from his trainer (Frank Inn), the crafty canine must brave the dangers... [More]
Starring: Red Steagall, Nancy Francis, Mike Francis, Frank Inn
Directed By: Joe Camp

#55

Balto (1995)
54%

#55
Adjusted Score: 54869%
Critics Consensus: Balto is a well-meaning adventure with spirited animation, but mushy sentimentality and bland characterization keeps it at paw's length from more sophisticated family fare.
Synopsis: In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located... [More]
Starring: Miriam Margolyes, Lola Bates-Campbell, Kevin Bacon, Bob Hoskins
Directed By: Simon Wells

#56

A Dog's Journey (2019)
51%

#56
Adjusted Score: 54628%
Critics Consensus: A Dog's Journey is as sentimental as one might expect, but even cynical viewers may find their ability to resist shedding a tear stretched to the puppermost limit.
Synopsis: Bailey is living the good life on the Michigan farm of his boy, Ethan and Ethan's wife Hannah. He even... [More]
Starring: Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott, Betty Gilpin, Dennis Quaid
Directed By: Gail Mancuso

#57

Oliver & Company (1988)
50%

#57
Adjusted Score: 53481%
Critics Consensus: Predictable and stodgy, Oliver & Company isn't one of Disney's best, though its colorful cast of characters may be enough to entertain young viewers looking for a little adventure.
Synopsis: In this animated update of the classic "Oliver Twist" tale, Oliver (Joey Lawrence) is an orphaned kitten taken in by... [More]
Starring: Joey Lawrence, Bette Midler, Billy Joel, Cheech Marin
Directed By: George Scribner

#58
#58
Adjusted Score: 14360%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Scooby and friends investigate creepy goings-on and a mystery involving a famous horror writer in a small Massachusetts town.... [More]
Starring: Mary Kay Bergman, Kimberly Brooks, Jennifer Hale, Scott Innes
Directed By: Jim Stenstrum

#59
#59
Adjusted Score: 50947%
Critics Consensus: Its heartstring-tugging overtures may be difficult for dog lovers to resist, but The Art of Racing in the Rain is sentimental and contrived.
Synopsis: Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also... [More]
Starring: Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Kathy Baker, Martin Donovan
Directed By: Simon Curtis

#60
#60
Adjusted Score: 44655%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated feature, canine casino owner Charlie (Burt Reynolds) is killed by gambler Carface (Vic Tayback), but returns to... [More]
Starring: Dom DeLuise, Burt Reynolds, Daryl Gilley, Candy Devine
Directed By: Don Bluth

#61

The Stray (2017)
40%

#61
Adjusted Score: 32137%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Young Christian Davis finds a stray dog named Pluto and decides to bring it home to his parents and two... [More]
Starring: Michael Cassidy, Sarah Lancaster, Connor Corum, Enoch Ellis
Directed By: Mitch Davis

#62

Max (2015)
38%

#62
Adjusted Score: 41579%
Critics Consensus: Max has good intentions and tries to hearken back to classic family-friendly features, but its disjointed, manipulative plot overwhelms the efforts of its talented human and canine stars.
Synopsis: After U.S. Marine Kyle Wincott is killed in Afghanistan, Max, his highly trained service dog, is too traumatized to remain... [More]
Starring: Josh Wiggins, Lauren Graham, Thomas Haden Church, Robbie Amell
Directed By: Boaz Yakin

#63

Firehouse Dog (2007)
38%

#63
Adjusted Score: 39924%
Critics Consensus: Firehouse Dog's cute premise is ruined with endless fart and poop jokes, and an overlong run time.
Synopsis: When a commercial shoot goes terribly wrong, Rex, Hollywood's biggest canine star, goes missing and is presumed dead by his... [More]
Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Bruce Greenwood, Dash Mihok, Steven Culp
Directed By: Todd Holland

#64

Saving Shiloh (2006)
36%

#64
Adjusted Score: 36080%
Critics Consensus: The aggressively wholesome Saving Shiloh has honorable intentions, but this simple story of a boy and his dog is overwhelmed by its heavy-handed approach.
Synopsis: Following a devastating accident, a youth (Jason Dolley) tries to help the former owner (Scott Wilson) of his beloved dog... [More]
Starring: Jason Dolley, Ann Dowd, Scott Wilson, Gerald McRaney
Directed By: Sandy Tung

#65

A Dog's Purpose (2017)
35%

#65
Adjusted Score: 45890%
Critics Consensus: A Dog's Purpose offers an awkward blend of sugary sentiment and canine suffering that tugs at animal-loving audiences' heartstrings with shameless abandon.
Synopsis: A devoted dog (Josh Gad) discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches... [More]
Starring: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton, Bryce Gheisar
Directed By: Lasse Hallström

#66

Fluke (1995)
27%

#66
Adjusted Score: 13348%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Workaholic Thomas P. Johnson (Matthew Modine) has achieved professional success at the expense of his family life, having neglected his... [More]
Starring: Matthew Modine, Nancy Travis, Eric Stoltz, Max Pomeranc
Directed By: Carlo Carlei

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 3946%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dracula transforms Shaggy into a canine horror when the werewolf drops out of the annual Transylvania car race.... [More]
Starring: Hamilton Camp, Jim Cummings, Casey Kasem, Don Messick
Directed By: Ray Patterson

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Best Picture Superheroes Academy Awards legend international fresh Universal Pictures Bravo Pet Sematary zombies 2016 TV renewals Rock 4/20 Chernobyl South by Southwest Film Festival harry potter scary movies royal family WGN award winner crime drama LGBTQ IFC Heroines Anna Paquin aliens comic book movies Box Office Best Director The Walt Disney Company kong BBC The Arrangement MSNBC festivals BET Amazon Prime Video Pop DC streaming service Photos vs. crime mob Shudder Disney+ Disney Plus Family E3 wonder woman Year in Review Nat Geo adventure nfl Video Games 90s The CW women unscripted cars Crunchyroll foreign elevated horror facebook spanish Holiday 73rd Emmy Awards sports Emmy Nominations Grammys spy thriller cats toy story BBC One Lifetime TCA gangster 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Endgame blockbusters dexter directors Adult Swim Black Mirror Superheroe Shondaland marvel cinematic universe Black History Month popular Toys book adaptation genre all-time Awards BAFTA See It Skip It APB screen actors guild Elton John sitcom ABC Signature lord of the rings rotten romantic comedy Character Guide godzilla disaster Neflix ViacomCBS Tubi supernatural Broadway high school hispanic comic book movie boxoffice basketball slashers french Cosplay Warner Bros. Reality Competition live event Hulu stop motion IMDb TV Musicals reviews Epix name the review dceu free movies WarnerMedia Travel Channel comics king kong cops Amazon Studios mission: impossible First Look PBS die hard venice BBC America video on demand christmas movies ratings scorecard revenge television Fall TV archives TIFF Song of Ice and Fire Alien Avengers 71st Emmy Awards 2018 toronto Best Actress movie FOX Nominations obituary sequels Amazon Prime based on movie monster movies Binge Guide SDCC Country DC Comics Television Critics Association TCA Awards GIFs 79th Golden Globes Awards Peacock discovery concert zombie worst movies Baby Yoda remakes batman Opinion casting Amazon Prime Video Tomatazos japan streaming movies true crime Holidays DC Universe Disney Plus psychological thriller scary reboot Infographic spider-verse halloween tv laika Premiere Dates Trivia doctor who 20th Century Fox space Hallmark rt labs critics edition HBO hidden camera Food Network Pixar 2020 cancelled SXSW 2022 ABC ID Mary Poppins Returns RT History natural history series Certified Fresh OWN justice league Quiz RT21 news football composers cooking YA films cancelled television 1990s indie young adult sag awards Sundance Now Apple YouTube Premium a nightmare on elm street mockumentary thriller tv talk TV critic resources witnail AMC child's play historical drama Marvel Studios crossover FX on Hulu Classic Film TNT Drama miniseries hispanic heritage month VICE talk show Spectrum Originals ITV Oscars know your critic ESPN Turner trophy Emmys best Turner Classic Movies Universal rt labs dramedy The Witch Freeform Set visit VH1 blockbuster IFC Films Cartoon Network game of thrones comic OneApp Western Countdown Cannes children's TV leaderboard Lionsgate new star wars movies chucky Rocky comiccon Hear Us Out Comic Book cancelled TV shows SundanceTV NYCC breaking bad nbcuniversal Netflix Christmas movies Winter TV Crackle finale razzies psycho Calendar Ghostbusters streaming Summer target Election Trophy Talk Mary poppins TCA 2017 Hallmark Christmas movies cinemax adenture documentary spain indiana jones Tokyo Olympics TLC kaiju australia fast and furious italian sopranos Esquire hollywood black Fox Searchlight Extras police drama Stephen King Animation rt archives Vudu vampires technology james bond Tarantino Horror Syfy Sony Pictures TCA Winter 2020 adaptation Spike Mudbound Starz DGA joker Exclusive Video 2017 romance critics war El Rey cartoon 2021 LGBT posters Podcast Apple TV Plus halloween deadpool Ellie Kemper black comedy canceled TV shows MCU CMT spinoff mcc GoT trailers universal monsters teaser japanese Disney Channel werewolf TBS saw golden globe awards Brie Larson strong female leads kids Winners Creative Arts Emmys superhero renewed TV shows feel good action-comedy GLAAD Biopics prank dragons mutant debate CW Seed USA Logo anime History Watching Series Television Academy Fantasy screenings TV One aapi Comic-Con@Home 2021 Funimation independent Netflix stoner canceled 2019 spanish language Spring TV serial killer Pop TV Marvel Television New York Comic Con Tags: Comedy Pirates President binge king arthur asian-american National Geographic book Lifetime Christmas movies video Britbox Marathons theme song 45 Captain marvel Walt Disney Pictures Sundance TV olympics rotten movies we love ABC Family political drama Christmas NBC HBO Max twilight art house Martial Arts robots diversity superman Teen Sci-Fi DirecTV green book pirates of the caribbean Paramount Plus Dark Horse Comics CBS All Access Ovation PaleyFest nature Pacific Islander cults docudrama Comics on TV Schedule TV movies Instagram Live Sneak Peek science fiction 93rd Oscars Comedy Film Festival TV Land Fox News YouTube festival PlayStation south america worst Hollywood Foreign Press Association Columbia Pictures 21st Century Fox Trailer criterion comic books Mindy Kaling anthology what to watch scene in color Film Showtime quibi Comedy Central Image Comics Tumblr comedies Pride Month HBO Go VOD NBA Apple TV+ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt dark richard e. Grant heist movie Discovery Channel A24 hist Sundance Red Carpet Awards Tour crime thriller marvel comics social media jurassic park rom-coms live action dreamworks new zealand dc Thanksgiving 24 frames classics Reality suspense travel The Purge franchise satire Paramount First Reviews animated Fargo BET Awards period drama spider-man Women's History Month A&E American Society of Cinematographers transformers 99% stand-up comedy Lucasfilm documentaries docuseries Paramount Network USA Network Arrowverse slasher CBS biography cancelled TV series The Academy Wes Anderson FXX Best Actor Marvel politics zero dark thirty Star Wars 2015 Interview FX Masterpiece Rom-Com Kids & Family TCM HFPA Nickelodeon Musical blaxploitation YouTube Red E! versus singing competition Chilling Adventures of Sabrina MTV 007 Mary Tyler Moore Writers Guild of America game show golden globes Valentine's Day Mystery Music SXSW Best and Worst emmy awards 72 Emmy Awards telelvision ghosts X-Men biopic sequel TruTV Disney streaming service Action new york Acorn TV medical drama Rocketman jamie lee curtis AMC Plus latino Polls and Games Legendary The Walking Dead Disney Star Trek dogs boxing parents movies San Diego Comic-Con Super Bowl CNN
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy