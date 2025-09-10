Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2025 Emmy Winners

TAGGED AS: Awards, Awards Tour, Emmys, preditions, television, what to watch
The 76th Annual Emmy Awards are coming this weekend, and we are breathless to see who will be this year’s winners. The Creative Arts Emmys that were handed out last weekend gave us a good idea of what to expect. Although it’s been several weeks since the Television Academy closed its voting period, the season continues to be exciting and eventful. Shows like The Studio, Severance, Hacks, The Pitt, and The White Lotus received multiple nominations, breaking records in many categories. However, as the voting period and those ever-so-important Television Academy screenings at bougie locales with tons of craft services and free-flowing alcohol came to a close, we now understand that the taste within the Television Academy might have shifted over that late summer push.
Let’s look at some recent Creative Emmy wins. Adolescence, the BBC/Netflix production about a young boy accused of killing a classmate, picked up a couple of noteworthy wins. Additionally, The Studio, which many agreed would be the juggernaut within the comedy category, looks to unseat Hacks, which has won the Comedy Emmy for the past two years. In fact, Seth Rogen is a strong contender to win prizes for writing, producing, directing, and possibly even acting for this satiric take on Hollywood.
However, when we move over to the drama side, we actually end up with more questions than answers. For instance, Serverance ended up taking the lion’s share of the Creative Arts Emmys, breaking records. However, other indications on the television side make us look elsewhere. For example, Sean Hatosy winning for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series is not a surprise, but The White Lotus taking home only one prize thus far was. Although The White Lotus was definitely the water cooler trendy pick for this season, it may not be the pick amongst the Television Academy.
In the end, as we head into Sunday, we still think that it is a two-way race between The Pitt and Severance, and it’s almost down to a coin flip on who will prevail. The Penguin and Adolescence will likely be duking it out for most of the major prizes. The Penguin secured several wins in the Creative Arts Emmys, despite many expecting that the series was too far removed from the collective consciousness. Still, the DC drama from The Batman’s Matt Reeves pulled 8 impressive wins over the weekend.
Many have also remarked that The Pitt, despite being somewhat underserved in the nomination process, being unable to garner acting noms for most of the series regulars, has had a bit of a resurgence post-nominations. The Television Critics Association gave The Pitt the lion’s share of awards a few weeks ago. Considering everyone seems more than a little delighted that Noah Wyle is back on television, we’re thinking this could be a late-season break that pushes the series to wins in unexpected places.
This is not at all shocking to us, as we have been shouting from the rooftops that the show is the best on television. We are trying not to let our biases blind our vision for predictions, but we have given our best effort on what will, should, and could win this Sunday night. Either way, be sure to tune in for our coverage, as we’ll be recapping all the winners on Emmy Night.
Who Will Win:
The Studio
Who Should Win:
The Studio
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda:
Somebody Somewhere
Who Will Win:
Jean Smart – Hacks
Who Will Win:
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Who Should Win:
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Who Will Win:
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Who Should Win:
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Who Will Win:
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Who Should Win:
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda:
Walton Goggins – The Righteous Gemstones
Who Will Win:
The Pitt
Who Should Win:
The Pitt
Who Will Win:
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Who Should Win:
Britt Lower – Severance
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda:
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Who Will Win: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Who Should Win: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Who Will Win:
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Possible Spoiler:
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda:
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Who Will Win:
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Possible Spoiler:
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda:
Patrick Ball or Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Who Will Win:
Adolescence
Who Will Win:
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Who Will Win:
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Possible Spoilers:
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex, Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda:
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards will be handed out this Sunday, 5 pm PST, 8 pm EST, on ABC.
