Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2022 Emmy Winners

(Photo by NBC)

Competition is fierce for the 74rd Primetime Emmy Awards that will be announced on Monday. Presented by the Television Academy and airing on NBC with a livestream on Peacock, the event is hosted by Kenan Thompson.

According to our predictions, the wins will be spread across numerous titles, networks, and streamers. If anyone is the big winner on Monday, we expect it will be Hulu and HBO.

Related: Print the Rotten Tomatoes 2022 Emmys Ballot

In the comedy categories, Abbott Elementary should make a splash along with Only Murders in the Building, while drama Succession will take multiple awards. Limited series Dopesick and The White Lotus also stand to collect a few trophies each.

The quality of the performances of the strongest contenders are a given in most of the acting categories, so we’ve spent less time on flattery and more focusing on the political considerations that may make a difference between two or more nominees. Read on to find out who we think will take home Emmys on Monday.

Disagree with our picks? Let us know who you think will win in the comments.

Outstanding Comedy Series

(Photo by Hulu)

What’s nominated?



98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) Audience Score: 90%

100% Barry: Season 3 (2022) Audience Score: 88%

94% Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11 (2021) Audience Score: 70%

100% Hacks: Season 2 (2022) Audience Score: 87%

92% The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) Audience Score: 64%

100% Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021) Audience Score: 93%

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) Audience Score: 82%

100% What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 (2021) Audience Score: 91%

What will win? Only Murders in the Building

And why? Experts seem to be evenly betting on Abbott Elementary and last year’s winner Ted Lasso, but we’re bucking their predictions with our pick, Only Murders in the Building, in part because of its Certified Fresh 100% score, the highest Audience Score of all of the nominees, and beloved stars that cross generations. Some of the shine is off last year’s winner Ted Lasso, as the personal issues of its star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis have become part of the awards conversation and tarnished the show’s feel-good image. Watch for Hacks to possibly upset all of our expectations.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

(Photo by Pamela Littky/ABC)

Who’s nominated?



92% The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) – Rachel Brosnahan

98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) – Quinta Brunson

85% The Flight Attendant: Season 2 (2022) – Kaley Cuoco

100% The Great: Season 2 (2021) – Elle Fanning

100% Insecure: Season 5 (2021) – Issa Rae

100% Hacks: Season 2 (2022) – Jean Smart

Who will win? Brunson

And why? Last year’s winner Smart is in a close race with Brunson, according to expert predictions, but we’re expecting Abbott Elementary creator and star Brunson to be rewarded for the ABC comedy’s “empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system,” according to the series’ season 1 Critics Consensus. It perhaps should not be part of the equation in this category that Brunson’s character Janine Teagues is simply more likeable than Smart’s acerbic Deborah Vance, but we expect that affection along with widespread and deserved admiration for Brunson’s achievements to translate into a trophy. On the Tomatometer front, three of the six nominees’ series are Certified Fresh at 100%, including Hacks. Abbott Elementary missed that distinction by only one negative review (a controversial one at that). To make our predictions, even in the acting categories, we’re also considering the Audience Score for the eligible seasons, and Abbott Elementary has a slight edge with 90% compared to Hacks’ 87%. It’s safe to say this category is solidly a two-person race, despite the popularity of each of the other nominated actresses in the industry and the fact that the eligible seasons of both The Great and Insecure boast Tomatometer and Audience scores in line with Hacks.

Read also: 2022 Fall TV Survey: The Most Anticipated Returning Series, New Shows, and Films

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

(Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Who’s nominated?



97% Atlanta: Season 3 (2022) – Donald Glover

100% Barry: Season 3 (2022) – Bill Hader

100% The Great: Season 2 (2021) – Nicholas Hoult

100% Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021) – Steve Martin

100% Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021) – Martin Short

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) – Jason Sudeikis

Who will win? Martin

And why? Despite his protestations, Sudeikis’ personal drama has likely torpedoed his chances of getting a trophy this year — the stink of hypocrisy now hangs in the air between art and artist. We’re betting that Steve Martin and Bill Hader are now frontrunners and that Martin has an edge because of the likeability of his character — look at that face! — and his cross-generational appeal.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

(Photo by Pamela Littky/ABC)

Who’s nominated?



92% The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) – Alex Borstein

100% Hacks: Season 2 (2022) – Hannah Einbinder

98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) – Janelle James

79% Saturday Night Live: Season 47 (2021) – Kate McKinnon

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) – Sarah Niles

98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) – Sheryl Lee Ralph

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) – Juno Temple

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) – Hannah Waddingham

Who will win? James

And why? The experts are split over whether James will win the category or one of the Hannahs will take it. Last year’s winner Waddingham has a Ted Lasso problem, unfortunately, which does not in any way diminish her performance — the winds of change, how they sometimes blow. To us, that leaves Einbinder and James, and we’re guessing the latter will prevail because of the phenomenon that Abbott Elementary has become and the signal sent by its superior Audience Score. This is one category, however, in which we could be dead wrong and a seeming three-way split could elevate a another nominee. Could previous winners in this category Kate McKinnon or Alex Borstein receive a boost?

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

(Photo by Colin Hutton/Apple TV+)

Who’s nominated?



100% Barry: Season 3 (2022) – Anthony Carrigan

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) – Brett Goldstein

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) – Toheeb Jimoh

98% Ted Lasso: Season 2 (2021) – Nick Mohammed

92% The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (2022) – Tony Shalhoub

98% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) – Tyler James Williams

100% Barry: Season 3 (2022) – Henry Winkler

79% Saturday Night Live: Season 47 (2021) – Bowen Yang

Who will win? Goldstein

And why? Goldstein and Winkler have split experts’ opinions on a winner in this category. We think Goldstein will pull it off despite the shadow cast over Ted Lasso this year — Roy Kent is his own phenomenon and the character had a dynamic arc in season 2 that should help the actor prevail.

Outstanding Drama Series

(Photo by HBO)

What’s nominated?



99% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022) Audience Score: 95%

82% Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) Audience Score: 81%

85% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) Audience Score: 80%

97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) Audience Score: 93%

95% Squid Game: Season 1 (2021) Audience Score: 83%

88% Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022) Audience Score: 88%

97% Succession: Season 3 (2021) Audience Score: 87%

100% Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021) Audience Score: 78%

What will win? Succession

And why? We’d love nothing better than to see Better Call Saul or Ozark finish off their runs with a gold statue, but Succession will not be denied the prize, no matter how much some people are betting on Squid Game. Tomatometer and Audience scores taken together, Saul and Severance are in the strongest positions, but we still think the industry will reward Succession’s uniformly strong ensemble cast, powerful writing, and complex, topical storyline.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

(Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO)

Who’s nominated?



55% Killing Eve: Season 4 (2022) – Jodie Comer

85% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) – Laura Linney

100% Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021) – Melanie Lynskey

55% Killing Eve: Season 4 (2022) – Sandra Oh

67% The Morning Show: Season 2 (2021) – Reese Witherspoon

82% Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) – Zendaya

Who will win? Zendaya

And why? The Euphoria star, winner in this category in 2020, returned with another transcendent performance in season 2. Lynskey’s and Linney’s names have surfaced as major challengers, but we’re betting on Zendaya, even though the series overall lags behind Yellowjackets and Ozark in Tomatometer score.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

(Photo by Peter Kramer/HBO)

Who’s nominated?



85% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) – Jason Bateman

97% Succession: Season 3 (2021) – Brian Cox

95% Squid Game: Season 1 (2021) – Lee Jung-jae

99% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022) – Bob Odenkirk

97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) – Adam Scott

97% Succession: Season 3 (2021) – Jeremy Strong

Who will win? Cox

And why? As much goodwill as Odenkirk has for his final season and for powering through a heart attack to complete it, there’s no denying the impact of Cox’s rollercoaster (in a good way) performance on season 3 of Succession. Lee has garnered as much recognition as Odenkirk and Cox, but we expect that Television Academy voters are going to reward Cox for a layered, precise, and all-around superior performance.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

(Photo by AMC)

Who’s nominated?



97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) – Patricia Arquette

85% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) – Julia Garner

95% Squid Game: Season 1 (2021) – Jung Ho-Yeon

100% Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021) – Christina Ricci

99% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022) – Rhea Seehorn

82% Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) –Sydney Sweeney

Who will win? Seehorn

And why? What happens when a category offers so much talent that not one of the actors dominates the buzz? We turn to the Tomatometer and Audience scores to help us decide, that’s what. By that measure, Seehorn take the category. The method is maybe one step up from throwing a dart in this case, however, and there’s a good chance that any one of the other contenders could surprise us here.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

(Photo by Macall B. Polay/HBO)

Who’s nominated?



97% Succession: Season 3 (2021) – Nicholas Braun

67% The Morning Show: Season 2 (2021) – Billy Crudup

97% Succession: Season 3 (2021) – Kieran Culkin

95% Squid Game: Season 1 (2021) – Park Hae-soo

97% Succession: Season 3 (2021) – Matthew Macfadyen

97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) – John Turturro

97% Severance: Season 1 (2022) – Christopher Walken

95% Squid Game: Season 1 (2021) – Oh Yeong-su

Who will win? Macfadyen

And why? This category appears to be a battle between Tom Wambsgans and Roman Roy. Macfadyen and Culkin have both previously been nominated in the category for those roles, but have taken no wins. This seems to be their year. We’re betting on Macfadyen because, just as Tom upped his game in the season, Macfadyen also unleashed a new dimension in his portrayal of the character. It’s difficult to imagine that any of the other nominees will be able to take this prize away from either of the two Succession actors.

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

(Photo by Hulu)

What’s nominated?



88% Dopesick: Season 1 (2021) Audience Score: 93%

89% The Dropout: Limited Series (2022) Audience Score: 81%

64% Inventing Anna: Limited Series (2022) Audience Score: 35%

79% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) Audience Score: 66%

89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) Audience Score: 73%

What will win? Dopesick

And why? The White Lotus comes into this competition with so much love from Hollywood; in fact, a good number of TV critics are betting it will take the award here. An almost equal number are betting on Dopesick. We’re looking at the Audience Score — 93% for Dopesick and 73% for The White Lotus — and betting the Hulu drama will be rewarded for its stellar performances and compelling examination of a despicable crime against the American people.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

(Photo by Beth Dubber/Hulu)

Who’s nominated?



93% The Staircase: Limited Series (2022) – Toni Collette

64% Inventing Anna: Limited Series (2022) – Julia Garner

79% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) – Lily James

69% Impeachment: American Crime Story: Impeachment (2021) – Sarah Paulson

94% Maid: Limited Series (2021) – Margaret Qualley

89% The Dropout: Limited Series (2022) – Amanda Seyfried

Who will win? Seyfried

And why? Though James and Paulson each pulled off impressive transformations to portray their real-life characters, “Seyfried’s disquieting portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes brings fresh blood to this retelling of recent history,” according to Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus of the limited series.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

(Photo by Antony Platt/Hulu)

Who’s nominated?



93% The Staircase: Limited Series (2022) – Colin Firth

86% Under the Banner of Heaven: Limited Series (2022) – Andrew Garfield

83% Scenes From a Marriage: Limited Series (2021) – Oscar Isaac

88% Dopesick: Season 1 (2021) – Michael Keaton

98% Station Eleven: Limited Series (2021) – Himesh Patel

79% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) – Sebastian Stan

Who will win? Keaton

And why? With such great performances in this category, Keaton has no right to so thoroughly dominate. And yet he does. If anyone could take this away from him, Firth and Garfield are the top candidates.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

(Photo by Gene Page/Hulu)

Who’s nominated?



89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Connie Britton

89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Jennifer Coolidge

89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Alexandra Daddario

88% Dopesick: Season 1 (2021) – Kaitlyn Dever

89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Natasha Rothwell

89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Sydney Sweeney

88% Dopesick: Season 1 (2021) – Mare Winningham

Who will win? Dever

And why? We absolutely get the love that Coolidge is bringing into this contest for her role as bereaved, lovelorn, and entitled Tanya. We can’t help but think, however, that Dever had a heavier lift in her Dopesick role as OxyContin addict/Purdue Pharma victim Betsy Mallum. We’ll see Monday if the Television Academy agreed.

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

(Photo by Mario Perez/HBO)

Who’s nominated?



89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Murray Bartlett

89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Jake Lacy

88% Dopesick: Season 1 (2021) – Will Poulter

79% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) – Seth Rogen

88% Dopesick: Season 1 (2021) – Peter Sarsgaard

88% Dopesick: Season 1 (2021) – Michael Stuhlbarg

89% The White Lotus: Season 1 (2021) – Steve Zahn

Who will win? Bartlett

And why? Bartlett’s thorough unraveling as resort manager Armond happens over the course of the season, but somehow also feels unexpectedly swift — a downward spiral with trapdoors and hidden rooms. It’s an acting magic trick that Bartlett pulls off effortlessly. Who could deny him this prize? If anyone, Sarsgaard.

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony airs live on Monday, September 12 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on NBC and livestreamed on Peacock.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.