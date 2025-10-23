Nobody Wants This: Season 2 First Reviews: A Heartfelt, Funny, and Charming Continuation of the Fan-Favorite Series

Netflix’s Nobody Wants This has returned for a second season. In its first day of release, the new season, starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, has cemented its Certified Fresh status, proving that lightning really can strike twice.

Created by Erin Foster, the new season builds on humor, emotion, and charm that made the first installment a fan-favorite. Viewers can expect the new season to follow Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody) as they try to navigate their relationship amid clashing beliefs and chaotic families. Critics are praising the series for deepening its characters, especially the relationship between Brody and Bell in the series. Most agree that Season 2 captures the same magic, if not more, that made Nobody Wants This a breakout success in the first place.

Here’s what critics are saying about Nobody Wants This: Season 2:

How does it compare to season 1?

Joanne and Noah are no longer in the honeymoon phase, and that’s why the series’ return feels like a natural extension of Season 1, but with a whole new layer of realism that we haven’t seen before.

— Isabella Soares, Collider

Nobody Wants This is still smart, still funny, and still irresistible as ever.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

All the things that made Nobody Wants This a hit are still there. Bell and Brody still sparkle.

— Nick Hilton, The Independent

This show remains an entertaining and worthwhile watch.

— Abe Friedtanzer, Awards Buzz

Is it funny?

From start to finish, the new season is laugh-out-loud funny, heart-warming, and beyond relatable.

— Hope Sloop, Decider

The show and the people within it remain likeable, relatable, and effortlessly funny

— Andrew Parker, The Gate

The skillful wit, comedic timing, and insightful writing allow the cast to create amusing characters that feel close enough to real life to be endearing and outrageous enough to be entertaining.

— Chris Joyce, Movies and Munchies (YouTube)

How effectively does Season 2 deepen its character development?

It becomes deeper and more introspective regarding each person’s place and purpose in life, giving more prominence to some secondary characters to develop.

— Samantha Schuster, Cinéfilo Serial

It has gained some nuance…Will I keep watching it? Forever.

— Judy Berman, TIME Magazine

More depth has been added…but new problems emerge as the central relationship spins on its wheels .

— David Opie, Tech Advisor

What will audiences take away from the new season?

The series’ exploration of love and relationships, especially when they are tested by opposing religious viewpoints, is both thought-provoking and engaging–I’m eagerly awaiting the next season.

— Sarah Knight Adamson, Sarah’s Backstage Pass

Nobody Wants This is still charming and generally a fun hang-out show where the most important propulsive element is how people feel rather than what they’re doing.

— Wenlei Ma, The Nightly (AU)

There’s also joy in watching something that just feels good, and that’s always the case with this show.

— Marah Eakin, TheWrap

Creator Erin Foster excels at writing snappy dialogue for the pair; their banter remains sparkly and fizzy and makes the 20-minute episode runtimes fly by.

— Vicky Jessop, London Evening Standard

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 is now playing on Netflix.

