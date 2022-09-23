News from Netflix's Tudum Event: What To Expect

Tudum, Netflix’s Autumn-set global fan event celebrating its original content, returns Saturday with a bevy of special moments, trailers, and (we hope) dreamy announcements. But, of course, with all of the shows and films the service provides or distributes in any given month, Tudum could cover a lot of things. In anticipation of the livestream event, let’s take a look at what we expect to see and what we hope will appear during the day.

Expectations 0f Various Stripes, Plaids, and Leather-Clad



(Photo by Netflix)

As with any event of Tudum’s stripe, a number of projects coming in the next few weeks or month will be featured. Examples include the Addams Family–inspired series Wednesday and The School for Good and Evil. The former is not yet scheduled for release, but is expected to debut this year. It stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams as she begins life at a new, offbeat school. It also features Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams, and — in a bit of stunt casting — Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in the Addams Family theatrical films) as a possible nemesis.

But speaking of offbeat school settings, October 20 is the release date for The School for Good and Evil, a feature based on the novel series of the same name. Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie star as lead characters Sophie and Agatha, respectively. Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, and Ben Kingsley also appear. The movie debuted a trailer during the summer’s Netflix Geeked Week and looks like an interesting fantasy. Another upcoming project scheduled to be featured at Tudum is the fantasy film Slumberland, featuring Jason Momoa.

(Photo by Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix)

Also on the horizon and expected to contribute to Tudum are Emily in Paris which just so happened to release a set of preview images on Thursday to promote the upcoming third season — the second season of Shadow and Bone, and highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The exact nature of what each will present is, of course, unknown, but with only Glass Onion holding a release date, it is possible the others may indicate when they will stream. That said, it seems likely both will be part of Netflix’s 2023 schedule.

Thanks to a quirk of scheduling, a trio of film sequels are also on the way: Enola Holmes 2, The Old Guard 2, Extraction 2. The first is due out on November 4, so a new trailer is a reasonable expectation. The other two sequels are a little harder to gauge as they are likely to debut in 2023. But considering action movies at Geeked Week revolved around behind-the-scenes featurettes, we’ll guess the The Old Guard 2 and Extraction 2 will do something similar and, perhaps, focus on the stunts. It is also possible they may get new titles, but it is easy to imagine both going with the simple numbering format.

(Photo by Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

The list of projects to be featured also includes The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher limited series has been in the works for some time — referenced at previous events including 2021’s WitcherCon — but with it nearing completion, a release window may finally be revealed. The program will detail the story of the convergence which brought the worlds of humans, elves, and monsters together. Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Jacob Collins-Levy star.

Additionally, The Crown is expected to have some presence at the event, although, with production paused in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it is unclear what sort of news can be shared. Other items on the list include a look at Netflix’s adaptation of 3 Body Problem, 1899, the Gal Gadot spy film Heart of Stone, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s Your Place or Mine, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The day will also feature a focus on the service’s international content with programs like Lupin, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Triada, Love is Blind: Brazil, Alice in Borderland, and Belascoarán.

We also know The Umbrella Academy will be featured in some capacity. Previous appearances from the cast have included strange trivia games and assorted goofiness becoming the Hargreaves children, so it’s possible we will get a blooper reel or a dance-off video in lieu of any big season 4 — its final season — announcements.

We’re Hoping for News on The Sandman’s Future and Anything on The Witcher

(Photo by Netflix)

Let’s cut to the chase, we hope some clarity on The Sandman’s future will occur during Tudum. The program is very special and, as we’ve covered elsewhere, we want to see subsequent storylines from the comic book series adapted with the same care and attention as the ones featured in the TV series’ first season. All that said, our hope that an announcement will be made is muted as co-creator Neil Gaiman recently told fans the “data collection” portion of Netflix’s analysis only just concluded. It may still be some time before we know if the show has a future. But we can still dream, right?

On more solid ground, though, is The Witcher. It is easy to hope Henry Cavill will flash his smile, switch into character, grunt, and suggest a window for the series’ return for its third season — and, perhaps, even hint at its long-term future.

Stranger Things, meanwhile, has a more certain future: It is ending with its next season. Nevertheless, there is still a while to wait for that conclusion. The program will be featured in some capacity during Tudum and we would be happy to watch some of the cast members play Dungeons & Dragons with B. Dave Walters again. That proved to be a highlight of the last Geeked Week. But, perhaps, some of the cast will clue us into when production on the final season begins.

Other programs on Netflix list we’re looking forward to include Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — cast from both are expected to appear — Squid Game, You, and Vikings: Valhalla. And then there are things like The Watcher — not be confused with The Witcher — Dead to Me, Heartstopper, and Outer Banks all scheduled to make some contribution.

Like Geeked Week and other online convention-style presentations, Tudum is a lot and we’ll be awake bright and early when it all kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on September 24.

