New on Prime Video in March 2022

The Boys are back — well, not exactly. What Amazon’s Prime Video is giving us this March is The Boys Presents: Diabolical, a new series set in the world of The Boys, but following unseen stories told through a unique animation style in each episode. While the main series returns this summer, this should help tide us over until then. Also premiering on the streaming service this month is the second season of comedy Upload, Regina Hall drama Master, and more. Read on to find out what else is hitting Prime Video and sister streaming service IMDb TV in the month of March.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Season 1 (2022) 96% Description: The Boys Presents: Diabolical reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, each episode brought to life with its own animation style and dreamt up by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. Premiere Date: March 4, 2022

Lucy and Desi (2022) 93% Description: Lucy and Desi, from director Amy Poehler, explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. What Lucy and Desi couldn’t make work with each other, they gave to the rest of the world. Lucy and Desi is an insightful and intimate peek behind the curtain of these two remarkable trailblazers –featuring interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Norman Lear, Desi Arnaz Jr, Carol Burnett and Bette Midler. Premiere Date: March 4, 2022

Upload: Season 2 (2022) - - Description: Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels, set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. In Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season 2 is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come. Premiere Date: March 4, 2022

Master (2022) 78% Description: At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find their place. Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), just instated as “Master,” a dean of students, discovers what lies behind the school’s immaculate facade; first-year student Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) confronts a new home that is cold and unwelcoming; and literature professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) collides with colleagues who question her right to belong. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past… and present. Premiere Date: March 18, 2022

$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 3/1

Movies

68% The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

45% The Proposal (2009)

54% Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

73% Prometheus (2012)

85% Chronicle (2012)

27% Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

37% Flightplan (2005)

25% The Tooth Fairy (2006)

85% Dead Poets Society (1989)

66% Lawless (2012)

74% Crash (2004)

23% Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

98% Blackfish (2013)

82% Prince Avalanche (2013)

78% Coffy (1973)

48% Blacula (1972)

56% Spaceballs (1987)

30% Be Cool (2005)

29% Scream Blacula Scream (1973)

60% Foxy Brown (1974)

33% Sheba, Baby (1975)

- - Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

82% Liar Liar (1997)

86% Puss in Boots (2011)

28% Takers (2010)

84% A Simple Favor (2018) (IMDb TV)

75% A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) (IMDb TV)

34% Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) (IMDb TV)

2% Baby Geniuses (1999) (IMDb TV)

86% Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) (IMDb TV)

47% Beautiful Creatures (2013) (IMDb TV)

85% Beginners (2010) (IMDb TV)

28% Black Sheep (1996) (IMDb TV)

59% Deep Blue Sea (1999) (IMDb TV)

15% Dolittle (2020) (IMDb TV)

50% Earth to Echo (2014) (IMDb TV)

86% EMMA. (2020) (IMDb TV)

39% Fighting (2009) (IMDb TV)

74% Finding Forrester (2000) (IMDb TV)

9% Get a Job (2016) (IMDb TV)

55% Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) (IMDb TV)

60% Hitchcock (2012) (IMDb TV)

10% Holmes & Watson (2018) (IMDb TV)

87% Jackie (2016) (IMDb TV)

50% Kingpin (1996) (IMDb TV)

95% Lost in Translation (2003) (IMDb TV)

16% Made of Honor (2008) (IMDb TV)

78% O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) (IMDb TV)

80% Office Space (1999) (IMDb TV)

59% Run All Night (2015) (IMDb TV)

48% S.W.A.T. (2003) (IMDb TV)

82% Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) (IMDb TV)

58% She's Out of My League (2010) (IMDb TV)

45% Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003) (IMDb TV)

38% Skiptrace (2016) (IMDb TV)

36% Super Troopers (2001) (IMDb TV)

13% Taken 3 (2014) (IMDb TV)

22% That Awkward Moment (2014) (IMDb TV)

83% The Book of Life (2014) (IMDb TV)

91% The Fighter (2010) (IMDb TV)

18% The Fourth Kind (2009) (IMDb TV)

66% The Heat (2013) (IMDb TV)

60% The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) (IMDb TV)

- - The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) (IMDb TV)

- - The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) (IMDb TV)

78% The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) (IMDb TV)

97% The Princess Bride (1987) (IMDb TV)

87% The Sisters Brothers (2018) (IMDb TV)

51% The Three Stooges (2012) (IMDb TV)

76% The Young Victoria (2009) (IMDb TV)

10% Unfinished Business (2015) (IMDb TV)

95% Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) (IMDb TV)

76% Zathura (2005) (IMDb TV)

Channel Sampling Movies and TV:

1 The first season of these subscription-channel series are available to Prime members this month.

- - Molly of Denali: Season 1 (2019) 1

- - Top Secret Rosies: The Female 'Computers' of WWII (2010) (PBS)1

- - Murder in Provence: Season 1 (2022) 1

- - Molly of Denali (PBS)1

How it Feels to be Free (PBS)1

The Codebreaker (PBS)1

Alma’s Way (PBS)1

Pinkalicious (PBS)1

- - Falcon Crest (IMDb TV)

- - Law & Order: UK (IMDb TV)

Available 3/3

91% Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1-2 (Paramount+)1

- - That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1 (2022) (AMC+)1

- - Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer: Season 1 (2022) (Food Network)1

Available 3/4

A Royal Surprise

96% The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Season 1 (2022) *

- - Upload: Season 2 (2022) *

93% Lucy and Desi (2022) *

- - Bug Out: Season 1 (2022) (IMDb TV)*

- - Graveyard Carz Seasons 1-14 (Motortrend)1

Available 3/6

89% Outlander (Starz)1

70% Shining Vale: Season 1 (2022) (Starz)1

Available 3/8

76% Scream (2022)

Available 3/9

- - Survivor

Available 3/10

- - Harina: Season 1 (2022) *

Millennials: Season 1 (allblk)

- - Ghost Adventures Seasons 1-25 (Travel Channel)1

- - When Calls the Heart Seasons 1-8 (Hallmark)1

- - Tyler Perry's Ruthless: Season 3 (2022) (BET+)1

Available 3/11

- - Pete the Cat: Season 2 (2020) Part 4*

Available 3/12

95% If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) (IMDb TV)

Available 3/15

- - The Bay Seasons 1-2 (BritBox)1

Available 3/16

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again: Season 1 (Discovery+)1

11% Fifty Shades Freed (2018) (IMDb TV)

11% Fifty Shades Darker (2017) (IMDb TV)

25% Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) (IMDb TV)

8% Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) (IMDb TV)

Available 3/18

78% Master (2022) *

Available 3/19

92% The Invisible Man (2020) (IMDb TV)

Available 3/20

- - Sanditon on Masterpiece: Season 2 (2022) (PBS)1

Before We Die (English version) (PBS)

Available 3/21

Dirt Every Day: Seasons 1-10 (Motortrend)1

Available 3/22

86% Jackass Forever (2022)

Available 3/24

- - Halo: Season 1 (2022) (Paramount+)1

- - 61st Street: Season 1 (2022) (AMC+)1

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (Discovery+)1

Available 3/25

- - Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Season 1 (2022) *

74% Destroyer (2018) (IMDb TV)

Available 3/26

82% Judy (2019) (IMDb TV)

Available 3/31

- - The Fairly OddParents (Paramount+)1

