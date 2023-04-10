New on Prime Video in April 2023

Citadel is a spy thriller starring Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The action-packed series, executive produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo with Hunters creator David Weil serving as showrunner, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video service on April 28.

Plus, Rachel Weisz plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twin doctors looking to push the boundaries of medicine and female health, in the streamer’s updated take on the David Cronenberg classic, Dead Ringers. James Marsden stars in Freevee’s documentary-style comedy series Jury Duty. And Judy Blume Forever digs into the life and legacy of the famed author and her books’ continued impact on society.

Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and its ad-supported sister streaming service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

- - Dead Ringers: Season 1 (2023)

Description: A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers features Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 21

91% Judy Blume Forever (2023) : Season 1

Description: This new documentary explores how the radical honesty of the books by trailblazing author Judy Blume changed the way millions of adolescent readers understood themselves, their sexuality, and what it meant to grow up.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 21

- - Citadel: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 28

Available 4/1

Movies

70% American Gigolo (1980)

- - At the Gate of the Ghost (2011)

85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

86% Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

71% Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

10% Couples Retreat (2009)

98% Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

33% Death Wish II (1982)

16% Death Wish 3 (1985)

25% Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

94% Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

92% Face/Off (1997)

78% Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

93% Fighting With My Family (2019)

71% Forrest Gump (1994)

- - Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

- - Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

- - Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

- - Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

- - Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

73% Fearless (2006)

32% Jigsaw (2017)

58% Jumping the Broom (2011)

69% Keeping the Faith (2000)

83% Liar Liar (1997)

86% Life of Pi (2012)

40% Lifeguard (1976)

89% Mary and The Witch's Flower (2017)

15% Max Payne (2008)

57% McLintock! (1963)

15% Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

55% Morning Glory (2010)

87% My Cousin Vinny (1992)

85% Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)

91% Philomena (2013)

60% Racing With the Moon (1984)

79% Ray (2004)

60% School Ties (1992)

65% Shanghai Knights (2003)

80% Shanghai Noon (2000)

57% Shrek Forever After (2010)

48% Small Soldiers (1998)

46% Soul Surfer (2011)

94% Speed (1994)

0% Staying Alive (1983)

43% Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

26% Terminator Genisys (2015)

86% The Aviator (2004)

79% The Big Lebowski (1998)

89% The Breakfast Club (1985)

87% The Descendants (2011)

86% The Joy Luck Club (1993)

77% The Longest Yard (1974)

54% The Mechanic (2011)

17% The Medallion (2003)

87% The Sisters Brothers (2018)

80% The Two Faces of January (2014)

50% The Young Messiah (2016)

84% Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

88% Titanic (1997)

48% To the Wonder (2012)

58% Top Gun (1986)

43% Vanilla Sky (2001)

47% We're No Angels (1989)

94% Whiplash (2014)

64% Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

94% A Shot in the Dark (1964) (Freevee)

38% Agent Cody Banks (2003) (Freevee)

14% Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004) (Freevee)

68% American Psycho (2000) (Freevee)

45% Bad Teacher (2011) (Freevee)

34% Being Frank (2018) (Freevee)

- - Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988) (Freevee)

48% De-Lovely (2004) (Freevee)

89% Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) (Freevee)

- - Doula (2022) (Freevee)

24% Fame (2009) (Freevee)

8% Firewalker (1986) (Freevee)

68% Friends With Benefits (2011) (Freevee)

85% Jane Eyre (2011) (Freevee)

60% Joy (2015) (Freevee)

19% Just Go With It (2011) (Freevee)

80% Killer Joe (2011) (Freevee)

69% Land (2021) (Freevee)

26% Land of the Lost (2009) (Freevee)

93% Looper (2012) (Freevee)

78% Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012) (Freevee)

29% Major Payne (1995) (Freevee)

19% Missing in Action (1984) (Freevee)

- - Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985) (Freevee)

7% Paranoia (2013) (Freevee)

77% Peter Pan (2003) (Freevee)

33% Posse (1993) (Freevee)

90% Rescue Dawn (2006) (Freevee)

- - Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (2020) (Freevee)

53% Safe House (2012) (Freevee)

68% Shutter Island (2010) (Freevee)

88% Six Degrees of Separation (1993) (Freevee)

76% Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969) (Freevee)

- - Tango One (2018) (Freevee)

77% The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) (Freevee)

28% The Bone Collector (1999) (Freevee)

22% The Boss (2016) (Freevee)

100% The Colour Room (2021) (Freevee)

33% The Current War (2019) (Freevee)

57% The Cutting Edge (1992) (Freevee)

64% The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) (Freevee)

81% The Missouri Breaks (1976) (Freevee)

79% The Other Guys (2010) (Freevee)

21% The Pink Panther (2006) (Freevee)

69% The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) (Freevee)

79% Thief (1981) (Freevee)

72% Tombstone (1993) (Freevee)

50% Whatever Works (2009) (Freevee)

TV Shows



- - Touched by an Angel (Freevee)

66% The Twilight Zone : Seasons 1-2 (Freevee)

84% The Twilight Zone : Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

- - Hawaii Five-0 : Seasons 1-12 (Freevee)

Available 4/4

89% Bros (2022)

- - Redefined: J.R. Smith: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 4/6

51% Saban's Power Rangers (2017) (Freevee)

Available 4/7

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)*

13% On a Wing and a Prayer (2023) *

- - Gangs of Lagos (2023) *

44% Jury Duty: Season 1 (2023) (Freevee)*

Available 4/11

56% Ticket to Paradise (2022)

Available 4/12

- - Alter Ego (2020)

76% Big Bad Wolves (2013)

30% Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

16% Kill Me Three Times (2014)

98% Life Itself (2014)

69% The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2017)

98% Whose Streets? (2017)

Available 4/14

- - Greek Salad *

Available 4/19

96% Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

- - Chai Lai Angels (2006)

- - Demon Warriors (2007)

85% Happy, Happy (2010)

16% I Melt With You (2011)

72% Magic Trip: Ken Kesey's Search for a Kool Place (2011)

0% Playback (2012)

50% Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

Available 4/21

91% Judy Blume Forever (2023) *

- - Dead Ringers: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 4/26

79% Crazy Love (2007)

25% Syrup (2013)

10% Dirty Grandpa (2016) (Freevee)

Available 4/28

- - Citadel: Season 1 (2023) *

