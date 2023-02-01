New on Prime Video and Freevee in February 2023

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in the second and final season of fantasy drama Carnival Row in series coming to Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in February. Plus, Grace Byers, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai headline season 2 of comedy-drama series Harlem and Academy Award–winner Christoph Waltz costars in new workplace dark comedy–thriller The Consultant with Nat Wolff (Death Note) and Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus). The romantic-comedy film Somebody I Used to Know — starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, and Danny Pudi — also premieres this month.

Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and its ad-supported sister streaming service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

Harlem: Season 2 (2023) - - Description: From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), beloved comedy Harlem is back. We continue our journey with our four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams. Premiere Date: February 3



Somebody I Used To Know (2023) - - Description: Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback, which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be. Premiere Date: February 10



Carnival Row: Season 2 (2023) - - Description: In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row. Premiere Date: February 17



The Consultant: Season 1 (2023) - - Description: The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives. Premiere Date: February 24



11% A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

11% Alex Cross (2012)

89% Almost Famous (2000)

12% Are We There Yet? (2005)

75% A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

72% The Best Man (1999)

95% The Breadwinner (2017)

44% The Call (2013)

59% Chaplin (1992)

83% Children of Heaven (1997)

92% Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

24% The Dilemma (2011)

85% Downhill Racer (1969)

97% Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

8% Exposed (2016)

95% Food, Inc. (2008)

52% Four Brothers (2005)

- - French Postcards (1979)

8% From Justin to Kelly (2003)

28% G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

68% The Glass Shield (1994)

87% Heaven Can Wait (1978)

76% The Help (2011)

13% The Hustle (2019)

56% I, Robot (2004)

86% Inside Man (2006)

92% Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

72% Jacob's Ladder (1990)

61% Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013)

53% King Kong (1976)

21% The Last Song (2010)

68% Life Partners (2014)

19% Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

40% Nacho Libre (2006)

55% Never Been Kissed (1999)

25% P.S. I Love You (2007)

33% Prophecy (1979)

50% Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown! (1977)

37% Rambo (2008)

26% Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

26% Rambo: Last Blood (2019) (Extended Cut)

60% Sarafina! (1992)

34% Scary Movie 4 (2006)

78% Seabiscuit (2003)

67% Shaft (2000)

88% Shrek (2001)

89% Shrek 2 (2004)

91% Something Wild (1986)

82% Soul Food (1997)

91% Southside With You (2016)

92% Sugar (2008)

85% The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

97% Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

82% Tsotsi (2005)

17% Turbulence (1997)

85% Tyson (2008)

6% Underclassman (2005)

75% Venus and Serena (2012)

51% White House Down (2013)

6% Who's Your Caddy? (2007)

74% Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

54% Dr. Seuss' the Lorax (2012) (Freevee)

83% Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) (Freevee)

93% Hidden Figures (2016) (Freevee)

88% The Post (2017) (Freevee)

57% All My Life (2020) (Freevee)

64% The Five-Year Engagement (2012) (Freevee)

42% Here Comes the Boom (2012) (Freevee)

31% The Vow (2012) (Freevee)

13% The Bounty Hunter (2010) (Freevee)

13% The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) (Freevee)

61% Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Freevee)

62% Salt (2010) (Freevee)

83% The Constant Gardener (2005) (Freevee)

74% Destroyer (2018) (Freevee)

80% Don Jon (2013) (Freevee)

52% Easy Virtue (2008) (Freevee)

49% Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) (Freevee)

36% Half Brothers (2020) (Freevee)

81% A League of Their Own (1992) (Freevee)

93% Moonrise Kingdom (2012) (Freevee)

0% November Criminals (2017) (Freevee)

13% Savannah (2013) (Freevee)

39% Secret in Their Eyes (2015) (Freevee)

92% The Shape of Water (2017) (Freevee)

83% Silence (2016) (Freevee)

53% The Switch (2010) (Freevee)

34% Tears of the Sun (2003) (Freevee)

Available 2/3

54% Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

- - Harlem: Season 2 (2023) *

- - Rowdy (2022) (Freevee)*

Available 2/7

68% Beast (2022)

85% Brian and Charles (2022)

Available 2/8

8% Are We Done Yet? (2007)

48% Hit & Run (2012) (Freevee)

Available 2/9

62% Crank (2006)

Available 2/10

- - Somebody I Used To Know (2023) *

Available 2/11

35% If I Stay (2014)

Available 2/13

Racetime (2018)

Available 2/14

40% Halloween Ends (2022)

Available 2/16

44% Fatale (2020) (Freevee)

Available 2/17

71% Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

- - Carnival Row: Season 2 (2023) *

- - La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 2/19

84% A Simple Favor (2018)

Available 2/21

80% Smile (2022)

- - Ice Princess Lily (2018) (Freevee)

Available 2/22

21% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Available 2/24

- - The Consultant (2022) *

80% Die Hart: Season 1 (2020)

