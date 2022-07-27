New on Prime Video and Freevee in August 2022

Thirteen Lives, Ron Howard’s retelling of the true story of the rescue of a Thai soccer team and their coach, stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton. A League of Their Own — the television adaptation of Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 baseball movie, from co-creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson — makes its debut on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service in August. Also joining this month are the second season of thriller The Outlaws, which stars Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken, the action-fantasy film Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone, the third season of Making the Cut and more. Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and sister service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.

The Outlaws: Season 2 (2022) 80% Description: Picking up a few months after the climax of season 1, in season 2, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet — not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood — The Dean. Premiere Date: August 5



Thirteen Lives (2022) 85% Description: Starring stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton and directed by Ron Howard, Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers — uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels — join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process. Premiere Date: August 5



A League of Their Own: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves. Premiere Date: August 12



Description: Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Premiere Date: August 26

Available 8/1

Movies

86% (500) Days of Summer (2009)

- - One Buck (2017)

16 To Life (2015)

14% 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

44% 5 Star Day (2010)

- - 59 Seconds (2016)

56% A Dark Place (2018)

96% A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

9% A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

75% A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

60% Aaron's Blood (2016)

- - Absolution (2015)

- - Acid Horizon (2018)

- - Already Gone (2019)

67% Alright Now (2018)

62% Anguish (2015)

10% Annapolis (2006)

0% Any Day (2015)

56% Assimilate (2019)

70% Baby Boom (1987)

Backstage (2021)

- - Backwoods (2020)

- - Bad Frank (2017)

7% Bad Therapy (2020)

21% Basic (2003)

- - Battle Scars (2020)

98% Before Midnight (2013)

Big Brother Volcano (2017)

89% Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

29% Clockstoppers (2002)

86% Courage Under Fire (1996)

- - Crossed the Line (2014)

- - Dating My Mother (2017)

- - Derek's Dead (2020)

64% Disappearance (2017)

- - Don't Click (2012)

- -

27% Drive Me Crazy (1999)

- - Eadweard (2015)

96% Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

89% Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

63% Evil Dead (2013)

92% Face/Off (1997)

66% Filth (2013)

8% Firewalker (1986)

- - Follow the Prophet (2009)

72% Fright Night (2011)

65% Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure (2015)

- - Getting to Know You (2020)

86% Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson (2008)

- - Goodbye, Butterfly (2021)

Grand Cru (2018)

- - Happy Yummy Chicken (2016)

41% Hardball (2001)

- - Here on Out (2019)

45% He's Way More Famous Than You (2013)

- - I Am a Ghost (2012)

- - I Like Me (2018)

13% I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

- - Iceland Is Best (2020)

53% I'm Still Here (2010)

50% Impossible Monsters (2019)

100% International Falls (2019)

67% I've Got Issues (2019)

83% Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)

31% King Arthur (2004)

52% King Kong (1976)

78% King of Knives (2020)

49% Kingpin (1996)

89% Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

100% Letter From Masanjia (2018)

- - Line of Descent (2019)

- - Lost Bayou (2019)

97% Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)

95% Man From Reno (2014)

57% McLintock! (1963)

74% Mermaids (1990)

73% Under the Same Moon (2007)

55% Mr. 3000 (2004)

90% Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

- - Never Heard (2018)

60% New Money (2017)

100% Obey (2018)

97% Once (2006)

95% Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One and the Same (2021)Paradox Lost (2021)

53% Pet Sematary (1989)

29% Prophecy (1979)

88% River's Edge (1987)

64% Rockaway (2017)

73% Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

69% Ronin (1998)

- - Safe Inside (2019)

4% Scary Movie V (2013)

91% Serpico (1973)

53% Single White Female (1992)

14% Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

86% Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

79% Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

82% Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

22% Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

82% Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

47% Star Trek Generations (1994)

54% Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

41% Step Up Revolution (2012)

Still Today (2020)

67% The Atoning (2017)

78% The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

75% The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

44% The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

- - The Feels (2017)

17% The Haunting (1999)

72% The Hornet's Nest (2014)

50% The Killer Elite (1975)

77% The Machinist (2004)

- - The Middle of X (2018)

81% The Missouri Breaks (1976)

30% The Saint (1997)

83% The Shootist (1976)

- - The Wrong Todd (2018)

64% The Yards (2000)

79% Thief (1981)

36% Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

- - To Tokyo (2018)

40% Trail of Ashes (2020)

Trickster (2019)

- - Trigger (2020)

- - Two Ways Home (2019)

16% Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play (2005)

29% Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

62% Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

54% Undertow (2004)

4% Vampires Suck (2010)

74% Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

60% Wayne's World 2 (1993)

64% We Were Soldiers (2002)

- - Weepah Way for Now (2015)

45% White on Rice (2009)

20% Wild Honey Pie (2018)

- - Writer's Block (1991)

64% Wuthering Heights (1970)

- - Yinz (2018)

6% Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

85% 21 Jump Street (2012) (Freefee)

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink (2018) (Freevee)

78% Charlotte's Web (2006) (Freevee)

81% Cop Car (2015) (Freevee)

85% Easy A (2010) (Freevee)

55% Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) (Freevee)

61% Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) (Freevee)

51% Kindergarten Cop (1990) (Freevee)

67% Life (2017) (Freevee)

55% Mamma Mia! (2008) (Freevee)

80% Office Space (1999) (Freevee)

- - Ozzy (2016) (Freevee)

59% Pitch Black (2000) (Freevee)

57% She's Out of My League (2010) (Freevee)

92% Source Code (2011) (Freevee)

95% Spy (2015) (Freevee)

29% The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) (Freevee)

43% The Gambler (2014) (Freevee)

60% The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) (Freevee)

25% The Jackal (1997) (Freevee)

74% Tombstone (1993) (Freevee)

24% Van Helsing (2004) (Freevee)

Wanderlust (2012) (Freevee)

Series

Game of Spy (2022)*



- - Go, Diego, Go!

- - Cartel Crew

73% Lopez

73% Fearless (Freevee)

Available 8/3

Models of the Runway: Seasons 1-2 (2009) (Freevee)Project Runway Junior (2015) (Freevee)

19% Jexi (2019) (Freevee)

Available 8/4

All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)*

Available 8/5

85% Thirteen Lives (2022) *

91% Licorice Pizza (2021)

Available 8/10

69% Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

79% The Lost City (2022)

Available 8/12

- - Cosmic Love: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 8/19

Post Malone: Runaway (2022) (Freevee)*

Todo Por Lucy: Season 2 (2021)



- - Sprung: Season 1 (2022) (Freevee)*

Available 8/20

48% RoboCop (2014)

- - Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022) *

Available 8/21

- - Young Rock: Season 2 (2022) (Freevee)

Available 8/31

55% 1900 (1976)

Thumbnail: Vince Valitutti / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

