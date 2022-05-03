New on Disney+ in May 2022

Help us, Obi-Wan Kenobi — we’ve been waiting a long time for this. But we’ll still have to wait until the end of the month for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ series all about the Jedi Master and the aftermath of his student and confidant, Anakin Skywalker, turning to the Dark Side. Before it premieres, however, we’ll see the finale of Moon Knight, the premiere of reality-scripted hybrid kids’ competition The Quest, the Disney original movie Sneakerella, hybrid live action–CG comedy Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and Ron Howard’s documentary We Feed People, about chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Quest: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Brought to the screen by the Academy Award– and Emmy-winning teams behind The Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race and Queer Eye, The Quest is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power. Premiere Date: May 11, 2022

Sneakerella (2022) - - Description: Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale. El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big. Premiere Date: May 13, 2022

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) - - Description: A comeback 30 years in the making, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live action–CG animated action-comedy, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres exclusively on Disney+. Premiere Date: May 20, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Premiere Date: May 27, 2022

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to DISNEY+ This Month

Available 5/4

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett



87% Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) Episode 6 (Finale)

Available 5/11

Life Below Zero: Season 18

- - Assembled: Season 1 (2021) The Making of Moon Knight

- - The Quest: Season 1 (2022)

Just Like Me: Seasons 1 and 2

Mira, Royal Detective: Season 2

Something Bit Me! Season 1

The Chicken Squad: Season 1

The Wizard of Paws: Season 2

Available 5/13

- - Sneakerella (2022)

Available 5/18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 1

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season 1

Secrets Of The Zoo: Season 5

Available 5/20

- - Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

50% Shook (2021)

Available 5/27

- - Obi-Wan Kenobi: Season 1 (2022)

100% We Feed People (2022)

42% Bad Boys (1995)

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

