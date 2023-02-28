New on Disney+ in March 2023

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian continues the adventures of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin (better known as “Mando”) as he reunites with his little green pal Grogu to travel the galaxy once more. The hit series returns for season 3 in March. Documentary special Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman take viewers and the U2 bandmates back to where it all started in Dublin, Ireland. Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts celebrates Hollywood’s most influential women in season 2. And coming-of-age basketball movie Chang Can Dunk will also premiere this month.



HIGHLIGHTS

- - The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023)

Description: The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 1

- - Chang Can Dunk (2023)

Description: Chang Can Dunk follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8″ Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 10

- - Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 2 (2023)

Description: Get personal with Robin Roberts as she returns for another season of intimate conversations with multiple generations of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. Each episode is a profound and insightful discussion that bears witness to incredible journeys of self-actualization. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these trailblazers learned grace, found fulfillment, conquered certainty and embraced community. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 15

- - Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (2023)

Description: U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 17

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO DISNEY+ THIS MONTH

Available 3/1

- - Eureka!: Season 1 (2022) (4 episodes)

- - Going Fur Gold: Season 1 (2023)

- - The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : Season Premiere, “Chapter 17”

88% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 211, “Metamorphosis”

Available 3/3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Available 3/8

- - Africa's Deadliest : Seasons 2 – 5

88% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023)

100% Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 1 (2023)

- - Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 2 (2022) (4 episodes)

Mpower: Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

88% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 212, “The Outpost”

- - The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : “Chapter 18”

Available 3/10

- - Chang Can Dunk (2023) Premiere

Available 3/14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic: Livestream

Available 3/15

- - Doogie Howser, M.D. : Seasons 1 – 4

- - Engineering Connections : Seasons 1 – 2

- - Firebuds: Season 1 (2022) (4 episodes)

- - Kiff: Season 1 (2023) (6 episodes)

- - Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 2 (2023) : Season Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

88% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 213, “Pabu”

- - The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : “Chapter 19”

Available 3/17

Hippo VS. Croc



- - Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (2023) : Premiere

Available 3/22

How to Win at Everything: Season 1

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes: Season 1 (4 episodes)



- - Restaurants at the End of the World: Season 1 (2023)

- - Superstructures: Engineering Marvels: Season 1 (2019)

88% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 214, “Tipping Point”

- - The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : Season Premiere, “Chapter 20”

Available 3/24

Witness Disaster

Available 3/25

- - Saturdays: Season 1 (2023) (6 episodes)

- - Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 1 (2021)

Available 3/29

- - Crimes Against Nature : Season 2

- - Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 2 (2022) (4 episodes)

- - Incredibly Small World: Season 1 (2014)

88% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 215, “The Summit” and Episode 216, “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale

- - The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : “Chapter 21”

Available 3/31

- - Prom Pact (2023)

Worst Weather Ever?

- - Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 2 (2023) : Season Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

