New Movies and TV Shows Streaming In August 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024

Highlights

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4

Why You Should Watch:New guest stars Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy and more, plus Meryl Streep returns and where else can you get this comedy and mystery?

Description: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez go Hollywood as a movie studio options their podcast and they have a new mystery to solve.

Premiere Date: Aug. 27 on Hulu

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: It’s been two years since Prime Video took us back to Middle Earth so it’s been long enough.

Description: Sauran returns as the elves, humans, dwarves and more of Middle Earth content with his rings.

Premiere Date: Aug. 29 on Prime Video

The Killer

Why You Should Watch: John Woo remade his own classic action movie!

Description: Nathalie Emmannuel is now the killer who forms an unlikely bond with the cop (Omar Sy) pursuing her.

Premiere Date: Aug 23 on Peacock

Apple TV+

* – original

Friday, Aug. 2

Cowboy Cartel *

Friday, Aug. 9

Yo Gabba Gabbaland!*

The Instigators* [Movie]

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Bad Monkey*

Friday, Aug. 23

Pachinko Season 2*

Catching Dust* [Movie]

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024