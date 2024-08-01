New Movies and TV Shows Streaming In August 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4
Why You Should Watch:New guest stars Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy and more, plus Meryl Streep returns and where else can you get this comedy and mystery?
Description: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez go Hollywood as a movie studio options their podcast and they have a new mystery to solve.
Premiere Date: Aug. 27 on Hulu
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2
Why You Should Watch: It’s been two years since Prime Video took us back to Middle Earth so it’s been long enough.
Description: Sauran returns as the elves, humans, dwarves and more of Middle Earth content with his rings.
Premiere Date: Aug. 29 on Prime Video
Why You Should Watch: John Woo remade his own classic action movie!
Description: Nathalie Emmannuel is now the killer who forms an unlikely bond with the cop (Omar Sy) pursuing her.
Premiere Date: Aug 23 on Peacock
Friday, Aug. 2
Cowboy Cartel *
Friday, Aug. 9
Yo Gabba Gabbaland!*
The Instigators* [Movie]
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Bad Monkey*
Friday, Aug. 23
Pachinko Season 2*
Catching Dust* [Movie]
