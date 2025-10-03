New Movies and Shows Streaming in October: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2025

highlights

Nobody Wants This: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: The interfaith romance that took Netflix by storm is back.

Description: Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and agnostic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) got together. Now they have to make it work.

Premiere Date: October 23

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

Why You Should Watch: It’s been 33 years since Rebecca De Mornay terrorized Annabella Sciorra, so it’s about time for some new blood.

Description: A nanny (Maika Monroe) plots revenge against the mother (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who hires her to care for her children.

Premiere Date: October 22

IT: Welcome to Derry

Why You Should Watch: Two movies wasn’t enough It so HBO brings us more in this prequel series.

Description: Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) haunts the children of Derry before the ones he terrorized in the movies.

Premiere Date: October 26

Apple TV+

* – original

Friday, October 3

The Sisters Grimm*

Friday, October 10

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

The Last Frontier*

Wednesday, October 15

Loot Season 3*

Friday, October 17

Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost [MOVIE]*

Mr. Scorsese [MOVIE]*

Wednesday, October 29

Down Cemetery Road*

