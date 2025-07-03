New Movies and Shows Streaming in July: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+ and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Happy Gilmore 2
Why You Should Watch: Adam Sandler brings back one of his most beloved characters. Could Billy Madison 2 be next?
Description: Hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) returns.
Premiere Date: July 25
Dexter Resurrection
Why You Should Watch: Dexter lives!
Description: Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) wakes up from a coma and visits his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) in New York, where both father and son resume the family business.
Premiere Date: July 11
Sinners
Why You Should Watch: Ryan Coogler’s horror musical phenomenon comes to Max, also with a Black American Sign Language version.
Description: Twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) open a juke joint that bridges the music of past and present, but also attracts vampires.
Premiere Date: July 4
* – original
Friday, July 11
The Wild Ones*
Foundation Season 3*
Friday, July 18
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical*
Wednesday, July 23
Acapulco Season 4*
