New Movies and Shows Streaming in July: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+ and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2025

Highlights

Happy Gilmore 2

Why You Should Watch: Adam Sandler brings back one of his most beloved characters. Could Billy Madison 2 be next?

Description: Hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) returns.

Premiere Date: July 25

Dexter Resurrection

Why You Should Watch: Dexter lives!

Description: Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) wakes up from a coma and visits his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) in New York, where both father and son resume the family business.

Premiere Date: July 11

Sinners

Why You Should Watch: Ryan Coogler’s horror musical phenomenon comes to Max, also with a Black American Sign Language version.

Description: Twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) open a juke joint that bridges the music of past and present, but also attracts vampires.

Premiere Date: July 4

Apple TV+

* – original

Friday, July 11

The Wild Ones*

Foundation Season 3*

Friday, July 18

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical*

Wednesday, July 23

Acapulco Season 4*

