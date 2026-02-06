Now Streaming

New Movies and Shows Streaming in February: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

See what new original shows, movies, and catalog classics streaming services are adding this month.

by | February 6, 2026 | Comments

TAGGED AS: , ,

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page. 

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | HBO Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2026

Highlights

The Muppet Show

Premiere Date: February 4
Description: Kermit and the gang stage a Muppet Show as a single special for Disney+.
Why You Should Watch: The Muppets are back with special guests Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, and Maya Rudolph.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 2

Premiere Date: February 27
Description: The monsters are back but so is the agency dealing with them.
Why You Should Watch: Wyatt Russell is getting his own spinoff, but in this series he still splits time with his father, Kurt.

Cross: Season 2

Premiere Date: February 11
Description: There’s a new serial killer and only Alex Cross can catch him.
Why You Should Watch: Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) is also back to solve a new case.

Apple TV+

* – original 

Friday, February 13

Eternity

Friday, February 20

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2*

Friday, February 27

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2*

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | HBO Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2026

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Next

Movie & TV News