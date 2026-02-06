New Movies and Shows Streaming in February: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and More

TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2026
Premiere Date: February 4
Description: Kermit and the gang stage a Muppet Show as a single special for Disney+.
Why You Should Watch: The Muppets are back with special guests Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, and Maya Rudolph.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 2
Premiere Date: February 27
Description: The monsters are back but so is the agency dealing with them.
Why You Should Watch: Wyatt Russell is getting his own spinoff, but in this series he still splits time with his father, Kurt.
Premiere Date: February 11
Description: There’s a new serial killer and only Alex Cross can catch him.
Why You Should Watch: Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) is also back to solve a new case.
* – original
Friday, February 13
Friday, February 20
The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2*
Friday, February 27
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2*
