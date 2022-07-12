Ms. Marvel Season 1 Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: 'I Am the Light Girl'

After the events in Karachi, which saw Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) outed as Jersey City’s “Nightlight” superhero to her mother (Zenobia Shroff), Kamala decides to come clean to the entire Khan clan back home in the season 1 finale of Ms. Marvel. Unfortunately, Ami can’t keep a secret. Mohan Kapur appears as Kamala’s dad, Yusuf; Saagar Shaikh is her brother, Aamir; and Travina Springer plays her sister-in-law, Tyesha.

98% Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) finale launches Wednesday, July 13 on Disney+.

