Ms. Marvel Season 1 Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: 'I Am the Light Girl'

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) finally comes clean with her family about her superhero status in this exclusive look at the Ms. Marvel season 1 finale.

After the events in Karachi, which saw Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) outed as Jersey City’s “Nightlight” superhero to her mother (Zenobia Shroff), Kamala decides to come clean to the entire Khan clan back home in the season 1 finale of Ms. Marvel. Unfortunately, Ami can’t keep a secret. Mohan Kapur appears as Kamala’s dad, Yusuf; Saagar Shaikh is her brother, Aamir; and Travina Springer plays her sister-in-law, Tyesha.

98% Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) finale launches Wednesday, July 13 on Disney+.

