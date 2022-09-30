Marvel's Armor Wars Now Being Developed as a Film, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as American Pie, Armor Wars, Deadpool 3, and Nosferatu.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

MARVEL’S ARMOR WARS NOW BEING DEVLOPED AS A FILM

At their big Disney+ event in December of 2020, Disney announced two Disney+ series that were essentially Iron Man spinoffs: Ironheart (which is still set to be a show in 2023) and Armor Wars, based on the classic 1980s comic book storyline and focused on Don Cheadle’s War Machine character. Marvel has decided, however, to change course entirely with Armor Wars and develop the adaptation as a feature film instead of a Disney+ series. When Armor Wars was still planned as a series, production was expected to start sometime in 2023, but this change reportedly also pushes it farther down Marvel’s production slate (i.e. a filming start after 2023) and to a release date probably sometime after 2024 at the earliest. If Armor Wars has a premise similar to the comic book storyline, it will involve War Machine attempting to defeat various villains who wear armored suits that are derived from Tony Stark’s inventions. The Armor Wars screenplay is being adapted by TV writer and showrunner Yassir Lester, whose credits include Black Monday.

Other Top Headlines

1. HUGH JACKMAN’S WOLVERINE TO RETURN IN DEADPOOL 3

As fans await the full-fledged introduction of the mutants into the MCU, there has been quite a bit of speculation on social media about who might play the classic X-Men characters. That discussion has also apparently included actors like Taron Egerton, who in July said that he spoke to Marvel about possibly playing Wolverine. Given the timey-wimey-wibbly-wobbly nature of the Multiverse, it may yet come to pass that a new actor will play Wolverine, but for now, it appears that the next time he will appear in a big expensive action movie, he is once again going to be played by Hugh Jackman. Jackman will reprise the role in Deadpool 3 (9/6/2024) alongside Ryan Reynolds, who he joined on Twitter for an announcement video (the quiet parts of which have already been deciphered by a lip reader). The new Deadpool 3 logo was also revealed this week, which playfully uses Wolverine’s claws to form the III. As for how the new film might impact Hugh Jackman’s previous Wolverine film Logan, Jackman was quick to clarify that the events of Logan and those in Deadpool 3 are separate stories, and Logan director James Mangold likewise told fans, “Everybody chill… I’m all good!” In related news, upon hearing that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine (in Deadpool 3 at least), Elizabeth Olsen expressed excitement about her Scarlet Witch character someday teaming up with the X-Men.

2. EMMA STONE REUNITES WITH YORGOS LANTHIMOS FOR NEW FILM AND

The world is still waiting on the 2023 release of Poor Things, the latest film from Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of acclaimed films like The Lobster (Certified Fresh at 87%) and The Favourite

(Certified Fresh at 93%). Lanthimos, however, is already preparing for his next film, simply titled AND, which will be his third film with star Emma Stone, who starred in both The Favourite and the aforementioned Poor Things. Her Poor Things co-star Willem Dafoe has also been cast in AND, along with Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley. The premise of AND, which starts filming in New Orleans in October, has not been revealed.

3. ROBERT EGGERS’ NOSFERATU REMAKE FINALLY COMING TO LIFE