News

Leaving Netflix in April 2022

The Florida Project has left the streamer, but you can still catch Guy Richie's Snatch and Certified Fresh films Moneyball, The Town, and Stripes before they go.

by | April 26, 2022 | Comments
Snatch key art

(Photo by ©Screen Gems/Courtesy Everett Collection)

If you were hoping to watch Willem Dafoe’s Oscar-nominated performance in The Florida Project on your Netflix subscription, you’re out of luck — the movie is already gone. There’s still time to binge all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek, however, or catch Guy Richie’s 2000 film Snatch starring Brad Pitt and Jason Statham or Certified Fresh movies Moneyball, The Town, The Shawshank Redemption, and Stripes before they leave the streamer.

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 4/1

91% Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/2

- - Truth or Dare (2017)

Leaving 4/4

80% The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Leaving 4/5

96% The Florida Project (2017)

Leaving 4/8

- - House of the Witch (2017)

Leaving 4/15

70% About Time (2013)

Leaving 4/18

76% Miss Sloane (2016)

Leaving 4/24

31% King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Leaving 4/25

95% The Artist (2011)

Leaving 4/26

67% August: Osage County (2013)

Leaving 4/29

- - El señor de los cielos Seasons 1-7


- - Hostel (2011)

Leaving 4/30

- - Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6


28% Dear John (2010) *


43% First Knight (1995) *


73% The Professional (1994) *


94% Moneyball (2011) *


69% Snakes on a Plane (2006) *


74% Snatch (2000) *


88% Stripes (1981) *


74% Superman Returns (2006) *


91% The Shawshank Redemption (1994) *


92% The Town (2010) *

Thumbnail images: Netflix

