John Wick: Chapter 4 First Reactions: Pure Adrenaline, Full of Insane Set Pieces and Great Characters

Here’s what critics are saying about John Wick: Chapter 4:
John Wick: Chapter 4 is everything you expect from a John Wick movie.
– Sean Mulvihill, Mulviews
Chapters 1-3 world-built [so] Chapter 4 could run with all of it. An epic big screen blast. CINEMA!
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
I get a kick out of how the franchise continues to find creative ways to turn mundane objects into deadly weapons.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
John Wick: Chapter 4 continues with the visceral and brutal action. We finally get the conclusion to the story.
– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
John Wick: Chapter 4 is, at least from a technical POV, one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made… It’s a towering artistic achievement.
– Scott Mendelson, The Wrap
John Wick: Chapter 4 is the best movie I’ve seen in ages!
– Vanessa Armstrong, Slashfilm
John Wick: Chapter 4 is action cinema at its finest.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
John Wick: Chapter 4 is an action-packed, bloody, kill-fest, and that’s what makes it good!
– Therese Lacson, Collider
The wildest time you’ll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
John Wick: Chapter 4 is a really great time at theaters. This is what we head out to the movies to see.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
Chad Stahelski also upped his game and dropped one of my favorite action scenes, ever. You’ll know it.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Lots of surprises in this one that’s going to deliver a divisive ending.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
Stunning.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
It’s visually gorgeous with stunningly complicated and creative setpieces. I honestly don’t know how they safely did some of these scenes.
– Scott Mendelson, The Wrap
It’s like a Greek epic that’s, yes, full of unparalleled action (and guns), and the set pieces are phenomenal.
– Vanessa Armstrong, Slashfilm
It’s an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal.
– Eric Eisenberg, Cinema Blend
This breathtaking, bloody and ballistic ballet delivers a bone-crunching crescendo to one of the greatest action franchises of all time.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
I normally don’t love so much action in my movies but Stahelski makes every frame count.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
There’s one action sequence I kept thinking about long after the film ended that’s SO well made. Wanted to rewind and rewatch it instantly. Definitely going to be a fan-favorite. A few of the action sequences in this one will make fans really happy.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
The film brings the action to a higher level with armored ninja, fiery weapons, epic one-shot scenes, and more.
– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
It’s also about relationships and love. What a breathtaking, heartrending story!
– Vanessa Armstrong, Slashfilm
Brawny, bold, and badass, John Wick: Chapter 4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high octane thrill ride.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4′s nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it.
– Eric Eisenberg, Cinema Blend
Pure power, John Wick: Chapter 4 is as exhilarating as it is exhausting.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
John Wick: Chapter 4 absolutely rocks, start to finish.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
For better and worse the action almost never stops in John Wick: Chapter 4. Moment to moment fight choreography is as thrilling as ever but the set-pieces don’t have enough variety to sustain their jumbo size.
– Jordan Farley, Total Film
It may be a little too long.
– Sean Mulvihill, Mulviews
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
Yes, it’s ridiculous. Yes, it’s video game logic. Yes, it’s extra as hell.
– Therese Lacson, Collider
At times, John Wick: Chapter 4 feels like a video game come to life. (And I mean that as a compliment.) So many of Keanu Reeves’ fight sequences felt like boss battles.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
Wick’s Looney Tunes pratfalls stretch credulity, even in a world this heightened.
– Jordan Farley, Total Film
Reeves’ Wick transcends icon status.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
Keanu Reeves finds new ways to impress.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP.
– Eric Eisenberg, Cinema Blend
Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama are all scene stealers. Each has so much style, charisma, and talent on display to enrich the film as a whole.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins are amazing.
– Sean Mulvihill, Mulviews
Donnie Yen is an INCREDIBLE addition to the franchise. He’s a highlight of the film.
– Kirsten Acuna, Insider
Donnie Yen is definitely icing on the cake.
– John Nguyen, Nerd Reactor
I’m thinking long and hard about Rina Sawayama’s character and how she’s going to need her own sequel because she was my favorite!!
– Therese Lacson, Collider
I can’t wait to see it again.
– Vanessa Armstrong, Slashfilm
Yes, I will be watching again!
– Therese Lacson, Collider
John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters everywhere on March 24, 2023.
