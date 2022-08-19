House of the Dragon First Reviews: HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel Is 'Beautifully Crafted' and 'Compelling,' Critics Say

House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spinoff to land since HBO’s landmark series, inspired by George R.R. Martin’s epic book series, concluded in 2019. The prequel explores a bloody civil war that transpired within House Targaryen (aka the Dance of Dragons) centuries before Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and all that war-for-the-Iron Throne Westeros drama.

Starring in the big budget series are Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon/The Sea Snake, and Eve Best as his wife, Princess Rhaenya Velaryon.

Obviously, the anticipation is high for the spinoff. But does it deliver the goods? Here’s what critics are saying about season 1 of HBO’s House of the Dragon:

This is the unadulterated Game of Thrones of the early days. —Wenlei Ma, News.com.au

Even if House of the Dragon falls into an all too-familiar Game of Thrones pattern, that cannot take away from the first five episodes being beautifully crafted and compelling television. —Jamie Lovett, ComicBook.com

Sentimentality, a bunch of dragons and copious amounts of violence and sex only get you so far. The series still needs something more. —Joey Morona, Cleveland Plain Dealer

Though lacking the star power and production values of “Game of Thrones,” the new prequel series from HBO captures much of the magic and glory of George R.R. Martin’s Westerosian saga. —Christopher Lloyd, The Film Yap

Halfway through the second episode, instead of reminiscing about Starks and Lannisters, my focus became entirely fixed on the Targaryens. House of the Dragon may never be the next Game of Thrones… but it’s poised to at least step out of the giant shadow. —Daniel Van Boom, CNET

House of the Dragon has a lot to prove, and it makes an admirable attempt in its first few episodes. But for better and for worse, it has not escaped the shadow of its predecessor — at least, not yet. —John Nugent, Empire Magazine

The first three installments are particularly generic in their plotlines and turgid in pacing, with certain characters displaying an exasperating naivete considering the abrupt bloodshed they frequently witness firsthand. —Inkoo Kang, Washington Post

You thought “Game of Thrones” was poorly lit? “House of the Dragon” says: Hold my beer. Or ale. Or mead. Or whatever it is they’re drinking in King’s Landing.

—Nina Metz, Chicago Tribune

It might never dazzle or thrill or provoke thought or drive the cultural conversation the way Thrones did, but it does often entertain. —Judy Berman, TIME Magazine

The problem is not just that the dragons here feel less physically tangible than they did before or that they lack definitive personalities. It’s that House of the Dragon takes them for granted, just as it does our attention. —Roxana Hadadi, New York Magazine/Vulture

I’m eager to spend more time with Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon and the many new characters the writers devised for us in this return to well-known places. —Patricia Puentes, Ask

The first episode feels a little bit too much like “Game of Thrones,” relishing in sex and violence simply for the sake of it, but it finds its footing in episode 2 and starts feeling like something more. —Danielle Ryan, Slashfilm

76% House of the Dragon: Season 1 (2022) premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 on HBO.