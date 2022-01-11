Trophy Talk

Full List of SAG Award Nominations: Voters Go Gaga for House of Gucci

Succession and Ted Lasso lead television nominations.

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced this morning by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson live on Instagram. In-person awards events are still very much up in the air as the Critic’s Choice and several other shows have vacated dates due to the uptick in coronavirus cases, but by handing out awards in late February the SAG awards will likely stay the course to be the first in-person awards ceremony of the season ’22.

House of Gucci led all of SAG’s film nominations with Awards Leaderboard heavy The Power of the Dog scoring three, while Succession and Ted Lasso took the lead on the television side.  Read on for the full list of nominees.

TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett –  The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac –  Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton –  Dopesick
Ewan McGregor –  Halston
Evan Peters –  Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge –  The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo –  Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley –  Maid
Jean Smart –  Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet –  Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox –  Succession
Billy Crudup –  The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin –  Succession
Lee Jung-jae –  Squid Game
Jeremy Strong –  Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston –  The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon –  Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss –  The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook –  Succession
Reese Witherspoon –  The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas –  The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein –  Ted Lasso
Steve Martin –  Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short –  Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis –  Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning –  The Great
Sandra Oh –  The Chair
Jean Smart –  Hacks
Juno Temple –  Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham –  Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem –  Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch –  The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield –  tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith –  King Richard
Denzel Washington –  The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain –  The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman –  The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga –  House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson –  Respect
Nicole Kidman –  Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck –  The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper –  Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur –  CODA
Jared Leto –  House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe –  Belfast
Cate Blanchett –  Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose –  West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst –  The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga –  Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 27 on at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

