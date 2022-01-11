Full List of SAG Award Nominations: Voters Go Gaga for House of Gucci

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced this morning by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson live on Instagram. In-person awards events are still very much up in the air as the Critic’s Choice and several other shows have vacated dates due to the uptick in coronavirus cases, but by handing out awards in late February the SAG awards will likely stay the course to be the first in-person awards ceremony of the season ’22.

House of Gucci led all of SAG’s film nominations with Awards Leaderboard heavy The Power of the Dog scoring three, while Succession and Ted Lasso took the lead on the television side. Read on for the full list of nominees.

TELEVISION AWARDS Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game FILM AWARDS Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga – Passing Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Belfast CODA Don’t Look Up House of Gucci King Richard Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 27 on at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Thumbnail image by MGM Studios

