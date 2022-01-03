Free Movies Online: 200 Fresh Movies to Watch Online For Free

(Photo by ©Warner Bros. courtesy Everett Collection)

Sites like Crackle, IMDB, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube and now Peacock all have free movies online for you to stream. The only catch: You have to watch ads. On the plus side, while there are commercial interruptions, the movies are not edited for content like they are on broadcast channels. Which means you can still watch uncut movies and with fewer total interruptions than television airings.

And did we mention the movies were free?

Which movies should you watch, though, now that you know where to find them? Rotten Tomatoes did some digging and sorted through the free movie catalogs of Peacock, Vudu, Tubi, IMDB, YouTube, and Crackle to find the 200 best movies available to watch for free right now. These films, all Fresh on the Tomatometer, include Oscar winners, blockbusters, comedy classics, informative documentaries, and family favorites — all available to watch for free.

Check out our list of the Freshest movies to watch free online to find something new without paying rental or subscription fees.

Just added: Aliens, All Is Lost, American Psycho, Badasssss!, Before Midnight, Blood Diamond, Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’s Baby, The Brothers, Carlito’s Way, Cedar Rapids, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Chronicle, Cocaine Cowboys, Cold Pursuit, The Color Purple, The Departed, Despicable Me, Don’t Think Twice, Dumb and Dumber, Enemy of the State, The Exorcist, 50/50, Fight Club, (500) Days of Summer, The Fly, Girl with a Pearl Earring, God Bless America, Good Will Hunting, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Grumpy Old Men, I Love You Phillip Morris, Jarhead, Jeff, Who Lives At Home, Journey to the Center of the Earth, The Joy Luck Club, Joy Ride, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, The Karate Kid, Killer Joe, Last of the Mohicans, Lion, Little Stranger, Lost in Translation, Machete, Man from U,N.C.L.E., Man of Tai Chi, My Week with Marilyn, New Jack City, 127 Hours, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Ray, Road to Perdition, Schindler’s List, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Scream, Selma, Set It Off, Shanghai Knights, The Sixth Sense, Snowpiercer, Stronger, Terms of Endearment, Throw Momma From the Train, Tombstone, 21 Grams, Winter’s Bone, World’s Greatest Dad

Aliens (1986) 97% Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver. Where to Stream: Tubi

All Is Lost (2013) 94% Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford’s ability to hold the screen. Where to Stream: YouTube



Baadasssss! (2003) 91% Critics Consensus: An entertaining and intriguing tribute to a father from his son. Where to Stream: Crackle

Before Midnight (2013) 98% Critics Consensus: Building on the first two installments in Richard Linklater’s well-crafted Before trilogy, Before Midnight offers intelligent, powerfully acted perspectives on love, marriage, and long-term commitment. Where to Stream: IMDB



Blood Diamond (2006) 63% Critics Consensus: Blood Diamond overcomes poor storytelling with its biting commentary and fine performances. Where to Stream: Tubi



Boogie Nights (1997) 93% Critics Consensus: Grounded in strong characters, bold themes, and subtle storytelling, Boogie Nights is a groundbreaking film both for director P.T. Anderson and star Mark Wahlberg.

Where to Stream: Tubi



Bowfinger (1999) 81% Critics Consensus: A witty commentary on modern film-making, with enough jokes to keep it entertaining throughout. Where to Stream: Peacock



Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) 80% Critics Consensus: Though there was controversy over the choice of casting, Zellweger’s Bridget Jones is a sympathetic, likable, funny character, giving this romantic comedy a lot of charm. Where to Stream: IMDB, YouTube



Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) 78% Critics Consensus: Bridget Jones’s Baby might be late on arrival, but fans of the series should still find its third installment a bouncing bundle of joy. Where to Stream: IMDB



The Brothers (2001) 63% Critics Consensus: Often seen as a Waiting to Exhale with men, The Brothers is amiable. However, it feels superficial and somewhat of a retread. Where to Stream: Peacock



Carlito's Way (1993) 82% Critics Consensus: Carlito’s Way reunites De Palma and Pacino for a more wistful take on the crime epic, delivering a stylish thriller with a beating heart beneath its pyrotechnic performances and set pieces. Where to Stream: Tubi



Cedar Rapids (2011) 86% Critics Consensus: It’s as conventional as its Midwestern setting, but Cedar Rapids boasts a terrific cast and a script that deftly blends R-rated raunch and endearing sweetness. Where to Stream: Tubi

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) 67% Critics Consensus: While Christmas Vacation may not be the most disciplined comedy, it’s got enough laughs and good cheer to make for a solid seasonal treat. Where to Stream: Tubi



Chronicle (2012) 85% Critics Consensus: Chronicle transcends its found-footage gimmick with a smart script, fast-paced direction, and engaging performances from the young cast. Where to Stream: Tubi



- - Critics Consensus: As frenetic, thrilling, and lacking in subtletly as its drug of focus…and just as likely to prompt some hard questions after it’s gone. Where to Stream: Crackle

Cold Pursuit (2019) 68% Critics Consensus: Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller — along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake. Where to Stream: IMDB



The Color Purple (1985) 81% Critics Consensus: It might have been better served by a filmmaker with a deeper connection to the source material, but The Color Purple remains a worthy, well-acted adaptation of Alice Walker’s classic novel. Where to Stream: Tubi



Despicable Me (2010) 81% Critics Consensus: Borrowing heavily (and intelligently) from Pixar and Looney Tunes, Despicable Me is a surprisingly thoughtful, family-friendly treat with a few surprises of its own. Where to Stream: IMDB



Don't Think Twice (2016) 98% Critics Consensus: Don’t Think Twice offers a bittersweet look at the comedian’s life that’s as genuinely moving as it is laugh-out-loud funny — and a brilliant calling card for writer-director Mike Birbiglia. Where to Stream: Peacock



Enemy of the State (1998) 72% Critics Consensus: An entertaining, topical thriller that finds director Tony Scott on solid form and Will Smith confirming his action headliner status. Where to Stream: Tubi



The Exorcist (1973) 83% Critics Consensus: The Exorcist rides its supernatural theme to magical effect, with remarkable special effects and an eerie atmosphere, resulting in one of the scariest films of all time. Where to Stream: Tubi



50/50 (2011) 93% Critics Consensus: A good-hearted film about a difficult topic, 50/50 maneuvers between jokes and drama with surprising finesse. Where to Stream: Peacock



Fight Club (1999) 79% Critics Consensus: Solid acting, amazing direction, and elaborate production design make Fight Club a wild ride. Where to Stream: IMDB



(500) Days of Summer (2009) 85% Critics Consensus: A clever, offbeat romantic comedy, 500 Days of Summer is refreshingly honest and utterly charming. Where to Stream: IMDB



The Fly (1986) 93% Critics Consensus: David Cronenberg combines his trademark affinity for gore and horror with strongly developed characters, making The Fly a surprisingly affecting tragedy. Where to Stream: Tubi



Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 73% Critics Consensus: Visually arresting, but the story could be told with a bit more energy. Where to Stream: Vudu



God Bless America (2011) 66% Critics Consensus: A darkly comic polemic on modern culture, God Bless America is uneven and somewhat this but the ideas behind this revenge fulfillment journey has primal appeal. Where to Stream: Vudu



Good Will Hunting (1997) 98% Critics Consensus: It follows a predictable narrative arc, but Good Will Hunting adds enough quirks to the journey — and is loaded with enough powerful performances — that it remains an entertaining, emotionally rich drama. Where to Stream: Peacock



The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) 92% Critics Consensus: Typically stylish but deceptively thoughtful, The Grand Budapest Hotel finds Wes Anderson once again using ornate visual environments to explore deeply emotional ideas. Where to Stream: IMDB



Grumpy Old Men (1993) 63% Critics Consensus: Grumpy Old Men‘s stars are better than the material they’re given — but their comedic chemistry is so strong that whenever they share the screen, it hardly matters. Where to Stream: Tubi



I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 71% Critics Consensus: This fact-based romantic comedy has its flaws, but they’re mostly overcome by its consistently sweet, funny tone and one of the best performances of Jim Carrey’s career. Where to Stream: Tubi



Jarhead (2005) 61% Critics Consensus: This first person account of the first Gulf War scores with its performances and cinematography but lacks an emotional thrust. Where to Stream: Tubi



Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011) 77% Critics Consensus: Sweet, funny, and flawed, Jeff, Who Lives at Home finds the Duplass brothers moving into the mainstream with their signature quirky charm intact. Where to Stream: IMDB



Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) 61% Critics Consensus: Modern visuals and an old fashioned storyline make this family adventure/comedy a fast-paced, kitschy ride. Where to Stream: Peacock



The Joy Luck Club (1993) 86% Critics Consensus: The Joy Luck Club traces the generational divide, unearthing universal truths while exploring lives through the lens of a specific cultural experience. Where to Stream: IMDB



Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) 65% Critics Consensus: As a tour documentary, it’s rather uninspired — but as a 3D glimpse of a building pop culture phenomenon, Never Say Never is undeniably entertaining. Where to Stream: YouTube



The Karate Kid (1984) 89% Critics Consensus: Utterly predictable and wholly of its time, but warm, sincere, and difficult to resist, due in large part to Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio’s relaxed chemistry. Where to Stream: Peacock



Killer Joe (2011) 80% Critics Consensus: Violent, darkly comic, and full of strong performances, Killer Joe proves William Friedkin hasn’t lost his touch, even if the plot may be too lurid for some. Where to Stream: Tubi



The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 93% Critics Consensus: The Last of the Mohicans is a breathless romantic adventure that plays loose with history — and comes out with a richer action movie for it. Where to Stream: Tubi



Lion (2016) 84% Critics Consensus: Lion‘s undeniably uplifting story and talented cast make it a moving journey that transcends the typical cliches of its genre. Where to Stream: Vudu



The Little Stranger (2018) 65% Critics Consensus: The Little Stranger‘s reliance on atmosphere may satisfy audiences in the mood for sophisticated horror fare — while frustrating those seeking more visceral thrills. Where to Stream: Peacock



Lost in Translation (2003) 95% Critics Consensus: Effectively balancing humor and subtle pathos, Sofia Coppola crafts a moving, melancholy story that serves as a showcase for both Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. Where to Stream: Peacock



Machete (2010) 72% Critics Consensus: Machete is messy, violent, shallow, and tasteless — and that’s precisely the point of one of the summer’s most cartoonishly enjoyable films. Where to Stream: Tubi



The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) 68% Critics Consensus: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance Where to Stream: IMDB



Man of Tai Chi (2013) 71% Critics Consensus: It may not be groundbreaking, but Man of Tai Chi represents an agreeably old-fashioned picture for martial arts fans — and a solid debut for first-time director Keanu Reeves. Where to Stream: Vudu



My Week With Marilyn (2011) 83% Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams shines in My Week with Marilyn, capturing the magnetism and vulnerability of Marilyn Monroe. Where to Stream: Vudu



New Jack City (1991) 77% Critics Consensus: Stylishly directed by Mario Van Peebles, New Jack City offsets its melodramatic streak with electrifying action and a cavalcade of effective performances. Where to Stream: Tubi



127 Hours (2010) 93% Critics Consensus: As gut-wrenching as it is inspirational, 127 Hours unites one of Danny Boyle’s most beautifully exuberant directorial efforts with a terrific performance from James Franco. Where to Stream: Tubi



Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 87% Critics Consensus: Professor Marston & The Wonder Women winds a lasso of cinematic truth around a fascinating fact-based tale with strong performances from its three stars. Where to Stream: Vudu

Ray (2004) 79% Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician’s achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx’s stunning performance as Ray Charles. Where to Stream: Peacock



Road to Perdition (2002) 81% Critics Consensus: Somber, stately, and beautifully mounted, Sam Mendes’ Road to Perdition is a well-crafted mob movie that explores the ties between fathers and sons. Where to Stream: IMDB



Schindler's List (1993) 98% Critics Consensus: Schindler’s List blends the abject horror of the Holocaust with Steven Spielberg’s signature tender humanism to create the director’s dramatic masterpiece. Where to Stream: Tubi

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) 82% Critics Consensus: Its script may not be as dazzling as its eye-popping visuals, but Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is fast, funny, and inventive. Where to Stream: Peacock



Scream (1996) 79% Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven’s subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it’s a little too cheeky for some.

Where to Stream: Peacock



Selma (2014) 99% Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. — but doesn’t ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied. Where to Stream: Peacock



Set It Off (1996) 70% Critics Consensus: It may not boast an original plot, but Set It Off is a satisfying, socially conscious heist film thanks largely to fine performances from its leads. Where to Stream: Tubi



Shanghai Knights (2003) 66% Critics Consensus: A silly, anachronistic mess, but the pairing of Chan and Wilson makes the movie fun. Where to Stream: IMDB



The Sixth Sense (1999) 86% Critics Consensus: M Night Shayamalan’s The Sixth Sense is a twisty ghost story with all the style of a classical Hollywood picture, but all the chills of a modern horror flick. Where to Stream: Tubi



Snowpiercer (2013) 94% Critics Consensus: Snowpiercer offers an audaciously ambitious action spectacular for filmgoers numb to effects-driven blockbusters. Where to Stream: Peacock



Stronger (2017) 90% Critics Consensus: Stronger rises on the power of its well-chosen ensemble to offer an emotionally resonant fact-based story that transcends inspirational drama clichés. Where to Stream: Vudu



Terms of Endearment (1983) 78% Critics Consensus: A classic tearjerker, Terms of Endearment isn’t shy about reaching for the heartstrings — but is so well-acted and smartly scripted that it’s almost impossible to resist. Where to Stream: YouTube



Throw Momma From the Train (1987) 63% Critics Consensus: ​Danny DeVito’s direction is too broad to offer the kind of nastiness that would have made Throw Momma from the Train truly special, but DeVito’s on-screen chemistry with co-star Billy Crystal makes this a smoothly entertaining comedy. Where to Stream: YouTube



Tombstone (1993) 74% Critics Consensus: If you’re seeking a stylish modern western with a solid story and a well-chosen ensemble cast, Tombstone is your huckleberry. Where to Stream: IMDB



21 Grams (2003) 80% Critics Consensus: Alejandro González Iñárritu deftly weaves an uncommonly structured narrative with panache in 21 Grams, a stylish, haunting drama full of fine performances. Where to Stream: Tubi



Winter's Bone (2010) 94% Critics Consensus: Bleak, haunting, and yet still somehow hopeful, Winter’s Bone is writer-director Debra Granik’s best work yet — and it boasts an incredible, starmaking performance from Jennifer Lawrence. Where to Stream: Peacock



World's Greatest Dad (2009) 88% Critics Consensus: World’s Greatest Dad is a risky, deadpan, dark comedy that effectively explores the nature of posthumous cults of celebrity. Where to Stream: Vudu



A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 98% Critics Consensus: With Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo as his template, Sergio Leone’s A Fistful of Dollars helped define a new era for the Western and usher in its most iconic star, Clint Eastwood. Where to Stream: YouTube



The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 97% Critics Consensus: Arguably the greatest of the spaghetti westerns, this epic features a compelling story, memorable performances, breathtaking landscapes, and a haunting score. Where to Stream: YouTube



The Last Seduction (1994) 94% Critics Consensus: Like Body Heat, The Last Seduction updates film noir techniques for a modern era, imbuing this erotic film with ’90s snark. Where to Stream: Vudu



King of New York (1990) 71% Critics Consensus: King of New York covers familiar narrative ground with impressive style — and leaves plenty of room for its talented cast to deliver gripping performances. Where to Stream: Vudu



Miss Potter (2006) 68% Critics Consensus: A charming biopic that maintains its sweetness even in sadder moments. Where to Stream: Vudu, YouTube



The Queen of Versailles (2012) 95% Critics Consensus: The Queen of Versailles is a timely, engaging, and richly drawn portrait of the American Dream improbably composed of equal parts compassion and schadenfreude Where to Stream: YouTube



Scream 2 (1997) 81% Critics Consensus: As with the first film, Scream 2 is a gleeful takedown of scary movie conventions that manages to poke fun at terrible horror sequels without falling victim to the same fate. Where to Stream: Peacock



Searching (2018) 92% Critics Consensus: Searching‘s timely premise and original execution are further bolstered by well-rounded characters brought to life by a talented cast. Where to Stream: Tubi



Stir of Echoes (1999) 68% Critics Consensus: Kevin Bacon’s acting is so genuine that it’s creepy and director David Keopp knows how to create true suspense. Where to Stream: Vudu



The Trust (2016) 63% Critics Consensus: The Trust may not be an all-time heist classic, but its solidly workmanlike plot — and the chemistry between Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood — should satisfy genre enthusiasts. Where to Stream: Vudu



The Villainess (2017) 85% Critics Consensus: The Villainess offers enough pure kinetic thrills to satisfy genre enthusiasts — and carve out a bloody niche for itself in modern Korean action cinema Where to Stream: Tubi, Vudu



Day of the Dead (1985) 83% Critics Consensus: Day of the Dead may arguably be the least haunting entry in George A. Romero’s undead trilogy, but it will give audiences’ plenty to chew on with its shocking gore and scathing view of society. Where to Stream: Crackle



Die Hard 2 (1990) 69% Critics Consensus: It lacks the fresh thrills of its predecessor, but Die Hard 2 still works as an over-the-top — and reasonably taut — big-budget sequel, with plenty of set pieces to paper over the plot deficiencies. Where to Stream: Tubi



Drive (2011) 93% Critics Consensus: With its hyper-stylized blend of violence, music, and striking imagery, Drive represents a fully realized vision of arthouse action. Where to Stream: IMDB, Tubi

48 HRS. (1982) 93% Critics Consensus: Marking an auspicious feature film debut for Eddie Murphy, 48 Hrs. is a briskly paced action comedy that succeeds largely due to the outstanding chemistry between its two leads. Where to Stream: IMDB

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) 90% Critics Consensus: A well-calibrated blend of manic comedy and poignant drama, Good Morning, Vietnam offers a captivating look at a wide range of Robin Williams’ cinematic gifts. Where to Stream: IMDB



Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 86% Critics Consensus: Guillermo del Toro crafts a stellar comic book sequel, boasting visuals that are as imaginative as the characters are endearing. Where to Stream: Peacock



Jeffrey (1995) 68% Critics Consensus: Jeffrey offends as readily as it amuses, but an outstanding performance from Patrick Stewart keeps it from going completely off the rails. Where to Stream: Vudu



Meatballs (1979) 72% Critics Consensus: Meatballs is a summer camp comedy with few surprises, but Bill Murray’s riffing adds a spark that sets it apart from numerous subpar entries in a frequently uninspired genre. Where to Stream: YouTube



William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet (1996) 73% Critics Consensus: Baz Luhrmann’s visual aesthetic is as divisive as it is fresh and inventive Where to Stream: YouTube



Sixteen Candles (1984) 84% Critics Consensus: Significantly more mature than the teen raunch comedies that defined the era, Sixteen Candles is shot with compassion and clear respect for its characters and their hang-ups. Where to Stream: IMDB



The Aristocrats (2005) 79% Critics Consensus: Can a joke stand up to repeated tellings? Hilarious and revealing of the way comedy works, The Aristocrats demonstrates that it’s possible. Where to Stream: Crackle

A Boy and His Dog (1975) 76% Critics Consensus: An offbeat, eccentric black comedy, A Boy and His Dog features strong dialogue and an oddball vision of the future. Where to Stream: Crackle

Carol (2015) 94% Critics Consensus: Shaped by Todd Haynes’ deft direction and powered by a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol lives up to its groundbreaking source material. Where to Stream: Tubi

Compliance (2012) 89% Critics Consensus: Anchored by smart, sensitive direction and strong performances, Compliance is a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller that’s equal parts gripping and disturbing. Where to Stream: Vudu

The Decline of Western Civilization (1981) 100% Critics Consensus: The Decline of Western Civilization takes a frank, often funny look at the punk culture of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Where to Stream: Crackle

Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Where to Stream: Crackle

Ichi the Killer (2001) 65% Critics Consensus: Ichi The Killer is a thoroughly shocking gorefest that will surely entertain those with strong stomachs and a penchant for brutal violence. Where to Stream: Vudu

Mr. Nobody (2009) 68% Critics Consensus: Mr. Nobody‘s narrative tangles may bedevil as much as they entertain, but its big ambitions and absorbing visuals make for an intriguing addition to director Jaco Van Dormael’s filmography. Where to Stream: Vudu

On Golden Pond (1981) 93% Critics Consensus: Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn are a wondrous duo in On Golden Pond, a wistful drama that movingly explores the twilight years of a loving marriage. Where to Stream: Crackle

About a Boy (2002) 93% Critics Consensus: About a Boy benefits tremendously from Hugh Grant’s layered performance, as well as a funny, moving story that tugs at the heartstrings without tilting into treacle. Where to Stream: Tubi

Beyond the Lights (2014) 83% Critics Consensus: Thanks to smart direction and a powerhouse performance from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Beyond the Lights transcends its formulaic storyline to deliver thoroughly entertaining drama. Where to Stream: YouTube

The Big Lebowski (1998) 83% Critics Consensus: Typically stunning visuals and sharp dialogue from the Coen Brothers, brought to life with strong performances from Goodman and Bridges. Where to Stream: Tubi

Croupier (1998) 95% Critics Consensus: The writer slumming for human truths and real experience is a common enough story, but this cool-headed and slick thriller provides a gut-churningly compelling backdrop to a look at our darker sides. Where to Stream: Vudu

District B13 (2004) 80% Critics Consensus: A nonstop thrill ride, District B13‘s dizzying action sequences more than make up for any expository flaws. Where to Stream: Vudu

District 13: Ultimatum (2009) 75% Critics Consensus: District 13 bites off more than it can chew with its political subtext and questionable script, but the many action sequences are never less than entertaining. Where to Stream: Vudu

Jesus Camp (2006) 87% Critics Consensus: Evangelical indoctrination is given an unflinching, even-handed look in this utterly worthwhile documentary. Where to Stream: Vudu

Romper Stomper (1992) 79% Critics Consensus: Relentlessly grim and gripping, Romper Stomper is a disquietingly authentic glimpse into the inner dynamics of a hate group, featuring an electric performance by Russell Crowe. Where to Stream: Vudu

The Wave (2015) 83% Critics Consensus: Well-acted and blessed with a refreshingly humanistic focus, The Wave is a disaster film that makes uncommonly smart use of disaster film clichés. Where to Stream: Tubi, Vudu

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) 80% Critics Consensus: An admirable yet incomplete effort to cover a sprawling subject, Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger will leave viewers wanting more — in good ways as well as bad. Where to Stream: Vudu, YouTube

The Descent (2005) 86% Critics Consensus: Deft direction and strong performances from its all-female cast guide The Descent, a riveting, claustrophobic horror film. Where to Stream: Peacock

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 99% Critics Consensus: Boasting dazzling animation, a script with surprising dramatic depth, and thrilling 3-D sequences, How to Train Your Dragon soars. Where to Stream: Peacock

Of Mice and Men (1992) 97% Critics Consensus: Of Mice and Men honors its classic source material with a well-acted adaptation that stays powerfully focused on the story’s timeless themes. Where to Stream: YouTube

Resurrecting the Champ (2007) 60% Critics Consensus: While sluggish in spots, Resurrecting the Champ is a sports/newsroom drama elevated by high-caliber performances by Samuel Jackson, Josh Hartnet, and Alan Alda. Where to Stream: Crackle

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) 98% Critics Consensus: Director Lewis Milestone’s brilliant anti-war polemic, headlined by an unforgettable performance from Lew Ayres, lays bare the tragic foolishness at the heart of war. Where to Stream: Crackle, YouTube



Experimenter (2015) 85% Critics Consensus: Led by a gripping performance from Peter Sarsgaard, Experimenter uses a fact-based story to pose thought-provoking questions about human nature. Where to Stream: Crackle, Vudu



The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2009) 85% Critics Consensus: Its graphic violence and sprawling length will prove too much for some viewers to take, but Noomi Rapace’s gripping performance makes The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo an unforgettable viewing experience. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi



The Girl Who Played With Fire (2009) 69% Critics Consensus: Noomi Rapace and Michael Nyqvist remain extraordinarily well-suited to their roles, but the second installment in Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Trilogy doesn’t pack quite as much punch as the first. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi



The Host (2006) 93% Critics Consensus: As populace pleasing as it is intellectually satisfying, The Host combines scares, laughs, and satire into a riveting, monster movie. Where to Stream: Vudu



The Innkeepers (2011) 79% Critics Consensus: It doesn’t break any rules of the genre, but The Innkeepers serves as additional proof that Ti West is a young director that discriminating horror fans can trust. Where to Stream: Vudu



Wind River (2017) 87% Critics Consensus: Wind River lures viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title. Where to Stream: Tubi

Battleship Potemkin (1925) 100% Critics Consensus: A technical masterpiece, Battleship Potemkin is Soviet cinema at its finest, and its montage editing techniques remain influential to this day. Where to Stream: Vudu

Stop Making Sense (1984) 100% Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit. Where to Stream: Tubi

Starred Up (2013) 99% Critics Consensus: Smart, hard-hitting, and queasily realistic, Starred Up is an instant classic of U.K. prison cinema. Where to Stream: Peacock, Tubi, Vudu

His Girl Friday (1940) 99% Critics Consensus: Anchored by stellar performances from Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, His Girl Friday is possibly the definitive screwball romantic comedy. Where to Stream: Vudu

Time Is Illmatic (2014) 98% Critics Consensus: Comprehensive yet brisk, Nas: Time Is Illmatic offers an absorbing look at a hip-hop classic and the life of the artist who made it. Where to Stream: Tubi

Short Term 12 (2013) 98% Critics Consensus: Short Term 12 is an emphatic, revealing drama that pulls audiences into the perspective of neglected youths. Where to Stream: Vudu, Tubi

Being Evel (2015) 98% Critics Consensus: Insightful and swiftly paced, Being Evel is an entertaining, well-crafted overview of an unforgettable character. Where to Stream: Tubi

Night of the Living Dead (1968) 96% Critics Consensus: George A. Romero’s debut set the template for the zombie film, and features tight editing, realistic gore, and a sly political undercurrent. Where to Stream: Vudu, Tubi

Blood on Her Name (2019) 96% Critics Consensus: A satisfyingly dark noir elevated by stellar acting and a sharp screenplay, Blood on Her Name thrills in the moment and lingers in the memory. Where to Stream: Tubi

Citizenfour (2014) 96% Critics Consensus: Part real-life thriller, part sobering examination of 21st century civil liberties, Citizenfour transcends ideology to offer riveting, must-see cinema. Where to Stream: Tubi

For Ahkeem (2017) 96% Critics Consensus: For Ahkeem uses one young woman’s stirring story to offer a sobering reflection of the lives of many in modern America. Where to Stream: Tubi

Good Hair (2009) 95% Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair. Where to Stream: Peacock

Housebound (2014) 95% Critics Consensus: Alternately hilarious, gross, and simply diverting, Housebound is the rare horror-comedy that delivers on both fronts. Where to Stream: Tubi

The Love Witch (2016) 95% Critics Consensus: The Love Witch offers an absorbing visual homage to a bygone era, arranged subtly in service of a thought-provoking meditation on the battle of the sexes. Where to Stream: Vudu

Train to Busan (2016) 94% Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique – and purely entertaining – take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008) 94% Critics Consensus: Dear Zachary is a both a touching tribute to a fallen friend and a heart-wrenching account of justice gone astray, skillfully put to film with no emotion spared. Where to Stream: Tubi

Drug War (2012) 94% Critics Consensus: A taut, solidly constructed action thriller with uncommon intelligence, Drug War delivers exhilarating set pieces without skimping on sophisticated filmmaking. Where to Stream: YouTube

Dogtooth (2009) 93% Critics Consensus: It’ll be too disturbing — and meandering — for some, but Dogtooth is as disturbing and startlingly original as modern filmmaking gets. Where to Stream: Tubi

Heathers (1989) 93% Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie — changing the game for teen comedies to follow. Where to Stream: Tubi

Re-Animator (1985) 94% Critics Consensus: Perfectly mixing humor and horror, the only thing more effective than Re-Animator‘s gory scares are its dry, deadpan jokes. Where to Stream: Tubi

Suspiria (1977) 93% Critics Consensus: The blood pours freely in Argento’s classic Suspiria, a giallo horror as grandiose and glossy as it is gory. Where to Stream: Tubi

Holy Motors (2012) 92% Critics Consensus: Mesmerizingly strange and willfully perverse, Holy Motors offers an unforgettable visual feast alongside a spellbinding — albeit unapologetically challenging — narrative. Where to Stream: Tubi

Mystery Road (2013) 92% Critics Consensus: Mystery Road evokes classic Westerns while using its Australian outback setting to delve into a surprisingly layered — and powerfully impactful — array of social issues. Where to Stream: YouTube, Vudu



Super Size Me (2004) 92% Critics Consensus: Entertaining doc about the adverse effects of eating fast food. Where to Stream: Crackle, Vudu

Faults (2014) 91% Critics Consensus: Faults explores the cult dynamic to fascinating effect, bolstered by an outstanding cast and sharp work from writer-director Riley Stearns. Where to Stream: Crackle, Vudu, Tubi

Panic (2000) 91% Critics Consensus: This quirky little film about a gangster in therapy feels fresh and well-crafted. Where to Stream: Tubi

Transsiberian (2008) 91% Critics Consensus: Traditional in form yet effective in execution, this taut thriller updates the “danger on a train” scenario with atmospheric sense. Where to Stream: Vudu

Turbo Kid (2015) 91% Critics Consensus: A nostalgic ode to kids’ movies of yesteryear, Turbo Kid eyes the past through an entertaining — albeit surprisingly gory — postmodern lens. Where to Stream: Tubi, Vudu

Ginger Snaps (2000) 90% Critics Consensus: The strong female cast and biting satire of teenage life makes Ginger Snaps far more memorable than your average werewolf movie — or teen flick. Where to Stream: Vudu, Tubi

Little Fish (2005) 90% Critics Consensus: Fueled by powerful work from a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett, Little Fish is a hard-hitting story worth watching — and a major step forward for director Rowan Woods. Where to Stream: Vudu

The Messenger (2009) 90% Critics Consensus: A dark but timely subject is handled deftly by writer/directer Owen Moverman and superbly acted by Woody Harrleson and Ben Foster. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010) 90% Critics Consensus: Rare Exports is an unexpectedly delightful crossbreed of deadpan comedy and Christmas horror. Where to Stream: Crackle

Better Watch Out (2016) 89% Critics Consensus: Carried by its charismatic young cast, Better Watch Out is an adorably sinister holiday horror film. Where to Stream: Tubi

Dial M for Murder (1954) 89% Critics Consensus: Dial M for Murder may be slightly off-peak Hitchcock, but by any other standard, it’s a sophisticated, chillingly sinister thriller — and one that boasts an unforgettable performance from Grace Kelly to boot. Where to Stream: Tubi

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 89% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a smart script and documentary-style camerawork, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre achieves start-to-finish suspense, making it a classic in low-budget exploitation cinema. Where to Stream: Tubi

Battle Royale (2000) 88% Critics Consensus: Battle Royale is a controversial and violent parable of adolescence, heightening teenage melodrama with life-or-death stakes. Where to Stream: Tubi

Bernie (2011) 88% Critics Consensus: Richard Linklater’s Bernie is a gently told and unexpectedly amusing true-crime comedy that benefits from an impressive performance by Jack Black. Where to Stream: Vudu, Tubi, Crackle

Coherence (2013) 88% Critics Consensus: A case study in less-is-more filmmaking, Coherence serves as a compelling low-budget calling card for debuting writer-director James Ward Byrkit. Where to Stream: Crackle

Roger Dodger (2002) 88% Critics Consensus: The movie could have benefited from a more experienced director, but a great cast and script overcome any first time jitters the director may have had. Where to Stream: Tubi

Boy (2010) 88% Critics Consensus: Boy possesses the offbeat charm associated with New Zealand film but is also fully capable of drawing the viewer in emotionally. Where to Stream: Vudu

What Maisie Knew (2012) 87% Critics Consensus: It’s undeniably difficult to watch at times, but What Maisie Knew ultimately rises on the strength of its solidly sourced script, powerful performances, and empathetic direction. Where to Stream: Vudu

Blue Valentine (2010) 86% Critics Consensus: This emotionally gripping examination of a marriage on the rocks isn’t always easy to watch, but Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling give performances of unusual depth and power. Where to Stream: IMDB, Tubi

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) 86% Critics Consensus: Befitting its unorthodox origins, this Bad Lieutenant benefits from Werner Herzog’s typically fearless direction and a delightfully unhinged Nicolas Cage in the title role. Where to Stream: Tubi, Vudu

Donnie Darko (2001) 87% Critics Consensus: Richard Kelly’s debut feature Donnie Darko is a daring, original vision, packed with jarring ideas and intelligence and featuring a remarkable performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled title character. Where to Stream: Tubi

My Friend Dahmer (2017) 86% Critics Consensus: My Friend Dahmer opens a window into the making of a serial killer whose conclusions are as empathetic as they are deeply troubling. Where to Stream: Tubi

Paris, je t'aime (2006) 86% Critics Consensus: Paris Je T’aime is uneven, but there are more than enough delightful moments in this omnibus tribute to the City of Lights to tip the scale in its favor. Where to Stream: Crackle

We Are What We Are (2013) 86% Critics Consensus: A compelling story cleverly told, We Are What We Are quenches horror buffs’ thirst for gore while serving up serious-minded filmmaking and solid acting. Where to Stream: Vudu

Goodnight Mommy (2014) 85% Critics Consensus: Dark, violent, and drenched in dread, Goodnight Mommy is perfect for extreme horror enthusiasts — or filmgoers who prefer to watch between splayed fingers Where to Stream: Tubi

The Proposition (2005) 85% Critics Consensus: Brutal, unflinching, and violent, but thought-provoking and with excellent performances, this Australian western is the one of the best examples of the genre to come along in recent times. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi

Spring (2014) 85% Critics Consensus: Rich in atmosphere and intelligence, Spring is a singular horror film with a sneaky, lingering impact. Where to Stream: Tubi

Wendy and Lucy (2008) 85% Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams gives a heartbreaking performance in Wendy and Lucy, a timely portrait of loneliness and struggle. Where to Stream: Tubi

I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story (2014) 84% Critics Consensus: Every bit as good-natured as longtime fans might hope, I Am Big Bird: The Carroll Spinney Story offers heartwarming behind-the-scenes perspective on a cultural icon. Where to Stream: Tubi

Nancy (2018) 86% Critics Consensus: Nancy is an uncomfortable watch, but worth the effort thanks to Andrea Riseborough’s central performance — and writer-director Christina Choe’s powerful empathy for her character’s dangerously misguided choices. Where to Stream: Vudu

Get the Gringo (2012) 82% Critics Consensus: Energetic and hard-hitting, Get the Gringo plays squarely to its lead actor’s strengths as a skilled portrayer of men put through physical and emotional hell. Where to Stream: Vudu

Listen Up Philip (2014) 81% Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is uncompromising, Listen Up Philip finds writer-director Alex Ross Perry taking a creative step forward while hearkening back to classic neurotic comedies of ’70s cinema. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi

Nothing but the Truth (2008) 82% Critics Consensus: A well-crafted political thriller, Nothing But the Truth features a strong cast that helps the real-life drama make an effortless transition to the big screen. Where to Stream: Vudu

Serenity (2005) 82% Critics Consensus: Snappy dialogue and goofy characters make this Wild Wild West soap opera in space fun and adventurous. Where to Stream: Peacock

Memory: The Origins of Alien (2019) 81% Critics Consensus: Memory – The Origins of Alien offers an entertaining inside look at the making of a classic — and compellingly analyzes its creation in the context of its era. Where to Stream: Crackle

Monster (2003) 81% Critics Consensus: Charlize Theron gives a searing, deglamorized performance as real life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, an intense, disquieting portrait of a profoundly damaged soul. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi, Vudu

GBF (2013) 80% Critics Consensus: G.B.F. explores high school relationship dynamics and teen stereotypes with a refreshingly humorous touch – and surprisingly subtle smarts. Where to Stream: Tubi

The Robber (2010) 79% Critics Consensus: The Robber draws on real-life events for a complex character-driven drama that draws viewers in even as it avoids hitting traditional thriller beats. Where to Stream: Vudu

Trust (2010) 79% Critics Consensus: Director David Schwimmer gets some gut-wrenching performances out of his actors but he still lacks the chops to fully ratchet up story tension. Where to Stream: Tubi

Sleepaway Camp (1983) 78% Critics Consensus: Sleepaway Camp is a standard teen slasher elevated by occasional moments of John Waters-esque weirdness and a twisted ending. Where to Stream: Tubi

Zero Charisma (2013) 77% Critics Consensus: Zero Charisma takes a refreshingly empathetic — and often quite funny — look at characters historically marginalized as one-dimensional archetypes. Where to Stream: Crackle

Little Pink House (2017) 80% Critics Consensus: Little Pink House rises up on the foundation of Catherine Keener’s strong central performance, even if its fact-based story never quite fills in the framework. Where to Stream: Vudu

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) 75% Critics Consensus: We Need to Talk About Kevin is a masterful blend of drama and horror, with fantastic performances across the board (Tilda Swinton especially, delivering one of her very best). Where to Stream: Crackle

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006) 75% Critics Consensus: A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints is a lively, powerful coming-of-age tale with winning performances and sharp direction from first-timer Dito Montiel. Where to Stream: Crackle

Hello I Must Be Going (2012) 75% Critics Consensus: Hello I Must Be Going offers an offbeat twist to the romance genre, a solid character study for fans of grown-up drama, and a career-making breakout vehicle for Melanie Lynskey. Where to Stream: Crackle

Phantasm (1979) 74% Critics Consensus: Phantasm: Remastered adds visual clarity to the first installment in one of horror’s most enduring — and endearingly idiosyncratic — franchises. Where to Stream: Crackle

Rampart (2011) 74% Critics Consensus: Rampart sends viewers plummeting into a nihilistic hell of its protagonist’s creation, yet Woody Harrelson’s performance in the central role is too magnetic to dismiss. Where to Stream: Tubi, Vudu

Tortilla Soup (2001) 74% Critics Consensus: An English remake of Ang Lee’s Eat Drink Man Woman, Tortilla Soup is as charming and flavorful as the dishes it features. Where to Stream: Vudu

The Way Back (2010) 74% Critics Consensus: It isn’t as emotionally involving as it should be, but this Peter Weir epic offers sweeping ambition and strong performances to go with its grand visual spectacle. Where to Stream: Tubi

Bellflower (2011) 73% Critics Consensus: This fevered, stylish vision of the end of the world stitches multiple genres together and marks writer/director/star Evan Glodell as a true talent to watch. Where to Stream: Crackle

The Illusionist (2006) 73% Critics Consensus: The Illusionist is an engrossing, well-crafted story of mystery, magic and intrigue that is certain to enchant, if not hypnotize, audiences. Where to Stream: Crackle, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube

What We Did on Our Holiday (2014) 73% Critics Consensus: Witty and well-cast, What We Did on Our Holiday injects unlikely laughs into a story dealing with dark, difficult themes. Where to Stream: Tubi

Wish You Were Here (2012) 72% Critics Consensus: Smart, slick, and thrilling, Wish You Were Here benefits from a compelling mystery at the center of its tightly wound plot, as well as strong performances from a cast that includes Joel Edgerton. Where to Stream: Vudu

The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) 70% Critics Consensus: Reverential and offbeat, the road trip film Private lives of Pippa Lee takes emotional detours and is elevated by great performances, particularly that of Robin Wright-Penn. Where to Stream: Crackle



Highlander (1986) 70% Critics Consensus: People hate Highlander because it’s cheesy, bombastic, and absurd. And people love it for the same reasons. Where to Stream: Tubi, Vudu

Wuthering Heights (2011) 68% Critics Consensus: Director Andrea Arnold’s gritty, naturalistic re-imagining of the Emily Bronte classic stays true to the book’s spirit while utilizing an unconventional approach to explore the romantic yearning at the heart of the story. Where to Stream: Crackle

Afternoon Delight (2013) 66% Critics Consensus: Afternoon Delight‘s uncertain tone is entertainingly offset by smart dialogue and standout starring work from Kathryn Hahn. Where to Stream: Vudu

The Merry Gentleman (2009) 65% Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton’s directorial debut, The Merry Gentleman, is a slow character study aided greatly by the performances of Keaton and Kelly MacDonald. Where to Stream: Vudu

Find Me Guilty (2006) 62% Critics Consensus: Find Me Guilty‘s excessive length and heavy-handed narrative keep it from reaching its full potential, but Vin Diesel’s performance is well worth watching. Where to Stream: Crackle

