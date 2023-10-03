The Ultimate TV Fang-Off: Vote for the Best Vampire

When it comes to vampires on TV and streaming shows, viewers have a wide variety of heroes and antiheroes to choose from. And all of them suck! In the best way, of course. But which TV vampire is the most formidable?

Rotten Tomatoes is putting them to the test: When vampires go fang-to-fang, which of them comes out on top?

In our bracket of 32 vampires, you’ll have to choose which vamp has the strength, the wiles, and the stomach to put their opposition down. That redemption arc that was so important to keep a series from drying up? Not so helpful now, is it? As we’ve learned in countless supernatural shows, a sensitive vampire is a weak vampire.

Our contenders hail from different parts of the world: We have the American Salvatore brothers from Vampire Diaries and Count Burns of The Simpsons from Springfield, French vampires Lestat de Lioncourt of Interview with the Vampire and A Discovery of Witches’ Matthew Clairmont, Greek-Romani vampire Nadja of Antipaxos of What We Do in the Shadows, several British vampires, Norseman Eric of True Blood, and, of course, the classic Draculas — aka Vlad Tepes, Vlad the Impaler, Son of the Dragon — all hailing from Wallachia, now part of Romania.

Are there more TV and streaming vampires we could have included? Of course, but Halloween arrives soon and our “best TV vampire” debate can only last so long.

Round 1 kicks off now. You can vote for your favorites every day. Round 2 starts at noon (PT) on Tuesday, October 10.

Round 1

Unable to see the poll on Apple News? Visit Rotten Tomatoes to vote.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.