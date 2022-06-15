Everything We Know

Everything We Know About Andor, the Upcoming Star Wars Series

Who is Cassian Andor? Who's in it besides star Diego Luna? When does Andor premiere?

by | June 15, 2022 | Comments

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is, in his way, the breakout character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Introduced as one of the Alliances more ruthless spies, his belief in its mission to end Imperial oppression leads him not only to sign up with Jyn Erso’s (Felicity Jones) plan to raid Scarif and retrieve the Death Star plans, but face the end of his life to ensure the data gets off planet and into the hands of the Rebels.

At Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also referenced his bravery when she introduced the cast and producers of the upcoming series.

“I think what’s remarkable is the sacrifice that Cassian Andor makes for the galaxy,” she said when asked why the company choose to return to the character. “And I’m going to add to that the way Diego Luna plays him.”

Indeed, Luna’s charm is another good reason to spend more time with the character in Andor. But considering his status as a Rebel spy, we’ve built our own dossier on the series — complete with quotes from some of the cast and producers — to get a better handle on who he is before his mission begins and, potentially, what it means to focus on a character whose last moments have already been written.

The Mission: Tell the Story of Cassian Andor’s Rise to Revolutionary

ANDOR digital key art

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Forming the first half of a 24-part novel for television, the first 12-episode season of Andor will tell the tale of Cassian Andor’s shift from migrant refugee to revolutionary. As creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy explained at Celebration, “those [first 12] episodes will take us one year closer” to his Rogue One fate. The second season, “will take the story over the next four years.”

That also means his lovable if blunt droid, K2-SO (Alan Tudyk), will be missing from the first season. This is a slight change from where the program was in 2019. At that year’s Star Wars Celebration, Tudyk appeared on stage to talk up the program. But as it developed, the pair’s first meeting shifted to the second season.

Season 1, meanwhile, sees Cassian already displaced from his homeworld by the Empire, and he soon sees his second planet falling under its grip. As Luna told Vanity Fair in a June 2022 cover feature, “[The planet is] completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They’re wiping out anybody who’s in their way.” The echoes of the Empire’s previous influence on his life will also be seen via flashback — one of which appears to occur in the trailer, provided the boy in the yellow-gold tunic is Cassian.

Viewers will also see Cassian spill more blood to achieve his goals. Although, as Luna told Vanity Fair, those goals are quite selfish as the series begins. Describing the character as a “ducker and diver,” he said Cassian is motivated by the rage his displacement at the hands of the Empire harbored within him. But he is also a fairly nihilistic lad at this point, so even the notion of rebellion seems pointless to him.

Genevieve O'Reilly in ANDOR

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The series will also focus on Mon Mothma, the enigmatic Rebel leader introduced in Return of the Jedi (as played by Caroline Blakiston) who went on to lead the New Republic in the Expanded Universe novels and games set after that film. In the early 2000s, Genevieve O’Reilly was cast as a younger Mon Mothma for a scene in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith meant to establish the earliest form of the Rebel Alliance, but it was cut. Nevertheless, the actor returned as the character in Rogue One and voiced her on Star Wars Rebels. She returns once again in Andor as almost a parallel story to Cassian’s through the first season. In fact, although their tales cross, they will not meet during the initial 12 episodes.

Instead, she is still on Coruscant attempting to build an opposition while in a Galactic Senate under the electric thumb of Emperor Sheev Palpatine (a presumably unseen Ian McDiarmid). And her efforts there will make her a key part of the events leading up to the Death Star’s destruction.

“It’s such a gift to come back to this role. As actors, we join something for a series or a play. You invest in a character for maybe three years if your lucky,” O’Reilly said during the Celebration presentation. “I played this woman nearly 17 years ago. And to come back and investigate her now with Tony’s writing and alongside Diego Luna, I feel so lucky.”

The series will also lend some time to the Empire.

“It’s pretty complicated to be in the Empire in this period of time” Gilroy told Rotten Tomatoes when we asked him about depicting Imperial oppression. “And that’s a really interesting thing to explore.”

The Location: The Story Is Set on a Lush Planet and on Coruscant

ANDOR trailer screencap

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Since the series takes place five years prior to both Rogue One and the original Star Wars, the look and feel of the galaxy will be familiar. It is a dark time across the stars and even as the Empire builds pristine fortresses and factories, it is a grimy, sweaty time. And that look is faithful replicated in the stills and trailer Lucasfilm and Disney have released so far.

It is also a time in which the Rebellion is in the minds of more than Mon Mothma. Thanks to animated series and at least one video game, we know other characters are also trying to build a strong resistance to the Empire. Also, for further triangulation of other events, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) left Tatooine just five years prior and the Bad Batch fled the destruction of the Kamino cloning facility another four years before even that. The point: Cassian could very easily run into Wrecker, Hera Syndulla, “Fulcrum,” or other characters populating the galaxy just before the Battle of Yavin.

ANDOR trailer screencap

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Meanwhile, his base of operations — according to Luna, anyway — is the planet he fled to. It’s name is still unknown, but the glimpses of it in the trailer will remind fans of the Yavin IV moon and its lush vegetation. That bio-resource may be the real reason for the Imperial colonization effort. Of course, that could be Cassian’s original home and the more developed world of stone structures is the place to which he fled.

And since Mon Mothma’s story will be told in the series, we expect to see a lot of more Coruscant, the Imperial capital world. Considering the way it was depicted in the Prequel Trilogy, we assume a greater level of inequality will be on display, with the top floors of skyscrapers reserved for Imperial cronies and the lower floors housing (or not) the underclasses. The few glimpses of the planet in the trailer suggest as much.

The Assets: Diego Luna Leads the Cast

Diego Luna in ANDOR

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Luna returns as Cassian. As mentioned, the character will be a lot more self-centered than the man we saw in Rogue One. He will be as ruthless, though, and the change in his reasoning for his action will be a major part of his arc.

“[When] you see Cassian in the five years before Rogue One, you wouldn’t believe he was capable of what he did [in the film],” Luna told Rotten Tomatoes at Celebration, adding that he felt illustrating the character’s journey from selfishness to a truly selfless act is important. “It reminds us what we are all capable of, you know? It doesn’t matter how far you feel from actually being part of change. I like it because I always feel, with Star Wars, that it ends up being very pertinent and, today, we live in a world that needs us involved. And this is a story about that awakening.”

O’Reilly returns once again as Mon Mothma. Although, her situation in the teaser seems the most dire as she notes the eyes of the Empire are everywhere and even her body language speaks to an unprecedented level of surveillance regarding her actions.

Stellan Skarsgard in ANDOR trailer screencap

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller are also set to appear, while Forest Whitaker reportedly returns as renegade rebel Saw Gerrera — a character he first played in Rogue One at the end of his life, but has since reprised (earlier in his timeline) in Rebels and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game. Skarsgård and Arjona will be upfront in the first episode as Cassian must confront them on the worst day of his life. According to Gilroy during the Celebration presentation, Skarsgård’s character, Luthen Rale, is a Rebel leader — but the writer also noted the description is something of a company boilerplate, suggesting there may be a great deal more to the character. Arjona is also, presumably, a member of the Alliance. And if the subtitles on the teaser are to be believed, Shaw’s character is called Maarva.

Gough’s character, a Imperial of some stripe, is also glimpsed in the trailer, flanked by Death Troopers. It is unclear who she is, but considering the espionage at the heart of the program, she could be a counterintelligence agent working on behalf of the Empire or the military governor installed on Cassians’ adopted world. And speaking of Imps, the trailer also revealed Game of ThronesAnton Lesser will also appear as a member of the Emperor’s regime.

From the look things in the preview, Soller’s character appears to be a member of a local defense force — although the earlier shot of him in an Imperial research or detention facility suggests the defense he mounts may ultimately failed.

The Minders: Rogue One’s Tony Gilroy Serves as Showrunner

Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Much like Rogue One itself, Gilroy (pictured above left with Luna) enters the story in its second chapter. Jared Bush originally developed the series with The Americans’ Stephen Schiff set as showrunner. The rigors of development ultimately changed those plans and Gilroy was invited to assume control. Schiff is also still onboard as an episode writer with Gilroy’s brother, Dan Gilroy, and House of Cards’ Beau Willimon joining them in the writer’s room.

And although the Star Wars universe lends itself to more binary notions of light and dark, Gilroy suggested a certain level of ambiguity will be part of the series.

“I treat everybody the same. I love all my characters. I don’t care who they are,” he explained. “I lived through all of them, and if you’re going write 1500 pages or 24 episodes of a show, you better have some really important people on the distaff side of the show.”

Although Gilroy intended to direct the first three episodes, the Covid-19 pandemic altered his plans with Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes picking up those duties. Ben Caron and Susanna White also serve as episode directors. Executive producers include Kennedy, Gilroy, Luna, and Sanne Wohlenberg. Appearing at Celebration, Wohlenberg told us the events of the series will naturally draw “parallels to the real life, to the real world.”

“That’s why the audience finds such connections to those stories,” Wohlenberg said. “And that’s why they’re always relevant and a real gift.”

The Start Time: Andor Premieres on August 31

ANDOR sizzle reel screencap

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The series will debut its first 12-episode season on August 31. As Gilroy explained at Celebration, the second season, also planned to be 12 episodes, will begin shooting in November.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

composers concert spider-man mockumentary 2015 Song of Ice and Fire Lucasfilm zombies south america YouTube Hulu Fargo mob slasher blockbusters Biopics theme song latino stoner Film international 2018 Comedy Central Rocky BAFTA royal family 007 rt labs critics edition james bond ghosts Elton John worst movies franchise Spectrum Originals 24 frames Best Actress 94th Oscars Trailer TCA Photos Adult Swim lord of the rings italian Disney Channel robots Emmy Nominations Musical First Reviews sopranos adenture blockbuster sequels BET Awards Premiere Dates space Britbox TV One PBS Binge Guide animated summer TV preview Geeked Week stand-up comedy award winner YA thriller Ovation Universal finale Prime Video Character Guide quibi kaiju fresh summer preview cats OneApp Election universal monsters high school social media Tokyo Olympics saw book adaptation Indigenous child's play South by Southwest Film Festival olympics police drama parents anthology Drama TCM El Rey monster movies FOX asian-american politics Avengers sitcom blaxploitation slashers 2016 new zealand japanese The Academy streamig french Pop TV Comics on TV Pet Sematary Pacific Islander king kong Tumblr Valentine's Day kids medical drama streaming movies 71st Emmy Awards dreamworks TV Land 4/20 A24 Quiz Super Bowl Captain marvel heist movie Acorn TV RT History australia Arrowverse crossover Rock TV movies The Walt Disney Company Television Critics Association Sony CNN deadpool cancelled rotten movies we love HBO Max PlayStation Sundance TV batman Star Wars 73rd Emmy Awards historical drama Amazon Prime Video Nominations WGN wonder woman unscripted werewolf Thanksgiving directors Apple TV Plus cartoon Black History Month posters chucky worst Warner Bros. spy thriller independent fast and furious Lifetime Christmas movies jurassic park Pride Month cars Mary Tyler Moore 2017 APB Rocketman Martial Arts psychological thriller renewed TV shows stop motion Starz Heroines GoT FX technology The Witch Hollywood Foreign Press Association satire comics Comedy Reality Amazon Prime Paramount Plus Infographic Image Comics die hard Stephen King TBS aliens binge joker criterion E! ViacomCBS National Geographic indie Awards See It Skip It Wes Anderson Exclusive Video Turner Classic Movies Mystery comic Hallmark Schedule Oscar facebook Netflix dexter Pixar Fantasy Travel Channel Writers Guild of America biography Walt Disney Pictures The Walking Dead cops MCU Film Festival supernatural legend biopic psycho Universal Pictures rt labs SundanceTV name the review Lionsgate crime thriller cults USA Mary Poppins Returns Logo 2020 dragons telelvision AMC what to watch Classic Film summer TV docuseries prank GIFs talk show dceu superhero Disney+ Disney Plus serial killer Sneak Peek 72 Emmy Awards remakes New York Comic Con young adult Discovery Channel Winners 99% streaming canceled scary zombie vs. best Paramount Alien hist singing competition A&E emmy awards golden globes crime comedies debate period drama NBA Horror Comic Book romantic comedy movie spinoff live event nature spanish based on movie CBS Holidays Focus Features The Arrangement Box Office Bravo Extras Marvel Studios science fiction TIFF Red Carpet natural history black comedy Tomatazos Kids & Family Baby Yoda children's TV festival Dark Horse Comics Podcast Disney Plus christmas movies romance rt archives BBC America USA Network FXX dark Christmas ABC Signature miniseries game of thrones cancelled television Crunchyroll basketball cancelled TV series 93rd Oscars Action First Look dogs toy story foreign TV renewals Spring TV marvel cinematic universe football MTV Hear Us Out sag awards LGBT Ellie Kemper Musicals video on demand Tubi Marvel Marvel Television Disney Fall TV NBC Superheroes Women's History Month documentaries all-time hidden camera TCA Winter 2020 President Certified Fresh witnail book green book suspense teaser Paramount Pictures ABC Family game show Sony Pictures ID Western doctor who Apple Sci-Fi casting Reality Competition king arthur obituary versus The Purge Ghostbusters 79th Golden Globes Awards Creative Arts Emmys X-Men nfl Academy Awards films Crackle Summer TLC television RT21 spanish language ratings 20th Century Fox leaderboard indiana jones justice league Black Mirror Pop feel good CMT HBO Go toronto Legendary Set visit political drama Best Picture Cannes 2021 popular Funimation reboot crime drama Lifetime BET DirecTV mutant Turner Family action-comedy TruTV boxing Peacock DC Universe Television Academy TCA 2017 Paramount Network Emmys razzies VICE SXSW marvel comics Star Trek YouTube Red Mary poppins Sundance Polls and Games critic resources comic book movies CW Seed comic books Pirates target AMC Plus vampires Star Wars Celebration ESPN Instagram Live Disney streaming service VOD true crime NYCC Brie Larson revenge golden globe awards women halloween YouTube Premium screenings tv talk Anna Paquin reviews Food Network 2019 Toys WarnerMedia CBS All Access IMDb TV scary movies new york boxoffice Apple TV+ series ABC diversity godzilla Chernobyl DC Comics Endgame black trophy archives MGM Interview Native Countdown BBC One sports hollywood Grammys SDCC Watching Series Oscars superman spain Syfy Shudder interviews Superheroe Sundance Now OWN scene in color Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cinemax zero dark thirty TNT adventure know your critic hispanic heritage month adaptation Holiday IFC Tarantino canceled TV shows TV Opinion obi wan Animation trailers news travel FX on Hulu live action kong nbcuniversal richard e. Grant ITV VH1 Mindy Kaling Freeform Fox News screen actors guild a nightmare on elm street new star wars movies venice dc Broadway mission: impossible HFPA PaleyFest movies japan LGBTQ cancelled TV shows Nickelodeon classics 21st Century Fox comiccon Masterpiece Cosplay IFC Films aapi Marathons jamie lee curtis Spike sequel TCA Awards war free movies 45 Comic-Con@Home 2021 Best Actor elevated horror DC streaming service Nat Geo Cartoon Network Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt strong female leads 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Mudbound Video Games cooking twilight hispanic halloween tv BBC San Diego Comic-Con gangster GLAAD Music The CW comic book movie pirates of the caribbean American Society of Cinematographers Year in Review Country art house disaster Teen Winter TV Vudu scorecard History festivals Neflix laika Calendar Tags: Comedy Best Director video rom-coms harry potter discovery rotten E3 DGA Awards Tour broadcast Best and Worst 90s SXSW 2022 Trophy Talk Fox Searchlight docudrama Esquire dramedy Rom-Com genre critics Epix Hallmark Christmas movies anime transformers MSNBC documentary Showtime Shondaland Columbia Pictures HBO Netflix Christmas movies Amazon Studios spider-verse Trivia Amazon mcc breaking bad 1990s
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy