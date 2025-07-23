Eddington: Scene Breakdown with Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and Director Ari Aster

Watch Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and director Ari Aster break down a key scene from their upcoming film Eddington, part of an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the political thriller satire.

Set in the fictional New Mexico town of Eddington during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film follows Sheriff Joe Cross (Phoenix), a conspiracy-obsessed lawman who impulsively challenges the sitting mayor, Ted Garcia (Pascal), in a heated and increasingly unhinged mayoral race.

In the conversation, the trio discusses how a sudden change in weather during filming unexpectedly transformed the emotional tone of the scene. Phoenix and Pascal reflect on how the conditions helped sharpen their performances and offer a behind-the-scenes look into the cast’s collaboration on set.

The film also stars Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Michael Ward, and Deidre O’Connell.

Eddington is now playing in theaters.

Joaquin Phoenix on working with Pedro Pascal: It definitely felt like when we started shooting with Pedro, I certainly felt a history. Like I have this feeling of a long and complicated history with somebody. The Garcias were a big deal in Eddington…and then I walked out in my cowboy hat and he laughed at me and that was it. There’s the scene.

