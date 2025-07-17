100 Best Modern Westerns & Neo-Westerns Ranked (Eddington)
The latest: Director Ari Aster’s fourth feature, Eddington from A24, stars Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in a New Mexico showdown during COVID-19 lockdown.
Picture a Western movie in your head and the first thing that might come to mind is cowboys, Indians, gunfights, heading people off at the pass, and a clear division between the good guys in white hats and the bad guys in black hats. You might think of Sergio Leone and Italian-made spaghetti westerns starring Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef, or classic American-made films starring people like John Wayne and Randolph Scott. You may even think of the incredible Mel Brooks Western parody Blazing Saddles.
That all changed with the tastes of moviegoers in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Westerns were suddenly out of fashion and became a rare beast altogether. Hee-Haw, Beverly Hillbillies, and Petticoat Junction were all cancelled at the same time on TV in a “rural purge.” Folks went to the cinema to see spaceships or giant sharks instead.
Then, in 1985, a movie called Silverado happened, a big-budget revival of the traditional Western starring Kevin Costner (who would go on to do many more Westerns and win Oscars for doing so), Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, and Danny Glover. It was directed and co-written by Lawrence Kasdan, known for Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Big Chill, and contains much of the Kasdan sensibility found in those movies. Great Westerns have been with us ever since. (Steve Horton)
Revisionist and Neo-Westerns: Grey Hats and Moral Ambiguity
Just as Silverado and TV miniseries like Lonesome Dove were love letters to the traditional Western, as the more cynical 1990s dawned, moral ambiguity became the rule in much of cinema, and Westerns were not immune. The neo-Western was born. A neo-Western is defined as a Western that contains three things, according to Wikipedia: characters that don’t follow the rules as we know them, but have a personal moral code that may transcend law and order and may turn the protagonist into an anti-hero; characters that have a strong sense of justice and must act in pursuit of that goal; and characters who feel remorse for their actions.
Terrific examples of revisionist and neo-Westerns on this top 100 abound, including multiple Oscar winners: Unforgiven, Desperado, The Three Burials of Melquilades Estrada, No Country for Old Men, Hell or High Water, Wind River, and Logan.
Present-Day Westerns: The Guns and Hats have Changed
Related to but not exactly the same as neo-Westerns, a present-day Western is one that strictly takes place in the present day, transplanting the Western motif to the feelings and attitudes of the 21st century.
A present-day Western may have a classic Western sense, with strictly defined right and wrong based on the rule of law, or it may be a neo-Western as defined above, with personal morals ruling the day.
Great Westerns that take place roughly during the time period in which they were filmed: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Eddington, God’s Country, The Power of the Dog, The Harder They Fall, Brokeback Mountain, and The Rider.
Westerns in Foreign Lands: Go East, Young Man
The Western feeling may also be transplanted to countries that are not in the West at all. Many countries have incredible landscapes, deserts, and prairies that make excellent American-frontier substitutes.
Conflict between native peoples and settlers / colonists (depending on who you ask) is a recurring theme in many countries, especially places like Australia. Characters that struggle for justice, even if the law may not be on their side, are common in any culture.
Films in this top 100 that relocate the Western concept internationally: The Rover, Red Hill, and The Proposition from Australia, Ireland’s In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Iran’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Japan’s Sukiyaki Western Django, Thailand’s Tears of the Black Tiger, South Korea’s The Good, the Bad, and the Weird, Brazil’s Bacurau, and Chile’s The Settlers.
Traditional Westerns: Don’t Sleep on the Classics
Though movie makers have been messing with the Western formula for decades now, the traditional Western is far from dead. No post-modern elements, no contemporary setting, just pure, old-fashioned cowboy goodness. Tombstone and Dances with Wolves are all-time classics and show us that this approach can still work well.
In fact, as today’s filmmakers in some cases are moving away from deconstruction and post-modernism, “Coca-Cola Classic” Westerns are making a strong comeback. Thanks to directors like Taylor Sheridan who are Westernizing both the big and small screens, we haven’t seen the last of classic Westerns by any stretch of the imagination and whirl of the lasso.
Check out these classic-style Westerns for that originalist thrill: 3:10 to Yuma, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Revenant, and True Grit.
Here now are the top 100 modern Westerns (Silverado and beyond), ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first. At the end of this list are a few Rotten movies that have strong Popcornmeters, thereby identifying them as audience favorite or cult classic Westerns.
#1
Critics Consensus: Hell or High Water offers a solidly crafted, well-acted Western heist thriller that eschews mindless gunplay in favor of confident pacing and full-bodied characters.
Synopsis:
Toby is a divorced father who's trying to make a better life for his son. His brother Tanner is an [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: The Rider's hard-hitting drama is only made more effective through writer-director Chloé Zhao's use of untrained actors to tell the movie's fact-based tale.
Synopsis:
After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: First Cow finds director Kelly Reichardt revisiting territory and themes that will be familiar to fans of her previous work -- with typically rewarding results.
Synopsis:
Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night blends conventional elements into something brilliantly original -- and serves as a striking calling card for writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour.
Synopsis:
Residents of a worn-down Iranian city encounter a skateboarding vampire (Sheila Vand) who preys on men who disrespect women. [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence.
Synopsis:
When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Sweet Country makes brilliant use of the Australian outback as the setting for a hard-hitting story that satisfies as a character study as well as a sociopolitical statement.
Synopsis:
An Aboriginal man goes on the run after he kills a white man in self-defense. [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Girded by strong performances from Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, and lifted by some of the Coens' most finely tuned, unaffected work, True Grit is a worthy companion to the Charles Portis book.
Synopsis:
After an outlaw named Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin) murders her father, feisty 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) hires [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Red Rock West is a hidden neo-noir gem with some delightful cracks in its surface -- and an opportunity to see Lara Flynn Boyle, Nicolas Cage, Dennis Hopper, and J.T. Walsh go toe-to-toe in all their early '90s glory.
Synopsis:
When unemployed ex-marine Michael Williams (Nicolas Cage) stumbles into a bar in Red Rock, Wyo., the owner, Wayne (J.T. Walsh), [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Led by standout work from Tessa Thompson, Little Woods tells a grimly absorbing tale that marks a commendable debut for writer-director Nia DaCosta.
Synopsis:
In North Dakota, two estranged sisters are driven to extremes when their mother dies, leaving them with one week to [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation's finest filmmakers.
Synopsis:
Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Led by a reliably solid performance from Tim Blake Nelson, Old Henry serves up a supple cut of vintage western rawhide.
Synopsis:
Old Henry is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Enormous in runtime, theme, and achievement, Killers of the Flower Moon is a sobering appraisal of America's relationship with Indigenous peoples and yet another artistic zenith for Martin Scorsese and his collaborators.
Synopsis:
Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Hugh Jackman makes the most of his final outing as Wolverine with a gritty, nuanced performance in a violent but surprisingly thoughtful superhero action film that defies genre conventions.
Synopsis:
In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) at a remote [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by powerful lead performances from Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Tommy Lee Jones, No Country for Old Men finds the Coen brothers spinning cinematic gold out of Cormac McCarthy's grim, darkly funny novel.
Synopsis:
While out hunting, Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) finds the grisly aftermath of a drug deal. Though he knows better, he [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Formally thrilling and narratively daring, Bacurau draws on modern Brazilian sociopolitical concerns to deliver a hard-hitting, genre-blurring drama.
Synopsis:
A few years from now... Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: As harrowing as it is humane, The Settlers serves as a sharp-edged excavation of long-marginalized history.
Synopsis:
Chile, 1901. Three horsemen embark on an expedition, tasked with securing a wealthy landowner's vast property. Accompanying a reckless British [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Led by outstanding work from Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, Sicario is a taut, tightly wound thriller with much more on its mind than attention-getting set pieces.
Synopsis:
After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Slow West serves as an impressive calling card for first-time writer-director John M. Maclean -- and offers an inventive treat for fans of the Western.
Synopsis:
A bounty hunter (Michael Fassbender) keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager (Kodi Smit-McPhee) he's offered [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Entertaining if not essential, El Camino adds a satisfying belated coda to the Breaking Bad story -- led by a career-best performance from Aaron Paul.
Synopsis:
Jesse Pinkman flees from the police and tries to escape his inner turmoil. [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Widely touted as a masterpiece, this sparse and sprawling epic about the underhanded "heroes" of capitalism boasts incredible performances by leads Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano, and is director Paul Thomas Anderson's best work to date.
Synopsis:
Silver miner Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) leads a hardscrabble life with his son, H.W. (Dillon Freasier). When he hears about [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Smart and absorbing, Lone Star represents a career high point for writer-director John Sayles -- and '90s independent cinema in general.
Synopsis:
In the Texas border town of Frontera, Sheriff Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper) digs up the past when he finds an [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: Bone Tomahawk's peculiar genre blend won't be for everyone, but its gripping performances and a slow-burning story should satisfy those in search of something different.
Synopsis:
In the Old West, a sheriff (Kurt Russell), his deputy (Richard Jenkins), a gunslinger (Matthew Fox),and a cowboy (Patrick Wilson) [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Made on a shoestring budget, El Mariachi's story is not new. However, the movie has so much energy that it's thoroughly enjoyable.
Synopsis:
El Mariachi (Carlos Gallardo) is a traveling guitar player with the modest desire to play music for a living. Looking [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: A gripping action story as well as sobering commentary on colonialism, High Ground is a vividly engrossing attempt to grapple with Australian history.
Synopsis:
Travis never thought he would cross paths again with Australian indigenous Gutjuk, when he saved the life of this young [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs avoids anthology pitfalls with a consistent collection tied together by the Coen brothers' signature blend of dark drama and black humor.
Synopsis:
An anthology of six short films that take place in 19th-century post-Civil War era during the settling of the Old [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: This remake of a classic Western improves on the original, thanks to fiery performances from Russell Crowe and Christian Bale as well as sharp direction from James Mangold.
Synopsis:
Outlaw Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) terrorizes 1800s Arizona, especially the Southern Railroad, until he is finally captured. Wade must be [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: News of the World takes a slow but absorbing ride down a comfortingly familiar Western trail, guided by Tom Hanks in peak paternal mode.
Synopsis:
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: A beautiful, epic Western, Brokeback Mountain's love story is imbued with heartbreaking universality thanks to moving performances by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Synopsis:
In 1963, rodeo cowboy Jack Twist and ranch hand Ennis Del Mar are hired by rancher Joe Aguirre as sheep [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: Rango is a smart, giddily creative burst of beautifully animated entertainment, and Johnny Depp gives a colorful vocal performance as a household pet in an unfamiliar world.
Synopsis:
A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: It isn't as bold and fearless as its characters, but The Harder They Fall fills its well-worn template with style, energy, and a fantastic cast.
Synopsis:
When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Led by an outstanding Thandiwe Newton, God's Country rewards patient viewers with a slow-burning but ultimately explosive story of inexorable conflict.
Synopsis:
When a college professor in the remote mountains of the American West confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: Wind River lures viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title.
Synopsis:
Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: The Nightingale definitely isn't for all tastes, but writer-director Jennifer Kent taps into a rich vein of palpable rage to tell a war story that leaves a bruising impact.
Synopsis:
Clare, a young Irish convict, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness and is bent on revenge for [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur.
Synopsis:
A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle, [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: With a supremely talented cast and just enough midlife drama to add weight to its wildly silly overtones, City Slickers uses universal themes to earn big laughs.
Synopsis:
Every year, three friends take a vacation away from their wives. This year, henpecked Phil (Daniel Stern), newly married Ed [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis:
Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots, just named a hero for saving a woman from a charging bull, is [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: Moving at a contemplative speed unseen in most westerns, Meek's Cutoff is an effective, intense journey of terror and survival in the untamed frontier.
Synopsis:
During the 1840s, six settlers and their guide are caught in a dangerous situation: They are lost, food and water [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Brutal, unflinching, and violent, but thought-provoking and with excellent performances, this Australian western is the one of the best examples of the genre to come along in recent times.
Synopsis:
In 1880s Australia, a lawman (Ray Winstone) offers renegade Charlie Burns (Guy Pearce) a difficult choice. In order to save [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Let Him Go's uneven blend of adult drama and revenge thriller is smoothed over by strong work from a solid veteran cast.
Synopsis:
Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: Tommy Lee Jones' directorial debut is both a potent western and a powerful morality tale.
Synopsis:
When brash Texas border officer Mike Norton wrongfully kills and buries the friend and ranch hand of Pete Perkins, the [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal.
Synopsis:
A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: Well-written and classically constructed, In the Land of Saints and Sinners is one of the better action thrillers Liam Neeson's made in recent years.
Synopsis:
Ireland, 1970s. Eager to leave his dark past behind, Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson) leads a quiet life in the remote [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: Near Dark is at once a creepy vampire film, a thrilling western, and a poignant family tale, with humor and scares in abundance.
Synopsis:
Cowboy Caleb Colton (Adrian Pasdar) meets gorgeous Mae (Jenny Wright) at a bar, and the two have an immediate attraction. [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: Snappy dialogue and goofy characters make this Wild Wild West soap opera in space fun and adventurous.
Synopsis:
In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship, [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: Imperfect yet intriguing, The Wind offers horror fans an admirably ambitious story further distinguished by its fresh perspective and effective scares.
Synopsis:
Lizzy is a tough, resourceful frontierswoman settling a remote stretch of land on the 19th-century American frontier. Isolated from civilization [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: A squarely traditional yet somewhat progressive Western, The Homesman adds another absorbing entry to Tommy Lee Jones' directorial résumé.
Synopsis:
A frontier farm woman (Hilary Swank) saves the life of a claim-jumper (Tommy Lee Jones) and persuades him to help [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Whilst never taking itself too seriously, this riotous and rollicking Sergio Leone-inspired Korean Western is serious fun.
Synopsis:
In 1930s Manchuria, an encounter on a train triggers an epic crusade for a treasure map, prompting a marathon chase [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: Its unusual approach won't be for all viewers, but True History of the Kelly Gang takes a distinctively postmodern look at Australia's past.
Synopsis:
An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: Although the plot is really nothing to brag about, Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson work well together. The cinematography looks great, and Jackie delivers a hilarious performance. This is an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser.
Synopsis:
Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: Greatly benefiting from the tremendous chemistry between Kevin Costner and Robert Duvall, Open Range is a sturdy modern Western with classic roots.
Synopsis:
Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall) and his cowhands Charley (Kevin Costner) and Mose (Abraham Benrubi) are driving cattle across a large [More]
#51
Critics Consensus: Though its attempts to rework genre conventions may fall flat with some, Red Hill is a beautifully shot, tightly paced thriller that marks a strong debut for director Patrick Hughes.
Synopsis:
A rookie cop (Ryan Kwanten) must contend with an escaped murderer (Tom E. Lewis) who has come to town seeking [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: Back to the Future Part III draws the trilogy to a satisfying close with a simpler, sweeter round of time-travel antics.
Synopsis:
In this final chapter, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) obtains a 70-year-old message from the time-traveling Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher [More]
#53
Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards.
Synopsis:
While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack. [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: Faithful to its literary source, this is imaginative, intelligent family entertainment.
Synopsis:
An award-winning bestseller comes to life when young Stanley Yelnats, dogged by bad luck stemming from an ancient family curse, [More]
#55
Critics Consensus: While conventional in plot, Ain't Them Bodies Saints is a visually poetic film that pays homage to the New Hollywood directors of the 1970s and promises big things from director David Lowery.
Synopsis:
A man (Casey Affleck) takes the fall for his lover's (Rooney Mara) crime, then four years later breaks out of [More]
#56
Critics Consensus: In a Valley of Violence offers a smartly conceived homage to classic Westerns that transcends pastiche with absurdist humor and a terrific cast.
Synopsis:
A mysterious drifter (Ethan Hawke) and his dog journey toward Mexico through the barren desert of the Old West. Hoping [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: On the strength of its two lead performances Assassination is an expertly crafted period piece, and an insightful look at one of the enduring figures of American lore.
Synopsis:
Infamous and unpredictable, Jesse James (Brad Pitt), nicknamed the fastest gun in the west, plans his next big heist while [More]
#58
Critics Consensus: A traditional genre western, Appaloosa sets itself apart with smart psychology, an intriguing love triangle, and good chemistry between the leads.
Synopsis:
Virgil Cole (Ed Harris) and his longtime friend and partner Everett Hitch (Viggo Mortensen) travel the 1880s Southwest, bringing justice [More]
#59
Critics Consensus: It sometimes moseys when it should have galloped, but The Ballad of Little Jo entertainingly upends genre formula while simultaneously highlighting its strengths.
Synopsis:
After becoming pregnant outside marriage, Josephine (Suzy Amis) is thrown out by her embarrassed upper-class family. With no money, she [More]
#60
Critics Consensus: If you're seeking a stylish modern western with a solid story and a well-chosen ensemble cast, Tombstone is your huckleberry.
Synopsis:
Wyatt Earp and his brothers, Morgan and Virgil, have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start [More]
#61
Critics Consensus: Aided by its spare setting and committed performances, The Keeping Room is just fascinatingly off-kilter enough to overcome its frustrating stumbles.
Synopsis:
During the waning days of the Civil War, two Southern sisters (Brit Marling, Hailee Steinfeld) and a slave (Muna Otaru) [More]
#62
Critics Consensus: Blackthorn invites comparisons to a classic Western -- and survives, thanks largely to a charismatic performance by a well-chosen Sam Shepard.
Synopsis:
Leaving Bolivia and heading back to the U.S., the outlaw formerly known as Butch Cassidy (Sam Shepard) has a final [More]
#63
Critics Consensus: With a vibrant pastel color scheme and stylized action sequences, Tears of the Black Tiger is a bizarre, yet thoroughly entertaining Thai western.
Synopsis:
A handsome bandit (Chartchai Ngamsan) falls in love with a wealthy woman (Stella Malucchi) while a policeman pursues the man's [More]
#64
Critics Consensus: The Hateful Eight offers another well-aimed round from Quentin Tarantino's signature blend of action, humor, and over-the-top violence -- all while demonstrating an even stronger grip on his filmmaking craft.
Synopsis:
While racing toward the town of Red Rock in post-Civil War Wyoming, bounty hunter John "The Hangman" Ruth (Kurt Russell) [More]
#65
Critics Consensus: Let the Corpses Tan challenges the audience's expectations -- and delivers a singularly stylish, unforgettably unique viewing experience in the bargain.
Synopsis:
During a beautiful Mediterranean summer, Rhino and his gang steal a cache of of gold. They believe they've found the [More]
#66
Critics Consensus: Butcher's Crossing benefits from Nicolas Cage's lead turn, which helps make this largely boilerplate Western more compelling than not.
Synopsis:
Based on the seminal novel by John Edward Williams, Gabe Polsky's epic frontier adventure, Butcher's Crossing, is a riveting commentary [More]
#67
Critics Consensus: Machete is messy, violent, shallow, and tasteless -- and that's precisely the point of one of the summer's most cartoonishly enjoyable films.
Synopsis:
After nearly being killed during a violent fight with a powerful drug lord, a former Mexican Federale known as Machete [More]
#68
Critics Consensus: Mystery Road evokes classic Westerns while using its Australian outback setting to delve into a surprisingly layered -- and powerfully impactful -- array of social issues.
Synopsis:
An aboriginal detective returns to the Outback to investigate the murder of a teenage girl. [More]
#69
Critics Consensus: An engrossing drama.
Synopsis:
When a white woman is murdered in 1920s Australia, a police officer (Gary Sweet) ventures into the outback with a [More]
#70
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses "Mo" Washington travels west to lay claim on [More]
#71
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A once-peaceful frontier town becomes a den of vice after vicious outlaw Dutch Albert and his gang arrive and begin [More]
#72
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A merciless cowboy sets out on a dangerous journey across the frontier, determined to do whatever it takes to avenge [More]
#73
Critics Consensus: Boasting rich detail and well-told story, Silverado is a rare example of an '80s Hollywood Western done right.
Synopsis:
Rambling man Emmett (Scott Glenn) assembles a group of misfit cowboys (Kevin Costner), (Kevin Kline, Danny Glover). After helping a [More]
#74
Critics Consensus: Goldstone weaves socially conscious themes through its procedural thriller plot outline, with visually thrilling, solidly crafted results.
Synopsis:
Indigenous detective Jay Swan arrives in the town of Goldstone to search for a missing person, and his simple duty [More]
#75
Critics Consensus: It's all but impossible to add anything new or fresh to the traditional Western, but -- thanks in no small part to Mads Mikkelson's performance -- The Salvation comes close.
Synopsis:
After shooting the man who murdered his wife, a Danish settler (Mads Mikkelsen) incurs the wrath of the man's brother [More]
#76
Critics Consensus: Hostiles benefits from stunning visuals and a solid central performance from Christian Bale, both of which help elevate its uneven story.
Synopsis:
In 1892, legendary Army Capt. Joseph Blocker reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back [More]
#77
Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza.
Synopsis:
Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last [More]
#78
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Haunted by memories of his father murdering a family, Arlis Sweeney (Dennis Quaid) prefers to keep to himself, focusing his [More]
#79
Critics Consensus: While decidedly not for all tastes, Dead Man marks an alluring change of pace for writer-director Jim Jarmusch that demonstrates an assured command of challenging material.
Synopsis:
Circumstances transform a mild-mannered accountant (Johnny Depp) into a notorious Old West gunslinger. [More]
#80
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Montana bounty hunter Lewis Gates finds the corpses of three escaped convicts in the wilderness, apparently shot by primitive arrows. [More]
#81
Critics Consensus: It isn't terribly deep, but it's witty and undeniably charming, and the cast is obviously having fun.
Synopsis:
This film update of the Maverick TV series finds the title cardsharp (Mel Gibson) hoping to join a poker contest [More]
#82
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To save his grandson, a retired rodeo star enters a high-stakes bull-riding competition. Along the way, he confronts his past, [More]
#83
Critics Consensus: Fueled by engaging performances from Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson, the tension-filled The Rover overcomes its narrative faults through sheer watchability.
Synopsis:
In the near future, mankind's greed and excesses have pushed civilization to the breaking point. Society is in decline, and [More]
#84
Critics Consensus: Eddington carries a stellar cast, fearless direction by Ari Aster and an off-kilter story, but its tonal misdirection will often leave viewers wanting.
Synopsis:
In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg [More]
#85
Critics Consensus: Violent, pulpy, loopy fun, with Depp stealing the show.
Synopsis:
Return of the mythic guitar-slinging hero, El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas), in the final installment of the Mariachi/Desperado trilogy. The saga [More]
#86
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a [More]
#87
Critics Consensus: A well-acted, eccentric Civil War film, Ang Lee's Ride With the Devil is often more visually striking than it is emotionally engaging.
Synopsis:
On the fringes of the Civil War, Missouri Bushwackers engage in guerrilla warfare with Union Jayhawkers. Bushwackers Jake Roedel (Tobey [More]
#88
Critics Consensus: The Newton Boys uses a sharp cast and absorbing period detail to help make up for the frustrations of a story puzzlingly short on dramatic tension.
Synopsis:
Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers (Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich, Ethan Hawke) gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank [More]
#89
Critics Consensus: If you're only going to watch one black comedy about a real-life explorer whose fellow travelers ended up eaten, make it Cannibal! The Musical.
Synopsis:
A man (Juan Schwartz) convicted of cannibalism tells a reporter his story, complete with singing and dancing. [More]
#90
Critics Consensus: The Magnificent Seven never really lives up to the superlative in its title -- or the classics from which it draws inspiration -- but remains a moderately diverting action thriller on its own merits.
Synopsis:
Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With [More]
#91
Critics Consensus: A squarely traditional '90s-style action thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead is elevated by Taylor Sheridan's propulsive direction.
Synopsis:
Oscar winner Jolie ("Girl, Interrupted," the "Maleficent" films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of [More]
#92
Critics Consensus: Prisoners of the Ghostland is far from Sono's most distinctive work, but viewers in the mood for a deliriously gonzo genre mash-up featuring an explosive performance from Nicolas Cage just might have a ball.
Synopsis:
In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by a [More]
#93
Critics Consensus: There's nothing particularly distinguished about it, but for Schwarzenegger fans The Last Stand provides perfectly undemanding entertainment.
Synopsis:
Once a narcotics officer in the LAPD, Ray Owens settles into a peaceful life as sheriff of Sommerton Junction, a [More]
#94
Critics Consensus: Featuring a swoon-worthy star turn by Brad Pitt, Legends of the Fall's painterly photography and epic sweep often compensate for its lack of narrative momentum and glut of melodramatic twists.
Synopsis:
In early 20th-century Montana, Col. William Ludlow (Anthony Hopkins) lives in the wilderness with his sons, Tristan (Brad Pitt), Alfred [More]
#95
Critics Consensus: The Quick and the Dead isn't quite the draw that its intriguing premise and pedigree suggest, but fans of nontraditional Westerns should have some rootin' tootin' fun.
Synopsis:
A mysterious woman gunslinger, Ellen (Sharon Stone), saunters into the town of Redemption looking for revenge. Her father was killed [More]
#96
Critics Consensus: Cry Macho proves Clint Eastwood remains an economic filmmaker and charismatic screen presence -- albeit one who's an awkward fit for this particular project.
Synopsis:
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes director/producer Clint Eastwood's uplifting and poignant drama "Cry Macho." The film stars Eastwood as Mike [More]
#97
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Matthew Quigley (Tom Selleck) is an American rifleman who travels to the Australian outback to answer a help wanted ad [More]
#98
Critics Consensus: Kevin Costner doesn't lack for ambition as he sketches this frontier saga across the widest of canvases, but Horizon's first chapter proves too diffuse in scope for it to satisfy as a self-contained endeavor.
Synopsis:
Families, friends and foes discover the lure of the Old West as the Civil War divides the country. [More]
#99
Critics Consensus: Christopher McQuarrie may exhibit a way behind the camera in the stylish The Way of the Gun, but his script falters with dull characterization and a plot so needlessly twisty that most viewers will be ready to tune out before the final reveal.
Synopsis:
They make no excuses. They don't ask forgiveness. Their story is without compromise, brutal and simple. For contemporary desperados Parker [More]
#100
Critics Consensus: The scenery looks great, but this overstuffed horse story contains too much cheese.
Synopsis:
Rugged cowboy Frank Hopkins (Viggo Mortensen) is an expert horseman who performs in Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show. When affluent [More]