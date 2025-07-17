100 Best Modern Westerns & Neo-Westerns Ranked (Eddington)

The latest: Director Ari Aster’s fourth feature, Eddington from A24, stars Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in a New Mexico showdown during COVID-19 lockdown.

Picture a Western movie in your head and the first thing that might come to mind is cowboys, Indians, gunfights, heading people off at the pass, and a clear division between the good guys in white hats and the bad guys in black hats. You might think of Sergio Leone and Italian-made spaghetti westerns starring Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef, or classic American-made films starring people like John Wayne and Randolph Scott. You may even think of the incredible Mel Brooks Western parody Blazing Saddles.

That all changed with the tastes of moviegoers in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Westerns were suddenly out of fashion and became a rare beast altogether. Hee-Haw, Beverly Hillbillies, and Petticoat Junction were all cancelled at the same time on TV in a “rural purge.” Folks went to the cinema to see spaceships or giant sharks instead.

Then, in 1985, a movie called Silverado happened, a big-budget revival of the traditional Western starring Kevin Costner (who would go on to do many more Westerns and win Oscars for doing so), Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, and Danny Glover. It was directed and co-written by Lawrence Kasdan, known for Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Big Chill, and contains much of the Kasdan sensibility found in those movies. Great Westerns have been with us ever since. (Steve Horton)

Revisionist and Neo-Westerns: Grey Hats and Moral Ambiguity

Just as Silverado and TV miniseries like Lonesome Dove were love letters to the traditional Western, as the more cynical 1990s dawned, moral ambiguity became the rule in much of cinema, and Westerns were not immune. The neo-Western was born. A neo-Western is defined as a Western that contains three things, according to Wikipedia: characters that don’t follow the rules as we know them, but have a personal moral code that may transcend law and order and may turn the protagonist into an anti-hero; characters that have a strong sense of justice and must act in pursuit of that goal; and characters who feel remorse for their actions.

Terrific examples of revisionist and neo-Westerns on this top 100 abound, including multiple Oscar winners: Unforgiven, Desperado, The Three Burials of Melquilades Estrada, No Country for Old Men, Hell or High Water, Wind River, and Logan.

Present-Day Westerns: The Guns and Hats have Changed

Related to but not exactly the same as neo-Westerns, a present-day Western is one that strictly takes place in the present day, transplanting the Western motif to the feelings and attitudes of the 21st century.

A present-day Western may have a classic Western sense, with strictly defined right and wrong based on the rule of law, or it may be a neo-Western as defined above, with personal morals ruling the day.

Great Westerns that take place roughly during the time period in which they were filmed: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Eddington, God’s Country, The Power of the Dog, The Harder They Fall, Brokeback Mountain, and The Rider.

Westerns in Foreign Lands: Go East, Young Man

The Western feeling may also be transplanted to countries that are not in the West at all. Many countries have incredible landscapes, deserts, and prairies that make excellent American-frontier substitutes.

Conflict between native peoples and settlers / colonists (depending on who you ask) is a recurring theme in many countries, especially places like Australia. Characters that struggle for justice, even if the law may not be on their side, are common in any culture.

Films in this top 100 that relocate the Western concept internationally: The Rover, Red Hill, and The Proposition from Australia, Ireland’s In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Iran’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Japan’s Sukiyaki Western Django, Thailand’s Tears of the Black Tiger, South Korea’s The Good, the Bad, and the Weird, Brazil’s Bacurau, and Chile’s The Settlers.

Traditional Westerns: Don’t Sleep on the Classics

Though movie makers have been messing with the Western formula for decades now, the traditional Western is far from dead. No post-modern elements, no contemporary setting, just pure, old-fashioned cowboy goodness. Tombstone and Dances with Wolves are all-time classics and show us that this approach can still work well.

In fact, as today’s filmmakers in some cases are moving away from deconstruction and post-modernism, “Coca-Cola Classic” Westerns are making a strong comeback. Thanks to directors like Taylor Sheridan who are Westernizing both the big and small screens, we haven’t seen the last of classic Westerns by any stretch of the imagination and whirl of the lasso.

Check out these classic-style Westerns for that originalist thrill: 3:10 to Yuma, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Revenant, and True Grit.

Here now are the top 100 modern Westerns (Silverado and beyond), ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first. At the end of this list are a few Rotten movies that have strong Popcornmeters, thereby identifying them as audience favorite or cult classic Westerns.

#3 First Cow (2019)

96% #3 Critics Consensus: First Cow finds director Kelly Reichardt revisiting territory and themes that will be familiar to fans of her previous work -- with typically rewarding results. Synopsis: Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich [More] Starring: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Alia Shawkat, Toby Jones Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#5 Unforgiven (1992)

96% #5 Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#17 Sicario (2015)

92% #17 Critics Consensus: Led by outstanding work from Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, Sicario is a taut, tightly wound thriller with much more on its mind than attention-getting set pieces. Synopsis: After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Victor Garber Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#28 Brokeback Mountain (2005)

88% #28 Critics Consensus: A beautiful, epic Western, Brokeback Mountain's love story is imbued with heartbreaking universality thanks to moving performances by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. Synopsis: In 1963, rodeo cowboy Jack Twist and ranch hand Ennis Del Mar are hired by rancher Joe Aguirre as sheep In 1963, rodeo cowboy Jack Twist and ranch hand Ennis Del Mar are hired by rancher Joe Aguirre as sheep [More] Starring: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris Directed By: Ang Lee

#29 Rango (2011)

88% #29 Critics Consensus: Rango is a smart, giddily creative burst of beautifully animated entertainment, and Johnny Depp gives a colorful vocal performance as a household pet in an unfamiliar world. Synopsis: A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#32 Wind River (2017)

87% #32 Critics Consensus: Wind River lures viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title. Synopsis: Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in [More] Starring: Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal Directed By: Taylor Sheridan

#33 The Nightingale (2018)

87% #33 Critics Consensus: The Nightingale definitely isn't for all tastes, but writer-director Jennifer Kent taps into a rich vein of palpable rage to tell a war story that leaves a bruising impact. Synopsis: Clare, a young Irish convict, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness and is bent on revenge for Clare, a young Irish convict, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness and is bent on revenge for [More] Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman Directed By: Jennifer Kent

#41 Nope (2022)

83% #41 Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal. Synopsis: A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of [More] Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott Directed By: Jordan Peele

#44 Serenity (2005)

82% #44 Critics Consensus: Snappy dialogue and goofy characters make this Wild Wild West soap opera in space fun and adventurous. Synopsis: In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship, In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship, [More] Starring: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Joss Whedon

#49 Shanghai Noon (2000)

80% #49 Critics Consensus: Although the plot is really nothing to brag about, Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson work well together. The cinematography looks great, and Jackie delivers a hilarious performance. This is an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser. Synopsis: Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei [More] Starring: Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson, Lucy Liu, Roger Yuan Directed By: Tom Dey

#62 Blackthorn (2011)

75% #62 Critics Consensus: Blackthorn invites comparisons to a classic Western -- and survives, thanks largely to a charismatic performance by a well-chosen Sam Shepard. Synopsis: Leaving Bolivia and heading back to the U.S., the outlaw formerly known as Butch Cassidy (Sam Shepard) has a final Leaving Bolivia and heading back to the U.S., the outlaw formerly known as Butch Cassidy (Sam Shepard) has a final [More] Starring: Sam Shepard, Eduardo Noriega, Stephen Rea, Magaly Solier Directed By: Mateo Gil

#74 Goldstone (2016)

76% #74 Critics Consensus: Goldstone weaves socially conscious themes through its procedural thriller plot outline, with visually thrilling, solidly crafted results. Synopsis: Indigenous detective Jay Swan arrives in the town of Goldstone to search for a missing person, and his simple duty Indigenous detective Jay Swan arrives in the town of Goldstone to search for a missing person, and his simple duty [More] Starring: Aaron Pedersen, Alex Russell, Jacki Weaver, Cheng Pei-pei Directed By: Ivan Sen

#76 Hostiles (2017)

71% #76 Critics Consensus: Hostiles benefits from stunning visuals and a solid central performance from Christian Bale, both of which help elevate its uneven story. Synopsis: In 1892, legendary Army Capt. Joseph Blocker reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back In 1892, legendary Army Capt. Joseph Blocker reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Jesse Plemons Directed By: Scott Cooper

#77 Desperado (1995)

70% #77 Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza. Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Joaquim de Almeida, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#81 Maverick (1994)

68% #81 Critics Consensus: It isn't terribly deep, but it's witty and undeniably charming, and the cast is obviously having fun. Synopsis: This film update of the Maverick TV series finds the title cardsharp (Mel Gibson) hoping to join a poker contest This film update of the Maverick TV series finds the title cardsharp (Mel Gibson) hoping to join a poker contest [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner, Graham Greene Directed By: Richard Donner