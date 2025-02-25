Daredevil: Born Again First Reactions: Gritty, Intense, and Just as Compelling as Its Predecessor

Charlie Cox returns as the MCU’s “Man Without Fear” in Daredevil: Born Again, and the first reactions to the Disney+ series are glowing. Critics have only seen the first two episodes, but that’s enough to hit social media and praise the show as a great continuation of the Netflix run with intense action, an intriguing storyline, and the resumed rivalry of Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Some are even saying it might be the best MCU series yet.



Here’s what critics are saying about Daredevil: Born Again:

Does it feel like the Netflix Daredevil series?

Daredevil: Born Again comes out SWINGING! It’s a TRUE continuation of the Netflix series… It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners.

— Brandon Davis, Phase Hero

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are a terrific start to the series, affirming Marvel Studios’ commitment to the original series’ tone and feel.

— The Nerds of Color

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again dismantle and rebuild what Netflix previously assembled.

— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV

Daredevil: Born Again is a POWERFUL reintroduction to Marvel’s most complex and scourged character.

— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast

Daredevil: Born Again very much honors the original while setting up the characters we love for a new era.

— Ron Seoul-Oh, POC Culture

They totally lay the foundation, seamlessly connecting the story from the Netflix era but then turn the page with absolute confidence, promising an exciting journey ahead for Disney+!

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season’s intensity and rage… All I can say is the Man Without Fear is BACK!

— Anthony Gagliardi, The Movie Podcast

Daredevil: Born Again opens with a lengthy, devastating sequence that screams, “This is just as brutal as Netflix.”

— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

Daredevil: Born Again brings my boy back to me… I love having my devil back.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

(Photo by Marvel Television)

How does it compare to other Marvel shows?

Daredevil: Born Again has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close.

— Liam Crowley, Screen Rant

If the momentum of the first two episodes is indicative of what the rest of this series has in store, this may be best Marvel TV series to date.

— Jamie Broadnax, Black Girl Nerds

While tonally different, the strangest part of Daredevil: Born Again is that it shares an episodic structure with She-Hulk with a guest star/defendant of the week presentation to bring new and old characters into the fold.

— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV

Is the story worth following?

The [first] two episodes lay out a layered story about cops, vigilantes, and guilt… off to a GREAT start!

— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

This is a story about Matt getting back up after a major blow. So we’re just getting started.

— The Nerds of Color

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again kick off with a shocking event, setting the stage for an electrifying clash between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

— Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast

It sets the stage for the DARKEST and most BRUTAL chapter yet. I’ve seen the first two episodes and very optimistic for the rest!

— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast

An intriguing story set up…

— Emily Murray, Total Film

The series borrows plot elements from Batman Returns and Batman Forever, making it somewhat familiar as a faux-docudrama procedural.

— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV

(Photo by Giovanni Rufino/Marvel Television)

Does it get better as it continues?

I liked Episode 2 more than 1, because it took the story in an unexpected direction. Really interested in this plot.

— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

Once things settle down you really get a feel for how the series handles its grimy little corner of the MCU. I think we’re in for a treat.

— Eammon Jacobs, Business Insider

How is the action?

Daredevil: Born Again is GRITTY, RUTHLESS, and UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY!

— Anthony Gagliardi, The Movie Podcast

Daredevil: Born Again doubles down on the grit, brutality, and raw, bone-crunching action that made us fall in love with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Every punch hits harder, every shadow runs deeper, this is Daredevil at his absolute best. You won’t just be satisfied, you’ll be blown away!

— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media

The fight sequences are just as violent as the original show and play with Matt’s morality in such a poignant and beautiful way.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

If you love oners, hallway fights, blood, brutality, and the grime of Hell’s Kitchen, this delivers!

— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

Pleased to say Daredevil: Born Again is brutally gripping and hurls a symphony of violence at the audience while perfectly capturing Daredevil’s essence as if he never left our screens… A bloody delight.

— Eammon Jacobs, Business Insider

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are unafraid to take risks, as our Man Without Fear comes out swinging.

— Emily Murray, Total Film

Edge of seat energy with audible gasps throughout.

— Liam Crowley, Screen Rant

Not too much action yet.

— The Nerds of Color

(Photo by Giovanni Rufino/Marvel Television)

How is it seeing Cox and D’Onofrio back together again?

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are of course special together. We’re all just lucky to see them make more of their magic. One of the best pairings ever.

— Ron Seoul-Oh, POC Culture

Whenever Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are on screen it is electric, as the first episode builds up to a scene almost reminiscent of Pacino and DeNiro’s in Heat.

— The Nerds of Color

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio step effortlessly back into their rivalry.

— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue

Cox and D’Onofrio take their rightful place in the MCU.

— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast

Cox and D’Onofrio haven’t missed a beat!

— Brandon Davis, Phase Hero

Charlie and Vincent haven’t lost a step.

— Liam Crowley, Screen Rant

It’s a treat to see Murdock and Fisk back.

— Emily Murray, Total Film

What else does the show do well?

The themes of power, corruption, and violence are poetically sewed into the fabrics of this series, as potent today as they were 10 years ago.

— The Nerds of Color

The focus on character development that makes Daredevil special.

— Ron Seoul-Oh, POC Culture

As you watch, pay close attention to what Matt hears. The way the show uses sound adds a whole, emotional layer. It’s sick!

— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

(Photo by Giovanni Rufino/Marvel Television)

Are there any major problems?

The opening of the first episode is a little rough.

— Eammon Jacobs, Business Insider

There are issues with the pacing and some sloppy action.

— Emily Murray, Total Film

It starts strong but struggles with pacing.

— Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast

Some VFX moments are a weak spot.

— Brandon Davis, Phase Hero

There’s something Daredevil: Born Again sacrifices to shock and surprise: character credibility.

— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV

Are there any comics we should read before watching?

Read “Devil’s Reign” as a refresh.

— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

