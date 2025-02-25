Daredevil: Born Again First Reactions: Gritty, Intense, and Just as Compelling as Its Predecessor

TAGGED AS: Marvel, streaming, TV
Charlie Cox returns as the MCU’s “Man Without Fear” in Daredevil: Born Again, and the first reactions to the Disney+ series are glowing. Critics have only seen the first two episodes, but that’s enough to hit social media and praise the show as a great continuation of the Netflix run with intense action, an intriguing storyline, and the resumed rivalry of Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Some are even saying it might be the best MCU series yet.
Here’s what critics are saying about Daredevil: Born Again:
Daredevil: Born Again comes out SWINGING! It’s a TRUE continuation of the Netflix series… It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners.
— Brandon Davis, Phase Hero
The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are a terrific start to the series, affirming Marvel Studios’ commitment to the original series’ tone and feel.
— The Nerds of Color
The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again dismantle and rebuild what Netflix previously assembled.
— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV
Daredevil: Born Again is a POWERFUL reintroduction to Marvel’s most complex and scourged character.
— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast
Daredevil: Born Again very much honors the original while setting up the characters we love for a new era.
— Ron Seoul-Oh, POC Culture
They totally lay the foundation, seamlessly connecting the story from the Netflix era but then turn the page with absolute confidence, promising an exciting journey ahead for Disney+!
— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media
Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season’s intensity and rage… All I can say is the Man Without Fear is BACK!
— Anthony Gagliardi, The Movie Podcast
Daredevil: Born Again opens with a lengthy, devastating sequence that screams, “This is just as brutal as Netflix.”
— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
Daredevil: Born Again brings my boy back to me… I love having my devil back.
— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue
Daredevil: Born Again has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close.
— Liam Crowley, Screen Rant
If the momentum of the first two episodes is indicative of what the rest of this series has in store, this may be best Marvel TV series to date.
— Jamie Broadnax, Black Girl Nerds
While tonally different, the strangest part of Daredevil: Born Again is that it shares an episodic structure with She-Hulk with a guest star/defendant of the week presentation to bring new and old characters into the fold.
— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV
The [first] two episodes lay out a layered story about cops, vigilantes, and guilt… off to a GREAT start!
— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
This is a story about Matt getting back up after a major blow. So we’re just getting started.
— The Nerds of Color
The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again kick off with a shocking event, setting the stage for an electrifying clash between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.
— Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast
It sets the stage for the DARKEST and most BRUTAL chapter yet. I’ve seen the first two episodes and very optimistic for the rest!
— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast
An intriguing story set up…
— Emily Murray, Total Film
The series borrows plot elements from Batman Returns and Batman Forever, making it somewhat familiar as a faux-docudrama procedural.
— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV
I liked Episode 2 more than 1, because it took the story in an unexpected direction. Really interested in this plot.
— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
Once things settle down you really get a feel for how the series handles its grimy little corner of the MCU. I think we’re in for a treat.
— Eammon Jacobs, Business Insider
Incredible bone-crunching action.
— Ron Seoul-Oh, POC Culture
Daredevil: Born Again is GRITTY, RUTHLESS, and UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY!
— Anthony Gagliardi, The Movie Podcast
Daredevil: Born Again doubles down on the grit, brutality, and raw, bone-crunching action that made us fall in love with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Every punch hits harder, every shadow runs deeper, this is Daredevil at his absolute best. You won’t just be satisfied, you’ll be blown away!
— Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media
The fight sequences are just as violent as the original show and play with Matt’s morality in such a poignant and beautiful way.
— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue
If you love oners, hallway fights, blood, brutality, and the grime of Hell’s Kitchen, this delivers!
— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
Pleased to say Daredevil: Born Again is brutally gripping and hurls a symphony of violence at the audience while perfectly capturing Daredevil’s essence as if he never left our screens… A bloody delight.
— Eammon Jacobs, Business Insider
The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are unafraid to take risks, as our Man Without Fear comes out swinging.
— Emily Murray, Total Film
Edge of seat energy with audible gasps throughout.
— Liam Crowley, Screen Rant
Not too much action yet.
— The Nerds of Color
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are of course special together. We’re all just lucky to see them make more of their magic. One of the best pairings ever.
— Ron Seoul-Oh, POC Culture
Whenever Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are on screen it is electric, as the first episode builds up to a scene almost reminiscent of Pacino and DeNiro’s in Heat.
— The Nerds of Color
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio step effortlessly back into their rivalry.
— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue
Cox and D’Onofrio take their rightful place in the MCU.
— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast
Cox and D’Onofrio haven’t missed a beat!
— Brandon Davis, Phase Hero
Charlie and Vincent haven’t lost a step.
— Liam Crowley, Screen Rant
It’s a treat to see Murdock and Fisk back.
— Emily Murray, Total Film
The themes of power, corruption, and violence are poetically sewed into the fabrics of this series, as potent today as they were 10 years ago.
— The Nerds of Color
The focus on character development that makes Daredevil special.
— Ron Seoul-Oh, POC Culture
As you watch, pay close attention to what Matt hears. The way the show uses sound adds a whole, emotional layer. It’s sick!
— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
The opening of the first episode is a little rough.
— Eammon Jacobs, Business Insider
There are issues with the pacing and some sloppy action.
— Emily Murray, Total Film
It starts strong but struggles with pacing.
— Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast
Some VFX moments are a weak spot.
— Brandon Davis, Phase Hero
There’s something Daredevil: Born Again sacrifices to shock and surprise: character credibility.
— Eric Marchen, Rogers TV
Read “Devil’s Reign” as a refresh.
— Sean O’Connell, Cinema Blend
Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.