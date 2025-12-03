Spotlighting Queer Criticism from the Archives

The Critics Lab is a series of Rotten Tomatoes resources designed to support critics in developing their craft and career, from how-to guides to advice on pitching, publishing, and networking, to conversations about film, television, community, and culture.

What were critics – LGBTQIA+ or not – saying about queer movies in the ‘80s and ‘90s? How were queer communities writing about movies before the internet? And why are queer critics historically and currently important to pop culture?

Our panel at NewFest37 in New York City, featuring critics and filmmakers, answered these questions and more.

Critics joined Rotten Tomatoes at NewFest27 to sift through queer reviews from the 1940s to the ’90s, to explore how LGBTQ+ communities have historically dissected popular culture.

The conversation dove into pre-internet trends in criticism and how historically important films screening at NewFest37 (The Celluloid Closet, My Beautiful Laundrette, and Desert Hearts) were covered upon release versus more recently, to reflect on evolving understandings of the films.

Panelists also reflected on their experiences with queer entertainment and criticism – including what LGBTQ+ films are most meaningful to them.

Moderated by Murtada Elfadl, NewFest programmer and freelance critic for Variety, the conversation included:

Valerie Complex – Filmmaker, screenwriter, and film critic

Richard Lawson – Film critic

Alex Schmider – Senior Director of Entertainment at GLAAD

