Creed III First Reactions: An Intense, Satisfying End to the Trilogy

Social media reactions after the film's premiere say Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut is rock solid, with fantastic performances from him and Jonathan Majors and some breathtaking IMAX fight scenes.

Michael B. Jordan makes his feature directorial debut with Creed III, the latest installment of the Rocky and Creed franchise, rounding out the latter’s trilogy. The first reactions to the movie from critics indicate the actor has made a fine transition to filmmaker while his performance as Adonis Creed continues to be among his best. But this is Jonathan Majors’ year, and just like with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he seems to steal the show here.

Here’s what critics are saying about Creed III:

Is Creed III a worthy addition to the franchise?

Creed 3 is EVERYTHING you could want from the finale to the Creed trilogy… The audience was cheering throughout; this is gonna be BIG.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

Creed 3 is an intense, emotional journey.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

Creed 3 is great.
– Kyle Buchanan, New York Times

It adds an air of freshness to the franchise.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

Creed 3 is solid enough. I especially dug exploring this particular stage of Adonis’ career/life.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Michael B. Jordan in Creed III (2023)

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

How is Michael B. Jordan’s work as director?

Michael B. Jordan, in his directorial debut, does an admirable job directing Creed 3.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Jordan delivers a KO for his feature directorial debut.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

Creed III is a great directorial debut from Michael B. Jordan.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

Great directorial debut by Michael B. Jordan.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

Michael B. Jordan is a good director!
– Kyle Buchanan, New York Times

How is his performance in the central role?

This will probably go down as one of Michael B. Jordan’s top performances.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

His performance ranks among his best.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Jonathan Majors in Creed III (2023)

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

What about Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors proves to be a ferocious foil for Michael B. Jordan.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

My god, Jonathan Majors is ferocious.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Jonathan Majors brings raw power and charisma to a personal story of two friends turned enemies.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

The scene stealer [is] Jonathan Majors.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

I think that it goes without saying Jonathan Majors is *FANTASTIC* and is just so dynamic here.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

Does anyone else stand out?

Amazing performance by [Tessa] Thompson.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

Loving the addition of Mila Davis-Kent.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in Creed III (2023)

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

How is the action?

The fight scenes are awesome.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

The fight sequences are next-level with IMAX, though the standout moments are outside the ring.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

While the fights often look phenomenal, there are a few creative choices that didn’t quite work.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Are there any significant issues?

Creed 3 feels a bit thin and rushed.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

A few times I was wondering where Rocky was, but it never took away from the story.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

Michael B. Jordan in Creed III (2023)

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

Do we need to this on the biggest screen possible?

It plays HUGE in IMAX.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

The IMAX-shot boxing scenes are distinctively awesome.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Creed III opens in theaters everywhere on March 3, 2023.

