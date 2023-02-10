Creed III First Reactions: An Intense, Satisfying End to the Trilogy

TAGGED AS: First Reactions, movies
Here’s what critics are saying about Creed III:
Creed 3 is EVERYTHING you could want from the finale to the Creed trilogy… The audience was cheering throughout; this is gonna be BIG.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace
Creed 3 is an intense, emotional journey.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know
Creed 3 is great.
– Kyle Buchanan, New York Times
It adds an air of freshness to the franchise.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act
Creed 3 is solid enough. I especially dug exploring this particular stage of Adonis’ career/life.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
Michael B. Jordan, in his directorial debut, does an admirable job directing Creed 3.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Jordan delivers a KO for his feature directorial debut.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace
Creed III is a great directorial debut from Michael B. Jordan.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act
Great directorial debut by Michael B. Jordan.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know
Michael B. Jordan is a good director!
– Kyle Buchanan, New York Times
This will probably go down as one of Michael B. Jordan’s top performances.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act
His performance ranks among his best.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Jonathan Majors proves to be a ferocious foil for Michael B. Jordan.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace
My god, Jonathan Majors is ferocious.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
Jonathan Majors brings raw power and charisma to a personal story of two friends turned enemies.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
The scene stealer [is] Jonathan Majors.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know
I think that it goes without saying Jonathan Majors is *FANTASTIC* and is just so dynamic here.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act
Amazing performance by [Tessa] Thompson.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know
Loving the addition of Mila Davis-Kent.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
The fight scenes are awesome.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know
The fight sequences are next-level with IMAX, though the standout moments are outside the ring.
– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act
While the fights often look phenomenal, there are a few creative choices that didn’t quite work.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
Creed 3 feels a bit thin and rushed.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
A few times I was wondering where Rocky was, but it never took away from the story.
– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know
It plays HUGE in IMAX.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace
The IMAX-shot boxing scenes are distinctively awesome.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Creed III opens in theaters everywhere on March 3, 2023.
