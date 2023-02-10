Creed III First Reactions: An Intense, Satisfying End to the Trilogy

Michael B. Jordan makes his feature directorial debut with Creed III , the latest installment of the Rocky and Creed franchise, rounding out the latter’s trilogy. The first reactions to the movie from critics indicate the actor has made a fine transition to filmmaker while his performance as Adonis Creed continues to be among his best. But this is Jonathan Majors’ year, and just like with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he seems to steal the show here.

Here’s what critics are saying about Creed III:

Is Creed III a worthy addition to the franchise?

Creed 3 is EVERYTHING you could want from the finale to the Creed trilogy… The audience was cheering throughout; this is gonna be BIG.

– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

Creed 3 is an intense, emotional journey.

– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

Creed 3 is great.

– Kyle Buchanan, New York Times

It adds an air of freshness to the franchise.

– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

Creed 3 is solid enough. I especially dug exploring this particular stage of Adonis’ career/life.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

How is Michael B. Jordan’s work as director?

Michael B. Jordan, in his directorial debut, does an admirable job directing Creed 3.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Jordan delivers a KO for his feature directorial debut.

– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

Creed III is a great directorial debut from Michael B. Jordan.

– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

Great directorial debut by Michael B. Jordan.

– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

Michael B. Jordan is a good director!

– Kyle Buchanan, New York Times

How is his performance in the central role?

This will probably go down as one of Michael B. Jordan’s top performances.

– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

His performance ranks among his best.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

What about Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors proves to be a ferocious foil for Michael B. Jordan.

– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

My god, Jonathan Majors is ferocious.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Jonathan Majors brings raw power and charisma to a personal story of two friends turned enemies.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

The scene stealer [is] Jonathan Majors.

– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

I think that it goes without saying Jonathan Majors is *FANTASTIC* and is just so dynamic here.

– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

Does anyone else stand out?

Amazing performance by [Tessa] Thompson.

– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

Loving the addition of Mila Davis-Kent.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

How is the action?

The fight scenes are awesome.

– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

The fight sequences are next-level with IMAX, though the standout moments are outside the ring.

– Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

While the fights often look phenomenal, there are a few creative choices that didn’t quite work.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Are there any significant issues?

Creed 3 feels a bit thin and rushed.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

A few times I was wondering where Rocky was, but it never took away from the story.

– Kristian Harloff, Schmoes Know

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

Do we need to this on the biggest screen possible?

It plays HUGE in IMAX.

– Erick Weber, Awards Ace

The IMAX-shot boxing scenes are distinctively awesome.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Creed III opens in theaters everywhere on March 3, 2023.

Thumbnail image by Jay Maidment/©Marvel Studios

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.