An Oral History of Stranger Things with The Duffer Brothers

Get ready to journey back to Hawkins to watch Eleven, Mike, Hopper, and their friends fight off the monsters that lurk in the Upside Down! The first part of the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things is officially streaming on Netflix, and fans and critics are already hooked. Since premiering in 2016, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest franchises of the last 10 years. Co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer sit down with Rotten Tomatoes to give us insight into the show’s inception, their favorite moments, and what to expect in the final episodes of their landmark television series.

Stranger Things: Season 5 is currently in streaming on Netflix.

