20 Classic Literature Movie Adaptations That Turned Required Reading into Standout Cinema

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” Some literary quotes just live in our memory years after we wrapped 3rd period English class. And for good reason.

Classics endure because they’re endlessly adaptable. From Shakespearean tragedies to Austenian social satire, these stories and their complex characters are ripe for a new lens, interpretation, and reimagination with every generation that comes across their pages.

Book-to-screen adaptations have spawned some of the biggest movie franchises (J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games, and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter) and pop culture faves (Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel The Devil Wears Prada). But there’s something about classic literature — the corsets, the existential dread, the slow-burn longing across a windswept moor — that never gets old.

So as we officially enter the world of Wuthering Heights (in theaters on February 13, 2026) through director Emerald Fennell’s eyes, it’s time to look back at faithful adaptations and modernized retellings of classic literary stories. Think of this list as Hollywood’s take on your high school syllabus.

